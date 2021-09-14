U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Europe School Furniture Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European school furniture market reached a value of US$ 1,340 Million in 2020. School furniture represents a catalyst in transforming classrooms from static physical spaces into dynamic learning environments. School furniture should be designed in a way which is not only considered productive for human use but also beneficial for physical and mental health.

Good furniture has a positive impact on both the student's health and their classroom development. The development of portable technologies and mobile furniture also allows institutions with a flexible learning space. Moreover, in school environment, ergonomics is important for student's interaction within the classroom. Inadequate school furniture can bring about negative consequences, leading to health issues due to pain and discomfort caused by the traditional furniture. With ergonomic furniture, students have a better posture, are more concentrated during classes and obtain better results. Various other factors such as increased focus on aesthetics, rising focus on environment-friendly furniture, rising number of schools, changing teaching methods, rising use of advanced materials, etc. are also expected to have a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the Europe school furniture market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Report Scope

Market Breakup by Product

  • Desks and Chairs

  • Storage

  • Lab Equipment

  • Others

Desks and chairs currently represent the biggest segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Material

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Plastic

  • Others

Wood-based material currently account for the largest share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

The offline channel currently dominates the market.

Market Breakup by Country

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Germany currently represents the largest market for school furniture in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the European school furniture market. Some of the major players include:

  • Herman Miller

  • HNI

  • KI

  • Steelcase

  • Fleetwood Group

  • Hertz Furniture

  • Knoll

  • VS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xql9mj

