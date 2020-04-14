Europe Stocks Set to Join Global Peers in Technical Bull Market

(Bloomberg) --

European equities were poised to enter a technical bull market, joining other regions around the world as investors focused on better-than-expected macro data and looked ahead to the earnings season.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose as much as 1.3%, taking its gains since a March closing low to more than 20%. Southeast Asian shares were also poised to enter a bull market, while Australia’s stocks closed in one on Tuesday. Trading on Deutsche Boerse and on a number of Eastern European markets were halted because of technical problems.

Global equities were rallying after data showed China’s trade performed better than expected in March and as the rate of new infections eased from New York to Spain. The Federal Reserve kicked off its commercial paper-buying facility, saying funding stress has reduced across a number of markets in the past two weeks.

But while Europe’s benchmark was climbing for the fifth straight session and reaching its highest level in five weeks, it was still down 23% from its record high hit on Feb. 19, just before worries about the spread of the pandemic outside China triggered a market rout.

“The better-than-expected China macro data and the latest Fed announcements improved the sentiment further,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Joh Berenberg Gossler & Co. “Many investors gradually fear missing out. However, the uncertainty remains enormous, so it seems right to us to only increase risk assets step by step, especially since we have been somewhat overweight in equities for the past three weeks.”

Among Stoxx 600 industry groups, health-care shares led gains, with AstraZeneca Plc rallying 5.3% as it plans to start testing one of its new cancer medicines to see whether it can quell the excessive immune response the new coronavirus triggers in some patients.

Also in focus this week is the European earnings season, with market players carefully watching for dividend and buyback cuts as well as reduced earnings projections.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.