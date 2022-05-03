U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Europe Wearable Technology Market to Advance at CAGR of 15.5 During Forecast Period, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Europe wearable technology market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 61.72 Bn by 2031, Rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring technology is driving sales in the market

Albany NY, United States, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe wearable technology market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Wearable technology is gaining impetus in the healthcare industry, owing to its ability to provide precise and real-time data pertaining to the patient’s status through mobile devices. Hence, rise in adoption of this technology in the healthcare industry is propelling the Europe wearable technology market.

Due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, healthcare professionals around the world are increasing the use of different next-gen technologies for providing remote patient monitoring services. This factor is prognosticated to drive sales in the Europe wearable technology market in the forthcoming years. Besides, adoption of the remote patients monitoring technology is increasing around the world, as these systems assist patients in chronic disease management by allowing tracking key risk factors such as glucose, blood pressure, and other key indications. This, in turn, is creating profitable prospects in the Europe wearable technology market.

Players operating in the Europe wearable technology market are increasing research efforts in order to improve the quality of their products. Furthermore, they are focusing on innovations in their products. Such initiatives are anticipated to help in the expansion of the Europe wearable technology market in the years ahead.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2579

Europe Wearable Technology Market: Key Findings

  • Privacy issues pertaining to pet wearables are gaining attention of both users and companies operating the wearable technology. Hence, enterprises operating in the Europe wearable technology market are focusing on collaborations with government authorities in order to discover ways to address such privacy issues and execution of standard policies in order to stop data breach through the medium of pet wearables. Moreover, enterprises are focusing on R&Ds in order to achieve safety of personal data, states a TMR study.

  • In the recent years, there has been surge in the number of people living with health issues such as obesity and other lifestyle related health problems. This population base is inclining toward the adoption of healthy lifestyles. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for fitness devices. Besides, these devices are being increasingly adopted by people, owing to growing awareness about their numerous benefits such as viewing notifications and placing calls easily. Hence, rise in adoption of fitness devices is leading to the growth in sales number in the Europe wearable technology market.

  • Players operating in the Europe wearable technology market are increasing their focus on key end-use industries such as eCommerce, healthcare, and gaming in order to maintain their revenue streams. These factors are expected to help the wearable technology market in Europe to surpass the valuation of US$ 61.72 Bn by 2031.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2579

Europe Wearable Technology Market: Growth Boosters

  • Wearable technology is being increasingly incorporated in various consumer applications globally. This factor is propelling the Europe wearable technology market.

  • Rise in use of smartwatches by people from around the world is fueling demand opportunities in the wearable technology market

  • The wearable technology market is projected to gain sizable business opportunities with rise in prevalence of severe health disorders, including respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2579

Wearable Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Nike

  • Google Inc.

  • Samsung

  • Microsoft

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2579

Wearable Technology Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Wrist Wear

  • Hearables

  • Body wear

  • Footwear

  • Headwear

  • Others (Eyewear, Neckwear, etc.)

Device

  • Fitness Tracker

  • Smart Watches

  • Smart Glasses

  • Smart Clothing

  • Others (Augmented Reality Head-Sets, Heart Rate Monitors, etc.)

End-use

  • Consumer Applications

  • Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Fitness and Sports

  • Defense

  • Others (Industrial, Enterprise, etc.)

Country & Sub-region

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/europe-wearable-technology-market.htm


