Europe Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Marketing Report 2021: Regulatory and Marketing Peculiarities of 900+ Products
The report covers the study of regulatory and marketing peculiarities of 903 tobacco-free snus and snuff products in European countries.
All the products were categorized into a) tobacco-free nicotine snus, b) tobacco-free non-nicotine snus, c) tobacco-free nicotine snuff, d) tobacco-free non-nicotine snuff. The data was collected from public and private sources in European countries at the end of September. The report contains 5 sections, each devoted to a particular aspect of the abovementioned products.
Report Scope
The first section contains a general overview of regulations applicable to tobacco-free snus and snuff.
The second section gives details on product requirements for tobacco-free snus/snuff in European countries: ingredients, nicotine content, warnings and labelling, advertising and display.
The third section provides an analysis of socio-demographic and behavioristic characteristics of tobacco-free snus users.
The fourth section contains flavour profiles analysis for each of the subcategories distinguished.
The fifth section presents price statistics and analytics for each highlighted subcategory, collected at the end of September 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope of the Report
Executive Summary
1. General Regulation of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products
2. Products Requirements
2.1. Requirement On ingredients
2.2. Nicotine Content
2.3. Health Warnings
2.4. advertising and Display Restrictions
3. Target Customer Groups
4. Flavor Prevalence of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff
4.1. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches
4.2. Flavor Prevalence analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches
4.3. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff
4.4. Flavor analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff
5. Price Policy analysis of Tobacco-Free Snus and Snuff Products
5.1. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches
5.2. Price analysis of Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Pouches
5.3. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snuff
5.4. Price analysis For Tobacco-Free Non-Nicotine Snuff
References
Appendix A. Labelling Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The Eu
Appendix B. age Limits and Restriction Statements For Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in The European Countries
