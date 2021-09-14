Europe School Furniture Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European school furniture market reached a value of US$ 1,340 Million in 2020. School furniture represents a catalyst in transforming classrooms from static physical spaces into dynamic learning environments. School furniture should be designed in a way which is not only considered productive for human use but also beneficial for physical and mental health.



Good furniture has a positive impact on both the student's health and their classroom development. The development of portable technologies and mobile furniture also allows institutions with a flexible learning space. Moreover, in school environment, ergonomics is important for student's interaction within the classroom. Inadequate school furniture can bring about negative consequences, leading to health issues due to pain and discomfort caused by the traditional furniture. With ergonomic furniture, students have a better posture, are more concentrated during classes and obtain better results. Various other factors such as increased focus on aesthetics, rising focus on environment-friendly furniture, rising number of schools, changing teaching methods, rising use of advanced materials, etc. are also expected to have a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the Europe school furniture market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Scope

Market Breakup by Product

Desks and Chairs

Storage

Lab Equipment

Others

Desks and chairs currently represent the biggest segment, accounting for the largest market share.



Market Breakup by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Wood-based material currently account for the largest share.



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

The offline channel currently dominates the market.



Market Breakup by Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Germany currently represents the largest market for school furniture in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the European school furniture market. Some of the major players include:

Herman Miller

HNI

KI

Steelcase

Fleetwood Group

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

VS

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Europe School Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Country

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Marketing

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Desks & Chairs

6.1.1 Market Performance

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Storage

6.2.1 Market Performance

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lab Equipment

6.3.1 Market Performance

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Performance

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Wood

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal

7.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.1 Market Forecast

7.3 Plastic

7.3.1 Market Performance

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Performance

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.1.1 Market Performance

8.1.2 Market Performance

8.2 Online

8.2.1 Market Performance

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 Germany

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Market Performance

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Product

9.1.4 Market Breakup by Material

9.1.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1.6 Market Forecast

9.2 France

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Market Performance

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Product

9.2.4 Market Breakup by Material

9.2.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.2.6 Market Forecast

9.3 UK

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Performance

9.3.3 Market Breakup by Product

9.3.4 Market Breakup by Material

9.3.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.3.6 Market Forecast

9.4 Italy

9.4.1 Market Overview

9.4.2 Market Performance

9.4.3 Market Breakup by Product

9.4.4 Market Breakup by Material

9.4.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.4.6 Market Forecast

9.5 Spain

9.5.1 Market Overview

9.5.2 Market Performance

9.5.3 Market Breakup by Product

9.5.4 Market Breakup by Material

9.5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.5.6 Market Forecast

9.6 Rest of Europe

9.6.1 Market Overview

9.6.2 Market Performance

9.6.3 Market Forecast



10 Europe School Furniture Market: Codes and Standards



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



