Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Value to Reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2031, Reveals TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·4 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / The Europe water and wastewater pipes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/733000/Water-and-Wastewater-Pipes.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/733000/Water-and-Wastewater-Pipes.jpg

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Key Findings

  • Governments of several countries in Europe are taking initiatives to advance sanitation and drainage systems in commercial, residential, and industrial units. Therefore, the need for wastewater drain pipes is anticipated to increase in Europe in the next few years. This, in turn, is likely to boost market development during the forecast period, as per the TMR study, which delivers important data and analysis on market trends. Furthermore, the market is driven by an increase in the number of drainage projects.

  • Water and wastewater pipes are manufactured using various types of materials such as clay, concrete, plastic, steel, and ductile. The analysis offered in the TMR research report states that the adoption of plastic piping materials, specifically polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), is increasing among utilities. Rise in demand for plastic-based water and wastewater pipes can be attributed to their advantages such as portability and easy installation. HDPE pipes are gaining popularity owing to their suitability for various applications, including portable water supply and distribution, industrial effluent and sewage disposal, drip irrigation, electrical installation, drainage pipes, and flood irrigation. As per the TMR forecast, demand for plastic wastewater pipes is likely to rise in the next few years.

  • Water and wastewater pipes are utilized in industrial, agricultural, and municipal applications. The TMR report notes that the municipal segment is anticipated to gain a prominent share of the market during the forecast period. Need for efficient water management systems is likely to increase in the next few years due to rise in residential building construction activities. This, in turn, is likely to create substantial business growth in the market.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85269

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Growth Drivers

  • Rapid urbanization across developed and developing countries is fueling market demand prospects

  • Rise in investments by governments for the development of sturdy water infrastructure is leading to business growth in the market

Regional Analysis

  • Increase in adoption of PVC wastewater pipes in the construction sector is leading to profitable prospects in the Europe market. Moreover, the regional market is driven by rise in application of sustainable materials and technologies in the plumbing industry.

  • As per the TMR research report, players have gained prominent growth prospects in Germany in 2021. Growth of the market can be ascribed to increase in usage of ductile iron pipes, surge in number of smart city construction projects, and rise in focus on infrastructure development activities such as water & power supply and sanitation in the country.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85269<>

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Competition Landscape

  • The water and wastewater pipes industry is consolidated in nature due to presence of few well-established companies holding major market share

  • Companies are taking initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. Hence, they are seen utilizing various recycling technologies in order to improve the environmental safety of their products.

  • Market players are using strategic approaches such as collaboration, merger, acquisition, and partnership to expand their businesses

  • Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop technologically advanced products

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Key Players

  • Saint-Gobain Group

  • Aliaxis

  • Vallourec

  • Tenaris

  • ThyssenKrupp

  • Georg Fischer

  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

  • Pipelife International GmbH

  • Tyman Plc.

  • AWS Schäfer Technologie GmbH

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85269

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Segmentation

  • By Material Type

    • Concrete

    • Plastic

    • Clay

    • Ductile

    • Steel

  • By End-user

    • Municipal

    • Industrial

    • Agriculture

  • Distribution Channel

    • Direct

    • Indirect

Countries Covered

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Air Care Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Electrical Appliances Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Hoist & Winches Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Spas and Beauty Salons Market Outlook 2031

Footwear Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Carpet Yarn Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Premium Range High Chair Market Outlook 2031

Car Air Fresheners Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Midrange High Chair Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Footwear Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Printer Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733000/Europe-Water-and-Wastewater-Pipes-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-83-Billion-by-2031-Reveals-TMR-Study

