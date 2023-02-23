U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,135.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,197.25
    +99.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.50
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +0.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9680
    +0.0450 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    21.93
    -0.94 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2980
    +0.4360 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,107.93
    -8.39 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.97
    +1.35 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,915.41
    -15.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Europe Ultrasound Device Market Report 2023: Government Efforts to Promote and Assist Research Activity Creates Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Ultrasound Device Market

European Ultrasound Device Market
European Ultrasound Device Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ultrasound Device Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Ultrasound Market is expected to reach US$ 3,085 Million by 2028.

Europe Ultrasound Market will grow with a 5.06% CAGR during the Forecast Period

The market for ultrasound imaging devices in Europe is expanding due to increased awareness of early disease diagnosis and technological advancements in ultrasound imaging. Additionally, the rise in the geriatric population and the increasing demand for ultrasound imaging technologies used for least invasive diagnostic and therapeutic purposes are the factors that will accelerate market expansion.

Furthermore, the European government is putting a lot of effort into promoting and assisting industrial research. Industries have been given a number of tax incentives to set up R&D centers with significantly better imaging technologies, such as ultrasound. As a result, procuring ultrasound devices will become more affordable, and the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. The Europe Ultrasound Market was US$ 2,293.7 Million in 2022.

Portable Ultrasound acquires a Dominant Share

Based on type, Europe Ultrasound Market is divided into Stationary Ultrasound and Portable Ultrasound. Portable Ultrasound dominated the market in 2022. There are numerous uses of portable ultrasound, which can be easily used in point-of-care treatments, emergency rooms, and at home. Due to the portability and accuracy of this device, hospitals and other healthcare organizations are expanding the usage of portable ultrasound.

Portable ultrasound machines are now employed in emergency departments and for giving anesthesia, expanding their range of potential uses. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing newer technologies, like 3D and 4D imaging, in addition to making the devices smaller and more portable as a result of technological improvements, which will boost the growth of the portable ultrasound segment in Europe.

By Application: General Imaging holds the Lion's Share

The general imaging segment dominated the ultrasound market in Europe due to an increase in abdominal examinations and the use of ultrasound technologies for diagnosing various illnesses. Additionally, the Obstetrics/Gynecology segment is anticipated to grow notably throughout the forecast period since ultrasound is the preferred diagnostic method for obstetrics and gynecological problems (including pregnancy, reproductive, and fertility issues, among others), which is anticipated to drive industry growth.

2D Ultrasound holds the majority of the market share

Based on technology, the Europe ultrasound market is divided into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound, dopler ultrasound, High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and ESWL. Among these, 2D ultrasound dominated the ultrasound market in Europe due to the effective use of 2D ultrasound in women's health, low cost, and the accessibility of medical reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures in developed markets. Furthermore, 3D & 4D ultrasound segment will grow during the forecast period because of the improvements in technology for ultrasonic diagnostic imaging.

Germany and United Kingdom hold a significant share in Europe Ultrasound Market

Due to establishing a universal, multi-payer healthcare system that will provide patients with better access to ultrasound imaging, Germany now holds a privileged position in the European market. Furthermore, the UK ultrasound device market is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive technologies are the main factors driving market expansion in the United Kingdom.

By End User: The Hospital segment holds the Largest Share

Hospitals held the most significant market share of the Europe Ultrasound Market in 2022, and it is expected that it will continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The extensive usage of ultrasound equipment in hospitals and the rise in patients seeking treatment for various lifestyle-related ailments are the factors that have contributed to the segment's growth. Additionally, the availability of portable systems is anticipated to increase demand for ultrasound equipment in outpatient and inpatient settings. Furthermore, due to the development of private imaging facilities and the increasing need for diagnostic imaging treatments, diagnostic centers will also experience growth during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

140

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2293 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$3085 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.0%

Regions Covered

Europe


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Ultrasound Device Market

6. Europe Ultrasound Device Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Types
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Technology
6.4 By Country
6.5 By End User

7. Types - Europe Ultrasound Device Market
7.1 Stationary Ultrasound
7.2 Portable Ultrasound

8. Application - Europe Ultrasound Device Market
8.1 General Imaging
8.2 Cardiology
8.3 Obstetrics/Gynecology
8.4 Others

9. Technology - Europe Ultrasound Device Market
9.1 2D Ultrasound
9.2 3D & 4D Ultrasound
9.3 Dopler Ultrasound
9.4 High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU)
9.5 ESWL

10. Country - Europe Ultrasound Device Market
10.1 Germany
10.2 France
10.3 United Kindom
10.4 Italy
10.5 Spain
10.6 Poland
10.7 Rest of Europe

11. End-user- Europe Ultrasound Device Market
11.1 Hospital
11.2 Diagnostic Center
11.3 Others

12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation

  • Siemens AG

  • koninklijke philips nv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgzcw-ultrasound?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet Engine-Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

    As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms. AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets. The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp.

  • Domino's Pizza Q4 posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors o

  • Taiwan's Delta Electronics sees EVs powering its double-digit growth

    Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Tesla Inc, sees "at least" double-digit annual growth for the next five years driven by the electric vehicle (EV) boom, it said on Thursday. Chairman Yancey Hai, in bullish comments on a fourth-quarter earnings call, said the company was benefiting from the shift away from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Components like fans, which had previously mostly gone into goods like personal computers, are now increasingly going into EVs instead, Hai added, after the company reported its fourth-quarter gross profit leapt 32% year-on-year to T$29.6 billion ($974.55 million).

  • Intel Charts Offer ... Little Intel

    Intel Corporation cut its dividend and prices are close to their 52-week lows -- so let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, I see INTC in the process of a third test of the $26-$24 area.

  • Rio Tinto Slashes Dividend as Weak China Demand Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported lower-than-expected profits and slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee

  • Newmont’s Gold Output Stagnates as It Chases Big Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. is expecting more of the same for gold output during the next year as the world’s top bullion producer pursues its biggest acquisition ever to secure future growth.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Audi

  • China's Big Tech firms set for fierce price wars as business lines blur, with JD taking on PDD while Douyin squares up to Meituan

    Just as the dust settles on the end of a long regulatory crackdown, analysts say China's Big Tech firms now face a new challenge - a period of brutal price wars in a sector with increasingly blurred business lines, pointing to thinner profits and a tough outlook ahead. JD.com, the e-commerce giant controlled by its billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, is lumbering up for the first round of these price wars after setting aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.45 billion) in subsidies for consumers sta

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habits they learned during a winter fraught with fear of rolling blackouts and rationing, Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Other risks, such as a pipeline accident or a sudden cold snap, could set back plans to keep natural gas storage as full as possible as Europe learns to live without the cheap Russian gas that fueled its economy for decades.

  • Hydro-Quebec Posts Record Profit as US Export Sales Soared

    (Bloomberg) -- Hydro-Quebec posted record profit last year after selling electricity to the US at elevated prices, driven higher by impacts from the European energy crisis and an economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • India to offer 2 million T more wheat to cool prices

    India will provide an additional 2 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to lower prices, which jumped to a record high last month, the government said on Tuesday. India, also the world's second-biggest consumer of wheat, banned exports in May 2022 after a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures clipped output, even as export demand picked up to meet the global shortfall triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Wheat prices have corrected nearly a quarter since the government last month announced release of stocks in the open market.

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.