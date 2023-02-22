The Europe Third-Party Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $458.87 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the third-party logistics market in Europe and is forecast to grow by $458.87 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Third-Party Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420585/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of in-house logistics operations, cost reduction by utilizing 3pl services, and growth in the automobile and auto components industry.



The third-party logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Others



This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in online retailing and an increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the third-party logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Third-party logistics market sizing

• Third-party logistics market forecast

• Third-party logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market vendors that include ACP Freight Services Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic, GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Raben Management Services sp. z o.o, Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the third-party logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



