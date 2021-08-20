U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.00
    -13.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,680.00
    -138.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,930.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.10
    -13.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.36
    -1.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1674
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2300
    -0.0120 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +1.17 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7170
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,992.25
    +2,541.66 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.56
    +84.51 (+7.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.59
    -8.27 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

European Biosimilars Market Report 2021:Biosimilars for Cancers Accounts for > 20% Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presently, there are 69 biosimilars in Europe that have been approved in clinics for a wide range of diseases including arthritis, cancer, inflammatory and auto-immune disorders. The European biosimilar market was the first to be established and still represents the most mature and advancing market at a global scale owing to a large number of approved and commercially available biosimilars. Adalimumab (Humira) is currently dominating the market which is due to high adoption rates of this drug associated with large number of biosimilar approval. Apart from this, several biosimilars for one reference product has been approved which increases the competition in the market. Adalimumab faces majority of competition with 6 biosimilars approved followed by Trastuzumab and Mabthera with five biosimilars competing with the reference product in the market.

Since the launch of first biosimilar in Europe, the biosimilar market is continuously evolving and showing high adoption rates. The region represents an excellent market for the growth of biosimilars due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively indulge in research and development activities. The biosimilar market in Europe is highly competitive, with many key players dominating the market landscape including Novartis, Celltrion, Accord Healthcare, Pfizer and Mylan. Most of the key players are adopting various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships and new product launches to increase their revenue.

Currently, the market is mainly dominated by UK which is mainly due to technological advancements in the healthcare care and healthcare spending. Regions including Denmark, Italy, France, and Germany are other lucrative markets and are expected high growth rates during the forecast period. Among the European countries, Denmark has been outstanding for its biosimilar consumption. Moreover, Denmark has also implemented one of the most radical biosimilar programs and produced a considerable amount of share in the overall biosimilar volume.

The European biosimilar market opportunity is expected to surpass US$ 10 Billion by 2026. The high rate in the market is mainly due to the rising demand for biosimilars due to their cost saving potential. In addition, the rising geriatric population in the region is also boosting the growth of the European Biosimilar market. Moreover, an increase in the burden on lifestyle diseases and the proliferation of chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, asthma, arthritis and others, influence the biosimilar market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, in the coming years the patent of several drugs including Cimzia, Yervoy, Lemtrada, Lucentis and others are expected to expire during the forecast period, which will further propel the development of biosimilars in Europe.

Report highlights:

  • Europe Biosimilars Market Opportunity: > USD 10 Billion

  • Dosage & Pricing insight On Approved Biosimilars

  • Biosimilars for Cancers Accounts for > 20% Market

  • Biosimilars for Diabetes Accounts for > 5% Market

  • Biosimilars Approval & Commercialization by Country

  • Insight On Biosimilar Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase: > 100 Biosimilars

  • Insight On Commercially available Biosimilars in Market: > 25 Biosimilars

  • Biosimilar Market Trends by Country

Companies Mentioned

  • Accord Healthcare

  • Amgen

  • AstraZeneca

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Eli Lilly & Company

  • Merck

  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer

  • Sanofi

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

  • Teva Pharmaceutical


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fun20a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Deere Earnings Beat, Farm Equipment Giant Guides Higher On 'Favorable Fundamentals'

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Shares edged higher as the farm-equipment giant raised full-year guidance.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Apple, Microsoft Lead As This Top Sector Play Sets Up New Buy Point

    How high can Apple stock or Microsoft go? Investors looking to own the hottest tech stocks might consider a tech sector play.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.