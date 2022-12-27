U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.50
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,532.00
    +157.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.75
    +8.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.90
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.90
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +12.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.02
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3400
    +0.4800 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,838.07
    -16.71 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    -0.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Europe Underwater Connector Market Report 2022: Featuring Fishcher Connectors, Gisma Steckverbinder, Glenair Hydro Group, TE Connectivity & Teledyne Marine

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Underwater Connector Market

European Underwater Connector Market
European Underwater Connector Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Underwater Connector Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Connection, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The underwater connector market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 547.47 million in 2022 to US$ 812.93 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The growing investment in new technologies is the major factor driving the Europe underwater connector market. Industries are integrating new technologies and using different raw materials to produce new underwater connectors with improved performance and durability in underwater conditions. Various carriers and network firms require high-speed data transmission systems, which demand the use of modern undersea cable connectors. Integrating new technologies increases the demand for underwater cable connectors as undersea mining and oil exploration become more common.

For instance, NiobiCon is a novel type of underwater electrical connection that allows for power and data transfer without the use of seals, oil, or moving parts. This technology was created to solve the inefficiency of the underwater recharging of autonomous vehicles. The niobium connector develops its own thin isolating layer when it comes into contact with water, which is scraped off when the connection is completed. The layer regenerates immediately after being unplugged.

Northrop Grumman engineers developed the technique to establish a safe, dependable, and economical means to link electric currents in a wet or corrosive environment while keeping the power flowing. Moreover, the investment in new technology by government and private institutes has increased.

With the increase in government and private investments in research and development activities, underwater connectors are used in offshore, geophysical, oil and gas, oceanographic, and marine defense applications operated by research, commercial, and defense organizations. As a result, the underwater connector market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe underwater connector market. The Europe underwater connector market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Underwater Connector Market Segmentation

The Europe underwater connector market is segmented into type, connection, application, and country.

  • Based on type, the Europe underwater connector market is segmented into rubber-molded, inductive coupling, fluid-filled underwater mateable connector, and rigid-shell/bulk headed. The rubber-molded segment led the market in 2022.

In terms of connection, the Europe underwater connector market is segmented into electrical, optical fiber, and hybrid. The electrical segment dominated the market in 2022.

  • Based on application, the underwater connector market is segmented into military & defense, oil & gas, telecommunications, oceanography, ROVs/AUVs, and others. The telecommunications segment held the largest share in 2022.

  • Based on country, the Europe underwater connector market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Russia held the largest market share in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rise in Oil & Gas Usage Across Europe

  • Enhanced Subsea Systems for Commercial and Military Applications

Market Restraints

  • Strict Environmental Regulations

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Investment in New Technologies

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

118

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$547.47 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$812.93 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.8%

Regions Covered

Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Underwater Connector Market Landscape

5. Europe Underwater Connector Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Underwater Connector Market - Europe Analysis

7. Europe Underwater Connector Market Analysis - By Type

8. Europe Underwater Connector Market - By Connection

9. Europe Underwater Connector Market - By Application

10. Europe Underwater Connector Market - Country Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Fishcher Connectors SA

  • Gisma Steckverbinder GmbH

  • Glenair

  • Hydro Group Plc.

  • TE Connectivity

  • Teledyne Marine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbf2b0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Nio stock drops after Tesla halts production in Shanghai

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Nio Inc. (NIO) dropped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock markets, as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA)  extension of its production suspension at its Shanghai plant appeared to weigh on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    One of the main drivers of those outsized moves was a short squeeze, which is what can happen when short sellers who are betting against a stock get caught in a wrong-way position. One stock that Wall Street is bearish on now is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Upstart has come under scrutiny this year as demand for consumer loans has fallen.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • Investors Get These 3 Things Wrong When It Comes to Amazon Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is an anomaly in many respects. Its approximate $850 billion market cap often implies slow growth ahead, but Amazon has typically maintained a rapid growth pace. Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the first few years of its existence.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • 1 Red Flag for Rivian Stock Investors in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is down considerably in 2022, and investment analysts want to know why management is not being more transparent with shareholders. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • EUR/USD 2023 Outlook: The Euro's reversal vs. a return to parity

    By David Wagner

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.