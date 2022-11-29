European Building Mobility Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Strategy in Digitalization and Smart Cities to Spur Advancement of Building Mobility Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Building Mobility Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service highlights market trends and growth opportunities in European building mobility solutions and covers elevators, escalators, moving walkways, smart parking, and crowd analytics solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed how buildings function. Building mobility solutions have gained more importance and will form a crucial part of buildings and cities in the near future. Rapid employment of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies will make products smarter and revolutionize mobility in buildings.

The focus will shift from offering individual products to ensuring a holistic occupant experience, with an end goal of providing comprehensive building management solutions. In addition to the increasing prominence of smart cities, it will lead to increased technology adoption to enhance mobility in buildings and the entire city to provide seamless mobility solutions.



Product, service, customer segment, business model, and competition trends are analyzed from various perspectives. Case studies of state-of-the-art solutions implementation demonstrate how cities and buildings transform with varying degrees of technology adoption.

Snapshots of key European countries showcase market attractiveness and opportunities for building mobility solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Mobility Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Product Trends

Smart Elevators - Overview

Smart Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective

Smart Elevators - Case Study

Green Elevators - Overview

Green Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective

Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Overview

Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective

Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Case Study

Smart Parking and Parking App - Overview

Smart Parking and Parking App - The Publisher's Perspective

Smart Parking and Parking App - Case Study

Automated Valet Parking Robots - Overview

Automated Valet Parking Robots - The Publisher's Perspective

Automated Valet Parking Robots - Case Study

Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - Overview

Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - The Publisher's Perspective

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Service Trends

Remote Maintenance - Overview

Remote Monitoring - The Publisher's Perspective

Remote Monitoring - Case Study

Predictive Maintenance - Overview

Predictive Maintenance - The Publisher's Perspective

Predictive Maintenance - Case Study

New Parking Fee Methods - Overview

New Parking Fee Methods - The Publisher's Perspective

Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - Overview

Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - The Publisher's Perspective

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Customer Trends

Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - Overview

Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - The Publisher's Perspective

Crowd Analytics in Airports - Overview

Crowd Analytics in Airports - The Publisher's Perspective

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Model Trends

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - Overview

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - The Publisher's Perspective

Bundled Offerings - Overview

Bundled Offerings - The Publisher's Perspective

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competition Trends

Performance Analysis of Key OEMs

Key M&As

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Country Snapshot

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4: New Value Creation with Sustainability

