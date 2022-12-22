Europe Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Value to Reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2031, Reveals TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / The Europe water and wastewater pipes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Key Findings

Governments of several countries in Europe are taking initiatives to advance sanitation and drainage systems in commercial, residential, and industrial units. Therefore, the need for wastewater drain pipes is anticipated to increase in Europe in the next few years. This, in turn, is likely to boost market development during the forecast period, as per the TMR study, which delivers important data and analysis on market trends. Furthermore, the market is driven by an increase in the number of drainage projects.

Water and wastewater pipes are manufactured using various types of materials such as clay, concrete, plastic, steel, and ductile. The analysis offered in the TMR research report states that the adoption of plastic piping materials, specifically polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), is increasing among utilities. Rise in demand for plastic-based water and wastewater pipes can be attributed to their advantages such as portability and easy installation. HDPE pipes are gaining popularity owing to their suitability for various applications, including portable water supply and distribution, industrial effluent and sewage disposal, drip irrigation, electrical installation, drainage pipes, and flood irrigation. As per the TMR forecast, demand for plastic wastewater pipes is likely to rise in the next few years.

Water and wastewater pipes are utilized in industrial, agricultural, and municipal applications. The TMR report notes that the municipal segment is anticipated to gain a prominent share of the market during the forecast period. Need for efficient water management systems is likely to increase in the next few years due to rise in residential building construction activities. This, in turn, is likely to create substantial business growth in the market.

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Growth Drivers

Rapid urbanization across developed and developing countries is fueling market demand prospects

Rise in investments by governments for the development of sturdy water infrastructure is leading to business growth in the market

Regional Analysis

Increase in adoption of PVC wastewater pipes in the construction sector is leading to profitable prospects in the Europe market. Moreover, the regional market is driven by rise in application of sustainable materials and technologies in the plumbing industry.

As per the TMR research report, players have gained prominent growth prospects in Germany in 2021. Growth of the market can be ascribed to increase in usage of ductile iron pipes, surge in number of smart city construction projects, and rise in focus on infrastructure development activities such as water & power supply and sanitation in the country.

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Competition Landscape

The water and wastewater pipes industry is consolidated in nature due to presence of few well-established companies holding major market share

Companies are taking initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. Hence, they are seen utilizing various recycling technologies in order to improve the environmental safety of their products.

Market players are using strategic approaches such as collaboration, merger, acquisition, and partnership to expand their businesses

Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop technologically advanced products

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Key Players

Saint-Gobain Group

Aliaxis

Vallourec

Tenaris

ThyssenKrupp

Georg Fischer

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Pipelife International GmbH

Tyman Plc.

AWS Schäfer Technologie GmbH

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Segmentation

By Material Type Concrete Plastic Clay Ductile Steel

By End-user Municipal Industrial Agriculture

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect



Countries Covered

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

