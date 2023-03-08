U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Europe workforce management software market size to increase by USD 737.35 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth opportunities led by ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing inc., among others - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe workforce management software market size is forecast to grow by USD 737.35 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud based and on premises) and end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others). The growth in the cloud-based deployment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is driven by the deeper penetration of smartphones and the internet across Europe. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The Europe workforce management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Ceridian HCM Holding inc. - The company offers Dayforce HCM with payroll management, human resources management, recruiting, and other solutions.

  • Hi bob inc. - The company offers workforce management software that provides HR automation.

  • iCIMS inc. - The company offers workforce management software that provides features such as candidate sourcing, employee onboarding, automated time-off management, and employee self-service.

  • international Business Machines Corp. - The company offers Lotus workforce management software that supports employees and managers with self-service capabilities.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need to optimize and organize the use of workforce, increased HR software budgets, the increasing need to streamline HR functions. However, frequent changes in regulations will hinder market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

What's New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Related Reports:

  • The enterprise data management (EDM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 96.98 billion. The rising demand for digitalization is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as integration challenges related to unscalable applications may impede the market growth.

  • The RPA and hyperautomation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 20,532.42 million. The rise in the need for automation within major industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness regarding RPA and hyperautomation solutions may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this Europe workforce management software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Europe workforce management software market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across Europe.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe workforce management software market vendors.

Workforce Management Software Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 737.35 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.97

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, BizMerlinHR Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Hi bob Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Journyx Acumen LLC, Koch Industries Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Tempo ehf, Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Workforce management software market in Europe 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 On premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ATOSS Software AG

  • 12.4 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • 12.5 Bamboo HR LLC

  • 12.6 BizMerlinHR Inc.

  • 12.7 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • 12.8 Hi bob Inc.

  • 12.9 iCIMS Inc.

  • 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.11 Journyx Acumen LLC

  • 12.12 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 12.13 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.15 Sage Group Plc

  • 12.16 SAP SE

  • 12.17 Workday Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Europe Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027
