U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.25
    -64.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,080.00
    -445.00 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,354.00
    -223.25 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.90
    -29.50 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.55
    -4.97 (-4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    -10.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.46 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.40
    +0.37 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1910
    -0.4660 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.40
    -1,041.29 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.52
    -8.55 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.04
    -91.01 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Europe Ultra-Thin Glass Market revenue to cross $4.6bn bn 2026, says Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·4 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major ultra-thin glass market players in Europe region include AGC Inc., Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., CGS HOLDINGS LTD., Schott AG, Pilkington, Taiwan Glass, Emerge Glass, Aircraft Glass, and Xinyi Ultra-thin Glass (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., and Corning Inc.

Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Europe ultra-thin glass market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 4.6 billion by 2026.


Europe ultra-thin glass market trends reveal the wide-ranging scope for expansion from flat panel displays and semiconductors substrate applications. Global environmental concerns have accelerated the use of solar energy across the European Union. As modern solar PV systems are incorporating ultra-thin glass owing to its lightweight properties, the renewable energy goals are expected to be a key driver of the market.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Ultra-Thin Glass Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1469/sample

The Europe industry growth is triggered by the growing consumption of solar energy across Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. As per the EU goals, a minimum of 32% of total energy must be represented by renewables by 2030 by member countries.

The below-mentioned trends will help push the industry forecast up to 2026:

Foldable devices with ultra-thin glass – Smartphone of the future?

As foldable ultra-thin glass phones are becoming a rage, the touch-control segment is expected to accelerate Europe ultra-thin glass industry forecast. In 2021, Korean smartphone giant Samsung launched two foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, featuring a clamshell design. Leading glass manufacturer Corning Inc. is supplying ultra-thin glass for these foldable phones. The company has announced plans integrate the ultra-thin technology with gorilla glass for more durable screens.

German market: An opportunity to revolutionize solar industry

A revolution in the solar energy industry is well underway since researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP, Germany, started testing the organic solar photovoltaics (OPVs), which could address the problem of short operating life. Preliminary testing has shown promising results as the new type of paper-thin glass manufactured by Corning will be fracture-resistant and flexible. With latest developments supporting Germany ultra-thin glass market forecast, solar panels can be used in everyday items.

Flat panel displays gain traction

The flat-panel displays accounted for the dominant share of the ultra-thin glass market in Europe during 2019, with touch-control devices holding nearly 34% in the same year. The spiraling demand for consumer electronics is responsible for the trend. Ultra-thin glass is being used in flat-screen products such as laptops, televisions, tablets, and automotive displays as well. Ultra-thin glass displays feature properties such as highly responsible touch, lightweight, and ultra-clarity.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1469/customize-this-report

From polymer films to ultra-thin glass alternatives: A sustainable move

In view of the stringent regulations pertaining the use of polymer films, several companies are replacing them with ultra-thin glass alternatives. Top industry players including Schott and Nippon Glass are embracing eco-friendly methods for manufacturing flexible glass screen. Significant investments in the electronics industry are likely to focus on reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing practices, thereby fueling Europe ultra-thin glass market size by 2026.

CGS HOLDINGS LTD., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Inc., AGC Inc., Pilkington, Taiwan Glass, Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd., Aircraft Glass, and Emerge Glass are some leading ultra-thin glass manufacturers in Europe. Industry participants are offering robust features in their products. For instance, Schott provides razor-thin glass that is scratch-resistant, bendable, and unbreakable.

Browse Related Report:

North America Ultra Thin Glass Market Size, By Thickness (Less than 0.1 mm, 0.1 to 0.5 mm, 0.5 to 1.2 mm), By Production Process (Downdraw Process, Overflow- fusion process, Float Process) By Application (Semiconductors Substrate, Flat-panel displays, Touch-control devices)Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1465/north-america-ultra-thin-glass-market

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut U.S. fuel cost

    Oil prices tumbled by more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers in the latest episode to aggravate relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry. Brent crude futures were down $5.10, or 4.5%, to $109.55 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down $5.37, or 5.9%, at $104.15 as of 0800 GMT. Biden on Wednesday is expected to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source said, as the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap Russian oil is finding its way into more corners of China’s refining industry, with buyers from coastal and inland regions snapping up cargoes that the US and Europe can’t touch. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed t

  • Germany Prepares to Trigger Next Stage of Emergency Gas Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to trigger the next stage of its emergency gas plan, a decision that may mean passing along higher prices to industry and households.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyDeliberation

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by a former Xerox Corp executive and backed by Elon Musk to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule requiring people who agree to settlements with the agency not to deny its allegations against them. The justices declined to hear former Xerox chief financial officer Barry Romeril's appeal of a lower court's decision that the rule does not violate his free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Romeril agreed under the rule not to deny accounting fraud allegations he settled with the SEC in 2003.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output. "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said. Toyota and other car makers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

  • Here's How Alibaba And Others Fared In China's June Shopping Extravaganza

    China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms, including traditional e-commerce platforms and live-streaming e-commerce platforms. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Tmall platform as per a data service provider. JD.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) rose 10.3%, missing the 2021 event's growth of 27.7% amid China's intense tech crackdown, eco

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Volkswagen CEO Diess Warns Car Plants Are at Risk From Energy Supply Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess warned that the shift away from Russian energy isn’t happening fast enough to shield the German carmaker from a sudden stop in natural-gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgag

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Online Drug Sellers Lead China Tech Losses on Fears of Sales Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s online drug sellers slumped in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a media report renewed concerns that Beijing may ban third-party platforms from offering medicines over the internet. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lend

  • Gas prices: Drivers may see slight relief at pump, analyst says

    Gas prices at the pump could decline slightly in the come days, says one analyst.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case against SEC’s ‘no admit, no deny’ policy backed by Musk, Cuban

    The Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission by a former Xerox executive, and backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of barring those who agree to settlements with the agency from publicly proclaiming their innocence.