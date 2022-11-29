European Building Mobility Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Technology Strategy in Digitalization and Smart Cities to Spur Advancement of Building Mobility Solutions
This research service highlights market trends and growth opportunities in European building mobility solutions and covers elevators, escalators, moving walkways, smart parking, and crowd analytics solutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed how buildings function. Building mobility solutions have gained more importance and will form a crucial part of buildings and cities in the near future. Rapid employment of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies will make products smarter and revolutionize mobility in buildings.
The focus will shift from offering individual products to ensuring a holistic occupant experience, with an end goal of providing comprehensive building management solutions. In addition to the increasing prominence of smart cities, it will lead to increased technology adoption to enhance mobility in buildings and the entire city to provide seamless mobility solutions.
Product, service, customer segment, business model, and competition trends are analyzed from various perspectives. Case studies of state-of-the-art solutions implementation demonstrate how cities and buildings transform with varying degrees of technology adoption.
Snapshots of key European countries showcase market attractiveness and opportunities for building mobility solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Mobility Solutions
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Product Trends
Smart Elevators - Overview
Smart Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
Smart Elevators - Case Study
Green Elevators - Overview
Green Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Overview
Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - The Publisher's Perspective
Ropeless Multidirectional Elevators - Case Study
Smart Parking and Parking App - Overview
Smart Parking and Parking App - The Publisher's Perspective
Smart Parking and Parking App - Case Study
Automated Valet Parking Robots - Overview
Automated Valet Parking Robots - The Publisher's Perspective
Automated Valet Parking Robots - Case Study
Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - Overview
Wireless Charging at Parking Spots - The Publisher's Perspective
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Service Trends
Remote Maintenance - Overview
Remote Monitoring - The Publisher's Perspective
Remote Monitoring - Case Study
Predictive Maintenance - Overview
Predictive Maintenance - The Publisher's Perspective
Predictive Maintenance - Case Study
New Parking Fee Methods - Overview
New Parking Fee Methods - The Publisher's Perspective
Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - Overview
Abnormal Crowd Behavior Analysis - The Publisher's Perspective
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Customer Trends
Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - Overview
Home Elevators in Residential Buildings - The Publisher's Perspective
Crowd Analytics in Airports - Overview
Crowd Analytics in Airports - The Publisher's Perspective
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Model Trends
Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - Overview
Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) - The Publisher's Perspective
Bundled Offerings - Overview
Bundled Offerings - The Publisher's Perspective
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Competition Trends
Performance Analysis of Key OEMs
Key M&As
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Country Snapshot
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement
Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities
Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models
Growth Opportunity 4: New Value Creation with Sustainability
