Europe Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Marketing Report 2021: Regulatory and Marketing Peculiarities of 900+ Products

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Marketing Policies of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff in European Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the study of regulatory and marketing peculiarities of 903 tobacco-free snus and snuff products in European countries.

All the products were categorized into a) tobacco-free nicotine snus, b) tobacco-free non-nicotine snus, c) tobacco-free nicotine snuff, d) tobacco-free non-nicotine snuff. The data was collected from public and private sources in European countries at the end of September. The report contains 5 sections, each devoted to a particular aspect of the abovementioned products.

Report Scope

  • The first section contains a general overview of regulations applicable to tobacco-free snus and snuff.

  • The second section gives details on product requirements for tobacco-free snus/snuff in European countries: ingredients, nicotine content, warnings and labelling, advertising and display.

  • The third section provides an analysis of socio-demographic and behavioristic characteristics of tobacco-free snus users.

  • The fourth section contains flavour profiles analysis for each of the subcategories distinguished.

  • The fifth section presents price statistics and analytics for each highlighted subcategory, collected at the end of September 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

1. General Regulation of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products

2. Products Requirements
2.1. Requirement On ingredients
2.2. Nicotine Content
2.3. Health Warnings
2.4. advertising and Display Restrictions

3. Target Customer Groups

4. Flavor Prevalence of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff
4.1. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches
4.2. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches
4.3. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff
4.4. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff

5. Price Policy analysis of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products
5.1. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches
5.2. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches
5.3. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff
5.4. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff

References

  • Appendix A. Labelling Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The Eu

  • Appendix B. age Limits and Restriction Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The European Countries

Companies Mentioned

  • 4NX Ltd.

  • 77 Group SP. Z.O.O

  • AG Snus

  • AG. EDEL

  • AM Swedish FZ-LLC (UAE)

  • Amiral Tobacco AB

  • Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB

  • Apres Nicotine AB

  • Burger Sohne Holding AG (Altria Group)

  • Cobber Holding AB

  • Consumer Brands International s.r.o.

  • Corvus Global AG

  • Delikatessgrossisten i Norden AB

  • Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.

  • Efuma ApS

  • Embassy of Snus UAB

  • Fedrs Sp.Z.o.o.

  • fk components GmbH

  • Flava Pouches Limited

  • Flavour Labs Ltd.

  • GermanFLAVORS GmbH

  • GN Tobacco

  • Gotlandssnus AB

  • Grenkem OU

  • Habit Factory in Sweden AB

  • Helwit Ltd - YOIK AB

  • HRJ Production OU

  • I.T.C. Limited

  • Imperial Tobacco Limited

  • Japan Tobacco International

  • Kordula UAB

  • Koyuki Vapor AB

  • KPod AB

  • Kurbits Snus AB

  • Latliq. SIA

  • Linan Produktion AB

  • Lipit Sweden AB

  • Microzero AB

  • Multifill AG

  • Niconovum AB

  • Nicopods EHF

  • Nicopodsy sp. Z oo

  • Nicton LLC

  • Nord Snus ApS

  • Nordic Noir Holding Ltd.

  • Nordic Noir Sweden AB

  • Novel Recreations Sweden AB

  • Pleasure Smoking Co. ApS - Future Tobacco Group

  • R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

  • Rasnus AG - Pintine GmbH

  • Skruf AB (Skruf Snus)

  • Swedish Match

  • Symetricus Sp z o. O

  • TCF GROUP

  • The Art Factory AB

  • The Snus Factory Sweden

  • Twinroll Service AB

  • UAB N.G.P Empire Lithuania

  • Unisoil LLC

  • Valo SWE

  • Vika Svensson

  • Vilosophy UK Limited

  • VILOSOPHY UK LTD

  • Voon Innovation AB

  • Wellauer AG (House of smoke Gunz GmBH)

  • XQS International AB

  • Zafari Life AB

  • Zoetic International plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3yrwe

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


