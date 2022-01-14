U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Europe Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Company Benchmarking Report 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies - 2022 - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - Airbus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Safran, Leonardo" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 edition of the report provides a comparative SFAS framework analysis, developed originally by Wheelen & Hunger, on Europe's Top 5 A&D Primes based on a holistic analysis of their strategic market positioning and degrees of responsiveness to the internal & external environments respectively amid a rapidly evolving industry, global macroeconomy and market landscape.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned against the prevailing market backdrop and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful strategic snapshot and a quantiative SFAS score for each OEM by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environments through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on their strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating, which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each industry OEM

The numeric SFAS scores and the corresponding analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis on industry players from a current as well as near term perspective with the framework analyzing the ability of each OEM to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it a much more effective tool for competitive assessment and comparative analysis of industry players

For Whom:

  • Key Decision-Makers

  • Program Managers, Defense Departments & Defense Procurement Executives

  • Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

  • Industry OEMs

  • Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

  • Existing & potential Investors

  • Industry & Company Analysts

  • M&A Advisory Firms

  • Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

  • PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

  • Researchers and all those associated with the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1 Business Structure & Snapshot
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Business Portfolio and Key Competitors
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section - 2 Financial Performance Snapshot
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Business Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10.CAPEX Trend

Section - 3 Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Europe's Top 5 A&D Primes

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4 External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5 Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

  • Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

  • Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

  • Top Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness

  • Key Existing & Emerging Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section - 6 Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
1. Airbus SE
2. BAE Systems plc
3. Rolls Royce Holdings plc
4. Leonardo S.p.A.
5. Safran SA

Section - 7 Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 8 Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

Section - 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market
10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
10.2 Global Defense Spending Trends
10.3 Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends
10.4 Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
10.5 Key Upcoming Defense Programs
10.6 Emerging Technologies
10.7 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3sn91


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


