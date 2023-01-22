U.S. markets closed

European Biodegradable Plastics Industry to 2028 - Awareness to Reduce Plastic Waste Across Europe Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Product Type (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and Others), By End User Industry, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. Population growth in the area and increasing demand for plastic items are driving more plastic manufacturing and garbage disposal.

Companies Mentioned

  • Novamont S.p.A.

  • Avantium N.V.

  • Sulapac Ltd.

  • AMSilk GmbH

  • Bio-On S.p.A.

  • CARBIOS

  • Eastman Chemicals Company

  • BASF SE

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company

  • Solanyl Biopolymers Inc.

Toxic chemical elements of plastic materials seep into beverages, food, and water when they are used over an extended period and exposed to high temperatures. As per the data released by the European Plastic Association, an estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the ocean each year, causing the marine habitat to deteriorate, and ultimately affecting aquatic life.

High Demand from Food Packaging Application

Plastics have elevated the food packaging industry to greater levels, but because traditional petroleum-based plastics cannot be broken down, they pose serious environmental issues such as threatening aquatic life and reducing air quality.

Plastics used in the food packaging industry is majorly made up of polymers which are made from microbes, monomers, and biomass. For many industrial uses, biodegradable polymers or biodegradable plastics have risen as an alternate strategy to reduce the risk brought on by non-biodegradable plastic.

Awareness to Reduce Plastic Waste Across Europe

The Growing economic rift across Europe suggests investors to have keen participation in nation building through the invention and development of Green and sustainable utilization of plastic waste which triggers small, medium, and large market players to push their product development strategies towards manufacturing Biodegradable Plastics.

To raise the demand for recycled plastic content and increase the marketability of plastics used in packaging, new guidelines are developed. A better and more consistent system for the separate collection and sorting of garbage across the EU is implemented together with the enhanced recycling facilities that are created because of excessive collection of plastic.

Recent Trends & Developments

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of California, Berkeley have developed a new method that involves putting polyester-eating enzymes in plastic as it is being produced. Enzymes that consume polyester are incorporated into the plastic during manufacturing as part of a new method for decomposing biodegradable plastics.

When the enzyme is exposed to heat and water, it sheds its polymer covering and begins chewing on the plastic polymer, breaking it down into its constituent parts, in this example breaking down PLA into lactic acid, which can feed the soil bacteria in compost.

Market Segmentation

Europe Biodegradable Plastics market is segmented into Product Type, End User Industry, Country, and Company. Based on Product Type, the market is divided into Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and Others.

Based on the End User Industry, the market is segmented into Packaging, Agriculture, Textile, and Others. In terms of countries, the market is segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland, Greece, Protugal , Bulgaria and Croatia.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Product Type:

  • Polylactic Acid (PLA)

  • Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

  • Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

  • Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market, By End User Industry:

  • Packaging

  • Agriculture

  • Textile

Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Country:

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Finland

  • Greece

  • Portugal

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hlkzr

