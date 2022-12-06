The Europe Toys Market is expected to grow by $8932.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Toys Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the toys market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $8932. 35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization, the emergence of eco-friendly toys, and the presence of toy gifting culture.



The toys market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Activity toys and accessories

• Soft toys and accessories

• Outdoor and vehicle toys

• Games and puzzles

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• E-retailers

• Hypermarkets

• Department stores



This study identifies the increasing numbers of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the toys market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of construction toys and increasing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys market vendors that include 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Clementoni Spa, Evertoys, First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd., HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hasbro Inc., JWS Europe Ltd., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, Thames and Kosmos LLC, The Toy Co., Theo Klein GmbH, TOMY Co. Ltd., Goliath BV, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the toys market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

