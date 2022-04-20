U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -19.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,774.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,092.00
    -125.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.40
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    +0.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.32 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5800
    -0.3340 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,444.30
    +714.47 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.70
    +18.14 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

European car sales dip for ninth consecutive month in March -ACEA

·1 min read
Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens

BERLIN (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe dropped for the ninth month in a row in March as supply chain problems hampered even further by the war in Ukraine continued to hit the region's automotive sector, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell 18.8% year on year in March, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed.

All four of the major European Union markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a decline in car registrations ranging from 17.5% in Germany to 30.2% in Spain.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

