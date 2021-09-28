U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Europe Smart Water Meter Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read

Europe smart water meter industry is expected to register over 29% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to growing smart city concept coupled with the ongoing adoption of advanced metering.

Europe Smart Water Meter Industry Forecasts 2021-2027

Europe Smart Water Meter Industry Forecasts 2021-2027
Europe Smart Water Meter Industry Forecasts 2021-2027
Europe Smart Water Meter Industry Forecasts 2021-2027

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe Smart Water Meter Market is expected to cross USD 3 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Ongoing inclination toward intelligent systems in water sources along with effective monitoring of consumption patterns will drive the industry scenario. The increasing demand for smart meters across water distribution networks along with rising non-revenue water across countries with water scarcity will propel the business dynamics.

Growing awareness toward daily water consumption coupled with the increasing usage of advanced technologies to minimize losses will propel the demand for cloud-based metering systems. Ineffective management systems along with rising water theft and leakage problems will foster the utilities to deploy advanced metering units.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5121

Smart automated meter reading devices are designed to communicate and diagnose the collected data in a two-way direction. Energy suppliers and customers receive the meter reading continuously, thereby reducing manual work force, water thefts, and meter tampering activities.

Some prime findings of the Europe smart water meter market report include:

  • Government norms for replacement and deployment of advanced metering units will fuel the product landscape.

  • Ongoing technological advancements to integrate IoT-based meters with remote data connection and ease of billing will foster the product demand.

  • Eminent players operating across the Europe smart water meter industry include Kamstrup, Itron, Honeywell, Sensus, and Badger Meter.

  • Increasing population index across the leading countries with high water stress level will positively sway the demand for smart water meters.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 270 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "Europe Smart Water Meter Market Statistics By Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), Technology (AMI, AMR), Product (Hot Water Meter, Cold Water Meter), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/europe-smart-water-meter-market

The Europe smart water meter market from cold water in the past few years have witnessed growth on account of increasing population size across the region followed by rising water scarcity problems. These meters monitor and diagnose the cold-water consumption pattern and track the costs related to water resource utilization.

With the growing concept of smart city and digitization, Poland is focusing on the adoption of smart water meter solutions and infrastructure to improve its urban water supply planning and related services. Emitel, an operator of telecommunications infrastructure and smart city solutions, collaborated with AIUT to develop an innovative system to read water meter parameters for the Municipal Water and Wastewater Company in the city of Wrocław. This project is one of the largest Internet of Things (IoT) municipal projects in Poland that will cover over a number of water meters. Ongoing investments in the smart infrastructure network along with large-scale roll out programs for the deployment of advanced metering units will sway the product demand.

During the COVID-19, the European countries witnessed a slight downfall in the deployment and installations of smart metering units. Moreover, various utilities and private manufacturers re-initiated the deployment programs by the mid of 2020. In addition, the industry witnessed the no delay in installation and deployment of smart meters during 2021.

Browse the ToC of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/europe-smart-water-meter-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images






Image 1: Europe Smart Water Meter Industry Forecasts 2021-2027



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


