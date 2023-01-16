U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4120
    +0.5780 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,835.12
    +133.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.34
    +43.28 (+9.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.51
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Europe Tractor Market Report 2023 to 2028: Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Tractor Market

European Tractor Market
European Tractor Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe tractor market size witnessed shipments of 158,231 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 200,449 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors

Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with fewer power requirements due to advances in machine technologies, fuel, and engines. The volatility in diesel prices hampers the budget management of farmers. Farm-produced bio-based energy can already be used to power several new, cutting-edge models of agricultural machinery.

Technological Advance in Tractor Technology

A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future in the Europe tractor market. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

Industry Restraints

Lack of Awareness of the Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations

There are many innovations and advances in the agricultural sector and agriculture tractors and machinery. Agriculture scientists develop ways to increase yield using innovative and efficient machinery. Implementing modern equipment and systems and adopting advanced scientific methods such as artificial intelligence help farmers make better decisions.

The number of farmers unaware of the latest innovations in agriculture technologies and equipment is very high in Europe. This is mainly due to limited awareness and information among the farming community.

The resistance from farmers to change and update their farming practices is another reason for the low adoption of the latest agricultural machinery. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe tractor market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

  • John Deere and New Holland dominated the Europe agriculture tractor market with a collective industry share of over 25% in 2022. The threat of rivalry is high in the Europe tractor market since more than 40% of the share is held by the top five players.

  • In March 2022, John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.

  • Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors in February 2022. This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.

  • Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series tractors in July 2020. A guard-u install engine and a neo-retro design distinguish this series of tractors. These tractors are designed to advance smart farming technologies.

  • In March 2021, CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.

Key Vendors

  • John Deere

  • CNH Industrial

  • AGCO

  • Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Zetor

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Escorts

  • JCB

  • Foton Motor

  • MTW Holdings

  • SDF

  • Arbos Group

  • Yanmar

Key QuestionsAnswered:
1. How big is the Europe tractor market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe Tractor Market?
3. What are the expected units sold in the Europe tractor market by 2028?
4. Who are the key players in the Europe tractor market?
5. Which wheel drive holds the highest Europe tractor market share?
6. Which country dominates the Europe tractor market?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

179

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value in 2022

158231 Units

Forecasted Market Value by 2028

200449 Units

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Value Chain Analysis
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
8.2.3 Manufacturers
8.2.4 Dealers/Distributors
8.2.5 Retailers
8.2.6 End-Users
8.3 Common Agricultural Policy & Eu Agricultural Expenditure
8.4 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
8.5 Technological Advances

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Technological Advances in Tractor Technology
9.1.1 Gps Technology
9.1.2 High Demand for Autonomous or Self-Driving Tractors
9.2 Shortage of Agricultural Laborers
9.3 Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Agricultural Machinery

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Assistance to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies
10.2 Strong Agricultural Commodity Prices Support Market
10.3 Growing Food Consumption & Export of Organic Products

11 Market Growth Restraints
11.1 Lack of Awareness of Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations
11.1.1 Lack of Education Among Farmers
11.2 High Demand for Used & Rental Tractors
11.3 Climate Change Adversely Impacting Agricultural Activities

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 by Horsepower
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Less Than 50 Hp
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 50 Hp-100 Hp
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Above 100 Hp
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 by Wheel-Drive
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 2-Wheel-Drive
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 4-Wheel-Drive
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography

15 Geography

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competition Overview

17 Key Company Profiles

18 Other Prominent Vendors

19 Report Summary
19.1 Key Takeaways
19.2 Strategic Recommendations

20 Quantitative Summary

21 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tnjiy

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe world’s third-biggest crude importer pu

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba Seeks to Boost Sales Abroad With Buy Now, Pay Later

    Alibaba started allowing shoppers in Europe to pay for purchases on its international e-commerce platform only after receiving their merchandise.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for

  • Key Apple Partners Plan Expansion in Southeast Asia in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partners Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. included Southeast Asia in their expansion plans for 2023, in a sign major global contract electronics manufacturers will continue to add production capacity outside China to mitigate geopolitical and economic risks. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions A

  • European gas prices slump to 16-month low - live updates

    Natural gas prices in Europe have slumped to a 16-month low as full stockpiles in China forced buyers to send supplies to the continent.

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • What Happened to Tesla This Week?

    In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)-related news during the week of Jan. 9. The topic of this week is price cuts and how they will affect Tesla and its competitors.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Big Tech Companies Prep for a Tough Year

    Competitors, regulators and an economic slowdown have started to make a meaningful dent in the fortunes of the largest tech companies.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.