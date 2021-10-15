Europe Sesame Seeds Market Worth USD 638 Million by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Europe sesame seeds market are Haitoglou Bros S.A, Dipasa Europe B.V., Olam International, Schlüter & Maack GmbH, Ari Susam San. ve Tic. A.S, H.A. & Gustav Küchler (Amsterdam Commodities N.V.), Dabeth Industries, JKT Foods Europe BV, JANNIS S.A., Tampico Trading GmbH, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe sesame seeds market is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to recent scientific advancements in seed cultivation methods across Europe. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Sesame Seed: Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 445.9 Million in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 638 Million by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73%.





Some of the companies that are operating in the Europe sesame seeds market are:

Haitoglou Bros S.A

Dipasa Europe B.V.

Olam International

Schlüter & Maack GmbH

Ari Susam San. ve Tic. A.S

H.A. & Gustav Küchler (Amsterdam Commodities N.V.)

Dabeth Industries

JKT Foods Europe BV

JANNIS S.A.

Tampico Trading GmbH





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-sesame-seed-market-101057





The properties of sesame seeds to add flavour as well as nutritional content to several types of foods have created a huge demand for the product across Europe. Uses of sesame seeds oil due to the rancidity property have fuelled the demand for the products. Sesame seeds are loaded with several healthy nutrients such as copper, zinc, magnesium, and calcium.

Besides, sesame seeds are a rich source of special digestive fibres that aid the body digestion processes. The ability of sesame seeds to regulate several digestive processes as well as enhance blood flow and respiratory system has led to a rising emphasis on the research and development of these products in this region. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that due to the exceptional health benefiting properties, the existing market companies will be able to generate substantial sesame seeds market revenue.

Story continues





Weather Fluctuations and Increasing Consumption in Producing Countries May Disrupt the Balance of Sesame Seed Supplies

India and African countries are major suppliers of sesame seed to European countries. In these countries, sesame crop is neglected crop and grown mostly in low fertile lands. Low productivity and weather fluctuations (especially drought) severely affect the production and further increasing consumption of sesame seed in domestic markets of producing countries is further creating shortage of sesame seeds supplies to export markets. Countries in Europe are totally dependent on the imports of sesame seeds and sesame seed-derived products and India and Nigeria are the major exporters of sesame seed to European countries.

The Europe sesame seeds market companies are actively engaged in research and development of nutrient-rich sesame seeds. The presence of several renowned companies in Europe has caused competitors to adopt strategies that will help them gain a competitive edge over its market counterparts. Fortune Business Insights has highlighted a few of the companies that have adopted some exceptional business strategies, that have not only helped the business expansions but have directly had a positive impact on the overall Europe sesame seeds market.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/europe-sesame-seed-market-101057





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Europe Sesame Seed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Processing Baking Industry Confectionery Industry Industrial Uses Seed Use for Oil Extraction Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany France Poland Greece Turkey Russia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sorbitol-market-100206





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



