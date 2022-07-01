Europe Wheat Starch Market to Exceed US$ 3.7 Bn by 2030; Abundant Demand in Food Processing Industry Creates Enormous Opportunities

Transparency Market Research

Companies in Europe wheat starch market tapping into vast avenue by stepping up production of modified starch; growing use of wheat starch in several food and animal feed applications to propel growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc - The market demand for wheat starch in Europe has proliferated from the wide range of applications they have been used for in food processing, notably as a thickening and binding agent, texture provider, and flavor carrier. The use of both native and modified wheat starch in food and feed applications will determine the future of wheat starch market in Europe. The Europe wheat starch market is projected to surpass worth of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2030.



Recent trends in the wheat starch market suggest that emphasis toward clean labelling of ingredients has expanded the avenue for food & beverage companies. Feed producers have gained from the vast nutritional and physiologically functional properties of wheat starch, thus boosting the Europe wheat starch market. Producers of starch derivatives are geared toward offering value added products to meet the customers’ needs in Europe, which has helped them boost their profit margins.

The use of wheat starch for improving the texture and taste of processes food is fueling the product sales. Key vendors in wheat starch market are leaning on offering clean label starches for food & beverages formulators. Adoption of cutting-edge treatment techniques for high-quality plant ingredients has helped catalyze revenue growth of the Europe wheat starch market. Furthermore, strides made in food additives industry is massively influencing the value of the wheat starch market.

Key Findings of Europe Wheat Starch Market Study

Demand for Multiple Applications Generate Sizable Profitable Opportunities : Extensive use of wheat starch in animal feed and baked goods has propelled enormous profits in the wheat starch market. Companies have also gained revenues from diversifying their production to meet an array of applications in pharmaceutical and paper industries. Moreover, substantial use of native wheat starch in animal feed applications is expected to boost Europe wheat starch market size. In 2020, native starch accounted for the leading market share.





Clean Label Starches Gathering Popularity in F&B Industry to Expand Avenues: Clean label cereal starch has unlocked an incredible avenue for firms in the Europe wheat starch market. Increase in launch of food products with clean labelling in European nations has bolstered the prospects. Massive proclivity of businesses in the food & feed industries toward adopting clean label ingredients has generated sizable lucrative opportunities, found the authors of the study on the Europe wheat starch market. A number of companies worldwide are expanding the product portfolio of native, natural, and clean-label products to meet clean label guides in Europe.



Europe Wheat Starch Market: Key Drivers

Strides made in bakery production to meet the rise in consumption of bakery goods in Europe. This has underpinned the expansion of avenue in the Europe wheat starch market.

Shift toward clean labelling ingredients has stoked the popularity of wheat starches. Improvements in physical and enzymatic modification methods have expanded the horizon for companies in the regional market over the years.



Europe Wheat Starch Market: Lucrative Countries

Germany has accounted for sizable revenues for the Europe wheat starch market. Massive use of products in multiple food & feed applications has bolstered the revenue potential. The U.K. is another lucrative country market. The growth has been propelled by the increasing preference toward clean-label plant-based ingredients.

Europe Wheat Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Europe market are Lantmännen Reppe AB, Škrobárny Pelhřimov, Inc., Amylon, Sedamyl, Aminola B.V., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Roquette Frères S. A, Royal Ingredients Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Cargill Incorporated, and Sacchetto S.p.A.

Europe Wheat Starch Market Segmentation

Type

Native

Modified

Clean Label



End Use

Food Processing Industry

Textile & Paper

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Others



Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

