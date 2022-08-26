Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market is Expected to Reach Over $4 Billion by 2027. Around 9 Million Units of Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Will Be Sold in the Next 5 Years - Arizton
A few of the popular marketing trends that will fuel demand for walk-behind lawn mowers during the forecast period include the expanding use of green spaces and green roofs and the rising demand for alternative fuel sources.
Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Europe walk-behind lawn mowers market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. The cost of walk-behind lawn mowers across Europe is one of the key growth drivers for the market. These lawn mowers are relatively less expensive than ride-on and robotic lawn mowers due to the use of low-end technology and less engine power. Most of the European population belongs to the middle-income group with low purchasing power. Consequently, the demand for low-cost mowers is high in this market. The penetration of walk-behind lawn mowers is expected to grow in various European countries with a prominent middle-income group, which will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The introduction of several cutting-edge lawn mowers with fuel-efficient technology and alternative fuels has reduced fuel use, fuel spillage, and fuel theft, which has helped to promote sustainable lawn mowing practices. Several organizations are pressuring European governments to outlaw gasoline-powered outdoor gardening equipment even though many of them have plans to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030. To reduce the use of gasoline-powered lawn mowers and the associated carbon emissions, the European walk-behind lawn mowers market is anticipated to rely on the available alternative fuel options.
Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$4.32 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2022)
$2.97 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
Around 7%
MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027)
Over 9 Million Units
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, Distribution Channel
LARGEST SHARE
UK
COUNTRIES COVERED
UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Netherlands
KEY VENDORS
Deere & Company, Honda, Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company
Rising Population of Homeownership & Home Improvement Projects
In Europe, most adults indulge in creative and purposeful leisure activities. Some consumers also invest in home improvement and maintenance activities, based on their interests. Home improvement and renovation are key contributors to the expansion of lawn areas in various households. The European residential sector is increasingly witnessing renovation and repair activities as these are considered cost-effective. Thus, home improvement projects are gaining momentum in various European countries, which is expected to expand the presence of lawn areas in the upcoming years.
Moreover, the rise in homeownership has contributed to the expansion of green spaces in the residential sector, which is expected to propel the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers. Furthermore, in Eastern and Central Europe, the market witnessed sluggish demand in the residential segment due to the low popularity of garden and lawn beautification among households.
Impact of Development of Lithium-ion Batteries
Customers are increasingly demanding technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. With sustainable practices incorporated into landscapes in Europe, meaningful innovations in the space of battery technology are expected to grow more than ever. Therefore, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is rising significantly from the lawn mower vendors and customers in the market.
Also, the prices of li-ion batteries reduced by around 97% since 1991 and is expected to further decline, thereby supporting the demand for battery-based walk-behind lawn mowers in the market. Going forward, the use of battery systems and battery technology will be a major factor influencing purchase behavior. The long-lasting battery has compelled vendors to extend their product range with Li-ion batteries. With the marketing restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to impact the growth and adoption of walk-behind lawn mowers.
Key Insights
In 2021, Switzerland (in Basel city) has a green roof area of more than 245,000 square m. and 1 million sq. m., respectively. Moreover, in 2019, Germany added over 7,217,000 sq. m. of green roofs and witnessed promising growth in green buildings. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are significantly providing a growth opportunity for walk-behind lawn mower vendors.
The residential sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% by volume from 2021-2027 and dominate the Europe walk-behind lawn mowers market. In 2022, investment in new housebuilding is expected to rise in Spain (+5.4%), France (+15.0%), and Italy (+10.2%); hence it is the primary driver of growth in the walk-behind lawn mower market from the residential sector.
The number of hotel construction projects witnessed a growth of 4−6% year over year in 2021. Hence, such expansion provides substantial growth opportunities to the walk-behind lawn mowers in the European market.
The UK, which has more than 2,200 golf courses, accounts for one of Europe's most extensive golf courses. Hence, many golf courses are expected to support the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers.
In November 2020, the German government offered a detailed plan to focus on clean energy, minimizing emissions, and environmental protection. Hence, this is expected to offer a substantial growth opportunity for European walk-behind lawn mower manufacturers.
In the contribution to the economy in Europe, tourism plays a vital role. Investments to beautify and enhance parks and gardens in public, residential, and commercial areas are projected to increase over the next four years. This trend is predicted to affect the European walk-behind lawn mower market positively.
Key Vendors
Deere & Company
Honda
Husqvarna Group
Kubota Corporation
MTD Products
Robert Bosch
STIGA Group
The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
AL-KO Gardentech
Ariens Company (AriensCo)
AS-Motor
Bobcat Company
Briggs & Stratton
Chervon Group
Cobra
Einhell Germany AG
Emak Group
GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
Grey Technology (GTECH)
Greenworks Tools
Makita
Masport
Metalcraft of Mayville
Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd
Positec Group (WORX)
Stanley Black & Decker
STIHL
SUMEC Group Corp.
Techtronic Industries
Textron Inc.
Wright Manufacturing
Yangzhou Weibang Garden
Market Segmentation
Product
Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers
Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers
Push Lawn Mowers
Hover Lawn Mowers
End-Users
Residential End-users
Professional Landscaping Services
Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Government & Others
Fuel Type
Manual-powered
Gasoline-powered
Propane-powered
Electric Corded
Electric Cordless
Blade Type
Cylinder Blades
Deck/Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Drive Type
Manual Drive
AWD (All-wheel Drive)
FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Start Type
No Start
Key Start
Push Start
Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Region
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherlands
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
