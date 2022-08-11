U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Europe Smoke Detector Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players ABB, Google, Honeywell International, Huawei & Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smoke Detector Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOKT

The publisher's study of the smoke detector market in Europe estimates it to grow with an 8.17% CAGR over the forecasting years between 2022 and 2028. France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Rest of Europe together shape the market in this region.

In the United Kingdom, more than 200 people are killed due to fires every year. Close to 37,000 house fires are reported every year in the nation, the majority of which result from electrical equipment misuse, particularly cooking appliances. Additionally, compared to other high-income nations, the UK has one of the highest fire and flame-associated mortality rates among children aged 0-14 years.

In 2020, close to 490,500 structure fires took place, which caused nearly 2,730 civilian deaths, around 13,000 civilian injuries, and direct property damage amounting to $12.1 billion. The increase in cases of fire accidents has emphasized the need for smoke detectors throughout the nation. This is expected to drive the smoke detector market growth in the years to come.

The construction sector in Poland is pressing ahead, with the boom in its residential and industrial sectors. A sharp rise in inflation is one of the key factors driving this boom in the country's residential sector, with consumers opting to invest their money in buying property. The growth of the residential construction industry is expected to influence the demand for the use of smoke detectors in homes, thanks to growing public awareness and rising fire incidents. This is expected to drive the studied market growth in Rest of Europe.

Market Dynamics
Market Drivers

  • Increase in Fire Incidents

  • Increased Focus on Fire Safety Measures

  • Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors

Market Challenges

  • Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors

  • Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors

  • Using Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Smoke Detector Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Type

4. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Power Source

5. Europe Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by End-User

6. Europe Smoke Detector Market - Country Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Research Methodology & Scope

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd

  • Brk Brands Inc

  • Carrier Global Corporation

  • Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

  • Google Nest (Google)

  • Hochiki Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

  • Johnson Controls International

  • Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schneider Electric

  • Secom Co Ltd

  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5c8l0

