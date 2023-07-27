European Central Bank raises interest rates to 22-year high

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep an "open mind" on its next interest rate move - RONALD WITTEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eurozone interest rates have climbed to the highest level for 22 years as the European Central Bank indicated it is preparing to take borrowing rates to a record high in the coming months.

The European Central Bank took its headline deposit rate to 3.75pc, matching the record high last seen in 2001, as President Christine Lagarde said she was willing to go further to get inflation down from its current level of 5.5pc.

Ms Lagarde said: “We want to break the back of inflation. 2pc is the goal and we will get there, come what may.”

Inflation has fallen from October’s peak of 11.5pc but will still be “too high for too long”, Ms Lagarde said, raising expectations that more rate rises are on the way in the coming months.

She said: “I’m sure people, when they do their shopping, when they fill up the tank, when they pay their gas bill, they see the increase is not quite the same as six or seven months ago. Are we satisfied? Are we claiming victory? No. We want to go to the end of the game.”

Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said: “The mention of inflation coming down but staying above target ‘for an extended period’ does not sound as if the ECB is yet willing to stop hiking rates.

“The ECB’s own growth and inflation projection in September will have to see a significant downward revision in order to stop the central bank from hiking rates at least once more after today.”

Any further increases would take interest rates into levels not seen since the creation of the eurozone in 1999.

The ECB’s rate rise came after the US Federal Reserve made a similar move to take its Federal Funds Rate to between 5.25pc and 5.5pc, also its highest rate for 22 years.

Economists expect more to come from the Fed’s chairman Jerome Powell after data on Thursday showed a surprise growth spurt for the US economy.

GDP growth accelerated to an annualised pace of 2.4pc in the second quarter, up from 2pc in the first three months of the year. Analysts had predicted a slowdown.

The resilience of the world’s largest economy sent the pound falling against the dollar. Sterling fell 0.5pc to $1.285 as traders digested the possibility of more Fed rises.

Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab said: “While this growth is a positive sign of a strengthening economy, high demand will also reinforce the inflationary pressures that are an ongoing concern for the Fed.

“As long as the labour market remains tight and inflation remains above the central bank’s 2pc target, we can expect to see further rate increases in coming months.”

The moves by the ECB and Fed put more pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates further at its policy meeting next week.

Inflation in the UK, at 7.9pc last month, remains higher than that in the other economies.

Financial markets expect Andrew Bailey to raise rates from 5pc to 5.25pc next week, with rates predicted to peak at 5.75pc by the end of the year.

Andrew Goodwin at Oxford Economics said: “Significant momentum in pay growth and a still-tight jobs market mean the MPC is likely to continue what has been a long succession of rate hikes.

“Since core and services inflation are still unusually high, it will feed the committee’s concerns around ‘second-round’ effects.”

FTSE 100 closes in the green

The FTSE 100 closed higher on Thursday, amid hopes that major central banks are reaching the end of their rate hiking cycle.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.21pc to 7,692.76, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 0.45pc to 19,273.37.

However British stocks underperformed compared to their European counterparts after City firms - including Barclays, BT and Shell - posted disappointing results.

Germany and France’s stocks finished 1.7pc and 2.05pc higher, respectively.

The pound was down 0.16% to 1.305 US dollars and was flat at 1.162 euros at market close in London.

Buy-to-let landlord exodus props up London’s property market

London’s property market is being supported by landlords forced to sell by higher mortgage rates and government red tape, the chief executive of Foxtons has said.

Business reporter Riya Makwana reports:

Guy Gittens said smaller buy-to-let landlords have been particularly struggling with rising rates, which are making many of their investments unprofitable. The average two-year buy-to-let mortgage rate stood at 6.94pc on Thursday, according to data from Moneyfacts. He said: “There has been an increase in the number of sales agreed and the number of properties exchanged. While the sales market has slowed considerably, several landlords are selling up.” The comment came as the London-based estate agent reported a 9pc jump in revenue to £70m in the first six months of the year.

Read on for more...

City law firm Allen & Overy appoints interim chief after surprise exit mid-merger

City law firm Allen & Overy has appointed an interim global managing partner after its former boss unexpectedly quit in the middle of its planned multibillion-dollar merger with a US rival.

Khalid Garousha will lead the firm for eight months, from the start of September until April 30 2024.

Mr Garousha, who has worked at the firm for 23 years, currently leads Allen & Overy’s Middle East and Turkey operation.

He replaces Gareth Price who resigned earlier this month for “personal reasons” ” after three years in the job and more than 30 years at the firm.

The surprise resignation cames week after Allen & Overy, one of London’s prestigious “magic circle” law firms, revealed plans to merge with New York-based rival Shearman & Sterling.

Wim Dejonghe, senior partner at Allen & Overy said:

Following careful consideration, the Board unanimously selected Khalid as interim global managing partner. Khalid is ideally suited to take up the role and I would like to thank him on behalf of the firm for his commitment and leadership. I look forward to working closely with him to continue delivering on our strategic aims, staying focused on our clients and people and holding the proposed merger vote by the end of October.

Wizz Air ordered to compensate passengers over six years of cancelled flight claims

Wizz Air passengers are in line for compensation for flight disruption after a watchdog ordered the airline to pay customers who have missed out on claims over the past six years.

Transport correspondent Jack Simpson has more:

In the first action of its kind, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has told the airline to offer compensation to holidaymakers whose claims over cancelled flights were wrongly rejected, after finding widespread examples of this happening. The airline regulator also found that Wizz Air failed to meet other passenger obligations around finding alternative flights following cancellations. Those who had claims rejected incorrectly over the past 15 months for flights either arriving in or leaving the UK will have their cases reviewed. Passengers who feel that they were not recompensed properly for claims before March 18 2022 can also request their case is revisited, going back as far as six years.

Read the full story here...

The airline regulator also found that Wizz Air failed to meet other passenger obligations around finding alternative flights following cancellations - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

KitKat maker Nestle raised prices by nearly 10pc

KitKat maker Nestle raised prices by 9.5pc in the first half of 2023.

The world’s largest food and drink company said that prices were lifted to partly offset inflationary pressures, including packaging costs and higher wages.

However, Nestle said that distribution costs have slightly fallen mainly as a result of lower transport and energy costs.

The Swiss conglomerate increased revenue 8.7pc in the six months to June 30, higher than analyst’s predictions of 8.4pc. Nestle increased trading operating profit margin by 1.2pc to 15.9pc.

Chief executive Mark Schneider expects to increase marketing spend, improve profit margins and boost the amount of sales during the rest of 2023.

As a result, Nestle raised its full-year forecast for organic sales in 2023 to a range of 7pc to 8pc.

Nestle said that distribution costs have slightly fallen mainly as a result of lower transport and energy costs. - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The pound has slumped 0.9pc against the dollar since data showed the US economy unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, supported by business investment and resilient consumer spending.

It has led some economists to speculate whether the US economy is going to emerge from the inflation crisis in good shape.

One of the most important details of this report:



Why British Gas made a record profit

British Gas had Ofgem to thank for its record-breaking profit as it was allowed to recoup some of the money it lost during the energy crisis and the pandemic.

The energy regulator decided last year that it would allow companies to charge their customers a little extra in order to recoup money they lost.

For British Gas - the UK’s biggest energy supplier - that added an extra £500m to its first-half results.

Energy suppliers like British Gas have struggled to make any real profits for years as a result of the price cap on energy bills.

Then when wholesale energy prices started to rocket in 2021 and 2022, the price that customers paid British Gas for their electricity remained capped by Ofgem but the price that British Gas paid to its suppliers was not.

This meant that the company, and many other suppliers, was paying more for the energy it bought than what it sold, leading to massive additional costs.

The companies took these hits, but Ofgem - fearing that weak suppliers might struggle or even collapse - allowed them to later recoup these costs by adding around £100 on the price cap - which was then paid for by the Government under its Energy Price Guarantee.

The extra £100 Ofgem added to its price cap - paid for by the Government's Energy Price Guarantee - added around £500m to British Gas's half year profits - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

03:11 PM BST

'It was a matter of time' before Coutts boss quit, says Farage

After Coutts boss Peter Flavel said he would step down as chief executive with immediate effect, Nigel Farage said he was responsible for “de-banking” the former Ukip politician.

ECB 'keeping its options open'

Analysts are split over whether the ECB will increase interest rates to a new record at the next meeting.

Jill Hirzel, senior investment specialist at Insight Investment, said data released over the next six weeks will determine the next move, adding “we continue to feel that one more hike may be ahead before this hiking cycle finally comes to a close”.

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said:

In our view, the Governing Council is keeping its options open to raise rates again, although it also appears to be laying the groundwork for an end to tightening at upcoming meetings. We still think that recent core inflation data warrants the need for at least one more hike, perhaps in September, although clearly this view is now in jeopardy.

Meta shares reach 17-month high

Meta shares have surged by as much as 9pc in early trading to their highest level since February 2022.

The Facebook owner jumped after it said that a recovery in advertising will drive revenue growth at the fastest rate since 2021.

US markets rise at opening bell

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher amid hopes that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening was ending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1pc at the open to 35,558.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.7pc at 4,598.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4pc to 14,319.16 at the opening bell after Meta Platforms jumped on strong third-quarter revenue forecast.

'We are not going to cut in September,' insists Lagarde

ECB president Christine Lagarde has offered one piece of forward guidance on the direction of interest rates across the eurozone.

She told the press conference in Frankfurt: “We will determine whether we hike or whether we pause. What I can assure you is that we’re not going to cut.”

Coutts chief steps down over Nigel Farage 'de-banking' scandal

The chief executive of Coutts has resigned with immediate effect after the private bank closed Nigel Farage’s accounts because his views were at odds with the lender’s “values”.

Our banking & financial services correspondent Simon Foy has the latest:

Peter Flavel, who became boss of Coutts in 2016, said the treatment of Mr Farage had “fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service.” Paul Thwaite, the interim chief executive of NatWest, which owns Coutts, said: “I have agreed with Peter Flavel that he will step down as Coutts CEO and CEO of our Wealth Businesses by mutual consent with immediate effect.”

Read on for details.

Next ECB rate decision is '50/50' says Jefferies

The ECB has been “marginally dovish” in its latest interest rate move, according to Jefferies.

Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at the investment bank, said:

The language around inflation has been toned down relative to the June meeting and appears more balanced, and a line has been added to indicate that rates will be on hold at elevated levels for a longer period. Overall, the statement does not change our view, and we still think that September is 50/50 depending on data. However, in any event, the ECB is close to end of its rate hiking cycle.

ECB has ‘open mind’ on next move for interest rates, says Lagarde

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, has said policymakers forthcoming decisions on interest rates “might vary from one meeting to another”.

As the ECB raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a record-equalling 3.75pc, she said the Governing Council will keep an “open mind” on its next decision.

She said policymakers are determined to make decisions based on the data, which “might vary from one month to another”.

She said: “What is decided in September is not definitive. It might vary from one meeting to another.”

She added: “We are not in the domain of forward guidance but we are strong in our determination to break the back of inflation.”

Christine Lagarde said the ECB is not in the business of "foreward guidance" on interest rates - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Coutts boss to step down after Farage row

Coutts chief executive Peter Flavel is to step down following the row over the “de-banking” of Nigel Farage.

Paul Thwaite, the new chief executive of NatWest, who took charge after the resignation of Dame Alison Rose on Wednesday, said:

I have agreed with Peter Flavel that he will step down as Coutts CEO and CEO of our Wealth Businesses by mutual consent with immediate effect. Whilst I will be personally sorry to lose Peter as a colleague, I believe this is the right decision for Coutts and the wider Group. I have asked Mohammad Kamal Syed to step into the role of interim CEO of Coutts and our Wealth Businesses. Mo has extensive Wealth Management experience and is the ideal person to lead Coutts through this difficult time as we begin the search for Peter’s replacement.

Peter Flavel said:

I am exceptionally proud of my seven years at Coutts and I want to thank the team that have built it into such a high performing business. In the handling of Mr Farage’s case we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service. As CEO of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down.

Outlook for growth and inflation is uncertain, says Lagarde

ECB president Christine Lagarde said that the growth and inflation outlook is uncertain.

She warned that growth could be slower if the impact of monetary tightening is stronger than expected.

However, economic expansion could be greater if the strong labour market and rising incomes mean that people and businesses become more confident.

Speaking at a press conference in Frankfurt, she said domestic price pressures are an increasingly important driver of inflation.

Christine Lagarde delivers her press conference in Frankfurt - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lagarde: Economy to remain weak in short run

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the jobs market remains robust across the eurozone.

She also warned that the near-term economic outlook has deterioratyed.

The economy is expected to remain weak in the short run.

Blow to banks as ECB scraps interest on minimum reserve levels

Christine Lagarde has begun her press conference in Frankfurt as the European Central Bank raises interest rates to a record-equalling 3.75pc.

It has also been announced today that the ECB will stop paying banks for the money they are required to keep at the institution as a minimum reserve, a move that could cut into banks’ interest income.

The ECB “set the remuneration of minimum reserves at 0pc,” it said along with its monetary policy decision. The central bank had previously lowered the amount paid on minimum reserves.

The move is likely to further reduce windfall profits from interest rate increases to lenders, who have benefited over the past year as they were able to earn more for loans while keeping rates paid on deposits near zero.

That effect, however, is beginning to taper off as funding costs rise among competition for deposits, while demand for loans is fading.

US economy grows despite Fed interest rate rises

The US economy accelerated unexpectedly to a 2.4pc annual growth rate in the three months to June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight against inflation.

Today’s estimate from the Commerce Department indicated that the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2pc growth rate in the previous quarter.

Consumer spending slowed to a 1.6pc annual rate, from 4.2pc in the first quarter of the year, a likely consequence of higher borrowing costs. But business investment and state and local government spending grew faster.

ECB rate rise 'leaves options open'

The European Central Bank has indicated further interest rate rises are “possible but not certain,” according to economists.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said that Christine Lagarde is “likely to echo Jerome Powell’s performance yesterday” at a press conference which starts shortly.

He added:

We expect her to leave the door open to further rate hikes but to stress that no decision has been made. However, in contrast to our view that the Fed’s tightening cycle is now over, we think the ECB will deliver one more rate hike, reflecting the fact that core inflation in the euro-zone is now higher but interest rates substantially lower than in the US.

Us economy grows surprise 2.4pc

The US economy posted a surprise 2.4pc growth in second quarter - ahead of expectations of 1.8pc.

The data has sent the pound tumbling - it is now down 0.2pc against the dollar and heading toward $1.29 amid concerns about what it means for interest rates across the Pond.

ECB changes language on level of rate rises

The ECB’s statement about its latest rate rises dropped a reference to rates having to be “brought” to a level that cuts inflation quickly enough, a nuanced change that could be seen as a signal that further increases are not a given.

Instead it said yhe key ECB interest rates will be “set” at “sufficiently restrictive levels”.

The change will leave investors guessing whether another rate rise is coming or if July marks the end of the ECB’s fastest-ever tightening spree.

The euro has lost a little ground following the decision and is up 0.1pc against the pound on the day.

01:28 PM BST

ECB's future decisions rely on rates being 'sufficiently restrictive'

The ECB wants to set interest rates at levels that are “sufficiently restrictive” to bring down inflation, as it gave an insight into its future decision making.

Its monetary policy summary said:

The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2pc medium-term target. The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction. In particular, its interest rate decisions will continue to be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

Inflation 'to remain too high for too long'

The ECB warned, as it has done with its last few decisions, that inflation continues to decline “but is still expected to remain too high for too long”.

However, its summary of its rates decision added that “the developments since the last meeting support the expectation that inflation will drop further over the remainder of the year”.

However, it will “stay above target for an extended period”.

01:15 PM BST

Eurozone interest rates equal record high

The European Central Bank will keep an “open mind” on raising interest rates to a record high, Christine Lagarde has said, as the eurozone battles to bring down inflation.

Policymakers on the Governing Council today announced a rise in the deposit rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75pc - its highest level since 2001.

Ms Lagarde said she and her colleagues are determined to make decisions based on the data.

She said: “What is decided in September is not definitive. It might vary from one meeting to another.

“There is the possibility of a hike (next time). There is the possibility of a pause. It’s a decisive maybe.”

She added: “What I can assure you is that we’re not going to cut.”

Another quarter point rise - which would be the tenth in a row - would take the ECB’s key interest rate to an unprecedented 4pc.

Today’s increase follows the same move by the US Federal Reserve, which boosted rates to between 5.25pc and 5.5pc on Wednesday.

The Bank of England announces its next interest rate decision on August 3.

We raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.



See our latest monetary policy decisions https://t.co/vsCDJF2hUn pic.twitter.com/7CxEebXxcE — European Central Bank (@ecb) July 27, 2023

PM refuses to back calls for NatWest chairman to quit

The Prime Minister did not back calls for the resignation of NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies, after Nigel Farage demanded the resignation of the entire bank board amid the row over the closure of his Coutts account.

However, Rishi Sunak also did not say whether he had confidence in Sir Howard, during an interview with broadcasters in north-west London.

The Government is the largest shareholder in NatWest, with a nearly 39pc stake.

The Prime Minister said:

What I said right at the start of this was that it wasn’t right for people to be deprived of basic services like banking, because of their views. This isn’t about any one individual, it’s about values - do you believe in free speech and not to be discriminated against because of your legally held views? Do you believe in privacy, particularly on matters as sensitive as your financial information. Those are the values and questions at stake here and that’s why I said what I did.

Rishi Sunak talks with Barratt Developments regional managing director Gary Ennis on a balcony of a unit that is part of Hayes Village in London - REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

12:49 PM BST

Viral 'Grimace' campaign leaves McDonald's bosses smiling

McDonald’s is grinning thanks to its big purple mascot Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the character’s “birthday” went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales.

Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12pc in the three months to June period.

It beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 9.4pc increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience.

One TikTok video showing a teen drinking one in his car and then disappearing in a milkshake explosion. That video garnered more than 5 million “likes.”

Revenue rose 14pc to $6.5bn, while same-store sales in the US more than doubled, rising 10.3pc in the quarter compared with a 3.7pc rise a year earlier. Sales in the UK, Germany and China were also strong.

McDonald's boosted second quarter sales - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

12:14 PM BST

Meta's strong results poised to push Nasdaq higher

The Nasdaq has risen in premarket trading amid a surge in Facebook-owner Meta after its strong third-quarter revenue forecast lifted megacap growth and technology stocks.

Meta futures gained 8.7pc after it also reported a jump in advertising revenue, topping Wall Street financial targets for the second quarter. The stock is set to add about $66bn (£51bn) to its value when markets open.

The Facebook parent’s results followed a strong performance by Alphabet earlier this week, which show that consumers, and advertisers eager to reach them, are spending despite broad economic concerns.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy still needed to slow and the jobs market to weaken for inflation to “credibly” return to the US central bank’s 2pc target.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1pc, the S&P 500 e-minis was up 0.6pc and the Nasdaq 100 had gained 1.2pc.

Meta is expected to at $60bn to its market value when markets open on Wall Street - ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Bank of England will raise rates by quarter point, says economists

Yet more positive analysis for mortgage borrowers, this time from economists, who believe the Bank of England will not opt for a second straight half a point increase in interest rates next week.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

We think the Bank of England will revert to raising interest rates by 25 basis points, from 5pc to 5.25pc, at the policy meeting on Thursday, August 3, rather than repeating June’s 50 basis point hike. And while there is probably enough inflationary pressure to prompt another 25 basis point rate hike at the following meeting in September, to 5.5pc, we think that a mild recession and an easing in both wage growth and core inflation will prevent further hikes. When rates are eventually cut in late 2024 and in 2025, we think they will fall further than investors expect.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise its deposit rate to 3.75pc today, mirroring a quarter point rise by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday to between 5.25pc and 5.5pc.

Oil gains as Fed rate rises expected to end

Oil prices have risen after US crude supplies declined and the Federal Reserve indicated that any more interest rate rises would be data-dependent.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has gained 0.7pc to more than $83 a barrel, while US-produced West Texas Intermediate traded 0.9pc higher to nearly $80.

It comes amid growing speculation the Fed is nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle, after it raised interest rates for the 11th time since March on Wednesday.

US equities advanced after the decision, suggesting traders are expecting a slowing of the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s.

The dollar also weakened despite the move, making commodities cheaper for most international buyers.

Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles fell by 600,000 barrels last week, and inventories at the storage hub in Oklahoma dropped to the lowest since May, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

Boost for mortgage borrowers as TSB leads rate cuts

Mortgage borrowers are seeing the first signs of hope that interest rates may ease as TSB announced a hefty cut in its lending offers as average deals fall across the board.

TSB has announced a sizeable drop of up to 0.55pc on its two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products from tomorrow, leaving rates starting at 6.04pc.

It comes as typical fixed mortgage rates fell across the market today as the cuts introduced by lenders began to filter through.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage has dropped to 6.83pc today from 6.86pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

The rate on a five-year deal is down from 6.36pc to 6.34pc while two-year buy-to-let residential mortgage rates have fallen to 6.94pc from 6.97pc.

Meanwhile, the average one-year fixed savings rate today edged upwards to 5.18pc from 5.17pc on Wednesday.

Pressure on the sector has eased after inflation fell more than expected earlier this month, leading traders to cut bets on the peak for interest rates.

Money markets are forecasting the Bank of England will keep the peak of interest rates below 6pc, having predicted highs of 6.5pc earlier this month.

Amazon workers to strike over pay

More than a thousand workers at two Amazon warehouses will take strike action next month in an ongoing pay dispute.

Workers in Rugeley will walk out from August 3 to 4 while staff in Coventry will take action from August 4 to 5, the GMB union said.

Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said: “This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning.”

Amazon's Rugeley fulfilment centre - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Putin offers free grain to African nations

Vladimir Putin has offered to supply grain for free to six African countries days after threatening global food supplies by pulling Russia out of the Black Sea grain deal.

The Russian leader told a summit with African leaders that Moscow is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to the continent.

He told the gathering in St Petersburg that Moscow would be ready to start supplying grain for free to six African countries within three to four months.

He named the countries as Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea and said they would get 25,000-50,000 tonnes each.

Putin meets with the Comoros President and the Chairman of the African Union in St Petersburg - SERGEI BOBYLYOV/AFP

UK 'beyond tipping point' of cost-of-living crisis, says Frasers

Sports Direct-owner Frasers said it hopes Britain is “beyond the tipping point” of the inflation crisis as the retail group reported rising sales and profits during its first year under new chief executive Michael Murray, the son-in-law of Mike Ashley.

Chief financial officer Chris Wootton said energy prices were coming down and sterling had strengthened, which should help lower inflation.

In its full-year results to the end of April, Frasers reported a forecast-beating 16pc increase in revenue to £5.6bn, largely driven by the sports retail business.

Adjusted pretax profit rose nearly 41pc, with “further strong profit progress” expected over the next financial year.

Its shares have risen 2pc.

Having snapped up shares in a range of retailers including Asos, Currys and Boohoo in recent months, Frasers has become one of the most acquisitive businesses in the UK.

It shows no sign of slowing down after confirming it had lifted its stake in Boohoo from 5pc to 6.8pc and increased voting rights in Asos from 13.3pc to 15.1pc.

Frasers Group owns Sports Direct - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pound rises after Fed interest rate decision

The pound has gained against the dollar after the US Federal Reserve made what markets hope will be the last of its series of interest rate rises to combat inflation.

Sterling has risen 0.4pc to nearly $1.30 but it is a different story against the euro.

The pound has lost 0.1pc against the single currency, which is worth just below 86p, ahead of the European Central Bank’s next interest rate decision today.

ITV profits slump in 'tough' advertising market

ITV has seen its first half earnings tumble after battling a “very tough” advertising market as companies slash their marketing spend.

The group behind hit shows Love Island and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reported group pre-tax profits plunging by 79pc to £45m for the six months to June 30, down from £219m a year ago.

It posted underlying earnings down 52pc to £152m, which it said reflected the challenging advertising market and the investment in its ITVX online streaming service.

Total advertising revenues dropped 11pc to £811m in the first half after a 12pc fall in the second quarter, but it said it was looking to an improved performance in the final six months of 2023, thanks to the Women’s Football World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and next series of Big Brother.

It also cheered a 24pc leap in online advertising revenues and an 8pc rise in turnover at its ITV Studios production arm, which helped limit the fall in half-year wider group revenues to 1pc, at £1.6bn.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “The continued momentum behind ITV’s strategic transformation delivered strong growth in Studios and digital revenues in the first half of the year, largely offsetting the expected weakness in the UK advertising market - with total revenue declining just 1pc in the first half, even in a very tough advertising market.”

ITV expects advertising revenue declines to pare back to 4pc in July before bouncing back with a 7pc rise in August.

ITV hopes the Women’s Football World Cup will boost its second half performance - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

US actor and writer strikes could hit ITV production, warns boss

ITV Studios’ director has said if the actor and writer strikes in the US continues into the autumn it could affect production for its scripted business in America.

Julian Bellamy said ITV is in a “good position” to manage the ramifications of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike action which has recently caused an industry-wide shutdown with both actors and writers on the picket line.

During an ITV interim results press conference, chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “From a numbers point of view, it won’t affect 2023...in 2024 if at all it will be about saving of deliveries rather than anything else.”

Mr Bellamy said:

Just to be clear, we are talking about our US scripted business, not the rest of the UK Studio distribution. As Carolyn put, we don’t see it as having an impact on 2023 financials. Saying that, if the strike goes into the autumn, it will potentially start impacting when we start production. In that context, it is one of the great strengths of the studio, we’re very diversified in terms of genre and geography, so we are in a good position to manage it.

When asked if ITV could charge a premium for content if there is a shortage in the US, Mr Bellamy began by saying the broadcaster hoped for a “swift resolution” after US union Sag-Aftra failed to agree new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) a fortnight ago.

Colin Farrell walks the picket line in support of the Sag-Aftra and WGA strike - Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Gas prices fall as Shell boss predicts strong supplies

European natural gas prices slipped further downward following the biggest drop in more than a month, with Shell predicting a brighter outlook for winter supplies due to high storage levels.

The benchmark has dropped 2pc after slumping 10pc on Wednesday.

Storage sites in the region are more than 84pc full on average, with at least two months to go before the start of the heating season.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: “I am encouraged by the stockpiles that Europe has.

“I think that is going to be great to be able to avoid blackouts in Europe in winter.”

He added that in addition to high European stockpiles, the industrial sector in China has not recovered “as fast as some had predicted coming out of Covid,” which is keeping prices low.

However, Mr Sawan warned that “if we have a cold winter those stocks will very quickly be drawn down,” while also predicting a tighter liquified natural gas market in the medium term.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said Europe looks likely to avoid blackouts this winter - REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Moody's 'poised to leave Canary Wharf headquarters'

Moody’s is thought to have begun to search for a new London headquarters, becoming the latest major Canary Wharf tenant to consider quitting the financial district.

The ratings agency has appointed broker Cushman & Wakefield to advise on options for a new premises that would likely be almost a third smaller than its current base, according to Bloomberg.

Moody’s will examine options elsewhere in London, but could also downsize in its existing premises at One Canada Square or move to another building in Canary Wharf, it was reported.

A representative for Moody’s declined to comment.

Canary Wharf has been hit by key tenant departures that have raised questions about its future, with HSBC being the latest to confirm it was leaving.

The district’s owners, Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield, have been gradually repositioning the development, introducing new homes, stores and restaurants and diversifying its tenant base.

Moody’s signed a lease in 2008 for about 170,000 square feet (15,800 square meters) at One Canada Square — the pyramid

topped skyscraper at the heart of the east London estate.

Moody's offices are in One Canada Square at the heart of Canary Wharf - Ian West/PA Wire

Ocado shares slump as robotics division chief retires

Ocado shares slumped 10pc to near the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it announced the man behind its push to license its robotic grocery delivery technology worldwide is retiring.

Luke Jensen will step down as chief executive of Ocado Solutions on September 30 and will be replaced by John Martin, currently a non-executive director at the company.

Ocado is best known in Britain for its grocery delivery joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

However, its lofty and often volatile stock valuation lies on the potential promise of rolling out its robotic software - designed to improve efficiency in the flow of goods - to supermarkets around the world.

Mr Jensen has been a key part of that roll-out since he became chief executive of the division in 2017.

Ocado Solutions is now partnered with 12 of the world’s biggest food retailers including Kroger.

Incidentally, the company sitting at the bottom of the FTSE 100 in early trading is investment manager St James’s Place, after its half-year inflows missed analyst expectations.

It is down 11pc - its biggest intraday fall since the start of the pandemic.

A robotic picking machine is seen inside the Ocado warehouse in Erith, near Kent - REUTERS/Paul Childs

FTSE 100 rises amid hopes that US interest rate rises have ended

The FTSE 100 has moved higher amid gains in media shares and investors’ hopes that the US Federal Reserve will now stop raising interest rates.

The internationally-focussed blue-chip index has gained 0.3pc, while the midcap FTSE 250 index has added 0.7pc.

The FTSE’s move follows a rally in Asian markets after the Fed delivered what some expect to be its last rate rise this year.

British Gas owner Centrica rose 4.7pc to the top of the FTSE 100 as it proposed a 33pc increase in its interim dividend after posting a jump in first-half profit.

Gains in media shares were led by Informa, which rose 4pc after the company said it was on track to meet the top-end of its full-year forecasts on strong forward bookings and a robust recovery in China.

However, energy shares slipped 1.4pc, the most on the FTSE, after Shell slid 2pc following a 56pc drop in its second-quarter profit.

Barclays lost 6.1pc after the bank warned of growing pressure on its UK business and missed forecasts for its investment banking unit.

Volkswagen profits slip amid China struggles

Volkswagen profits slipped in the second quarter as it battled to regain ground in China, the German auto giant’s most important market.

Net profit came in at €3.8bn (£3.3bn) in the three months to June, 3.1pc below the same quarter a year earlier.

The 10-brand group - whose models include Audi, Seat and Skoda - makes a big chunk of its overall sales in China.

However, it has faced increased competition in the world’s second largest economy, particularly in the booming electric car market.

In the first half of 2023, Volkswagen’s deliveries of vehicles in China were down 1.2pc compared to the previous year, weighed down by a poor start to the year.

The car giant nevertheless struck a positive note about its prospects in the major market, saying it was stepping up the pace of “transformation in China”.

On Wednesday, the carmaker announced it would invest over €600m in Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng, acquiring a stake of just under 5pc.

The Volkswagen Polo - Dean Smith

Greenpeace protest outside Shell headquarters

Greenpeace activists have placed a billboard outside Shell’s headquarters in London after the oil giant announced its latest results.

The sign depicts the wildfires that have swept Greece this month, forcing thousands of tourists to be evacuated from the island of Rhodes.

The fossil fuel company’s second-quarter profit fell from the highs seen last year but the company pledged extra share buybacks and raised its dividend.

Greenpeace activists have placed a sign outside Shell's London headquarters - Chris J Ratcliffe for Greenpeace via Getty Images

NatWest shares slump further

NatWest shares have continued their downward slide, falling 1.1pc after the open on the London Stock Exchange.

Overall, banks across the FTSE 350 have fallen 0.9pc in early trading, mainly dragged down by the large fall in Barclays.

08:13 AM BST

Barclays shares slump over corporate banking revenues

Barclays shares have fallen 5.3pc after its corporate and investment bank revenues were lower than expected.

In the second quarter, the division posted revenues of £3.16bn, lower than analysts’ predictions of £3.29bn.

The decline in its share price comes despite second-quarter profit also beat market expectations at £2bn, ahead of the £1.9bn predicted.

Meanwhile, chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan has told investors that he supports the Government’s initiatives on account closures, following the scandal surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.

Markets rise at the open

Markets have gained after the US Federal Reserve pulled no surprises when it increased interest rates to their highest levels since the global financial crisis.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has risen 0.1pc to 7,686.48 while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.3pc to 19,248.20.

BT boosts profits after increasing prices

BT increased quarterly profits after increasing prices earlier this year - while it continues to look for ways to cut costs.

The telecoms giant revealed adjusted ebitda - a measure of profits - rose 5pc from a year ago to more than £2bn in its financial first quarter.

The company announced plans in May to cut as many as 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, including replacing about 10,000 roles with AI.

It is also seeking a new chief executive officer after Philip Jansen said this month he will step down within a year.

Wheat prices jump after Russian attack at Black Sea port

Grain prices have gained after Ukraine said Russia fired two Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea at Odesa region port infrastructure, damaging equipment at a cargo terminal.

Wheat futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.5pc to $7.31 a bushel.

Russia has attacked infrastructure at Odesa region ports, as well as on the Danube river, after pulling out of an agreement that allowed Ukraine’s grain exports to be shipped through the Black Sea on July 17.

Wheat prices are sensitive to disruption in Ukraine, which is known as the breadbasket of Europe - Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg

Frasers boosts interest in Asos

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its voting rights in Asos from 13.3pc to 15.1pc.

The Sports Direct owner is continuing to expand his retail empire, having taken a £75m stake in AO World in June.

Frasers also has significant stakes in handbag maker Mulberry and Studio Retail Group, as well as a smaller investment in Hugo Boss.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley - Carl Court/Getty Images

British Gas makes record profit after £500m boost from rivals going bust

British Gas has reported a record half-year profit of £970m - up tenfold from a year ago - as the gas and electricity supplier reaps the benefits of changes to the energy price cap.

Our special correspondent Matt Oliver has the details:

British Gas’s profit blew past a previous record of £585m in 2010 and also beat analyst expectations of a £857m profit. It was largely thanks to a £500m boost the company received from Ofgem’s changes to the price cap, which allowed it to recover more costs of taking on customers from failed rivals. Centrica, the parent of Britain’s biggest household energy supplier, posted adjusted profits of £2.1bn, up from £1.3bn a year ago. A profit boost also came from the reopening of the Rough storage facility under the North Sea off the east coast of England - and Centrica’s stake in nuclear power stations. Centrica said it will pay 1.33p per share in interim dividends compared to 1p for the same period last year.

British Gas profits surged tenfold - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Barclays boss 'confident' amid jump in profits

Barclays’ group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan said:

We have positioned Barclays carefully for this mixed macroeconomic environment and delivered a consistent performance in the second quarter. Through our diverse sources of income, prudent risk management, and ongoing cost discipline we have again demonstrated the stability and strength of the franchise we have built over many years. This means we are able to distribute increased capital returns to shareholders, while providing targeted support to our customers and clients. Looking forward we are very confident of meeting our targets for the full year.

07:20 AM BST

Barclays sets aside £900m to cover loan losses as customers squeezed

Barclays has reported a jump in its half-year profit but set aside an impairment charge of £900m to cover expected loan losses.

The banking giant said its pre-tax profit hit £4.6bn in the six months to the end of June, up from £3.7bn the same time last year.

Its second-quarter profit also beat market expectations at £2bn, ahead of the £1.9bn expected by analysts.

However, it marked a slowdown from the previous quarter’s record-high £2.6bn profit.

Shell profits halved as Ukraine war bounce ends

Oil giant Shell has seen its profit more than halve in the second quarter compared to its bumper 2022, when earnings were boosted by surging energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The fossil fuel company said that its adjusted earnings had reached just under $5.1bn (£3.9bn) in the three months, down from $11.5bn (£8.9bn) a year earlier when oil and gas prices surged after Russia’s invasion.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings to reach close to $5.6bn (£4.3bn) during the period.

However, the company pledged extra share buybacks and raised its dividend.

It will buy back $3bn worth of shares over the next three months and at least $2.5bn after that - slightly ahead of the $5bn of

repurchases pledged for the second half.

NatWest was the subject of the joint most complaints over decisions to close bank accounts last year, data show, a day after its boss resigned following a scandal over the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account.

Customers complained about NatWest and rival Barclays 274 times each in 2022/23, figures supplied to Bloomberg showed. This includes cases linked to NatWest’s Royal Bank of Scotland brand.

The data from the Financial Ombudsman Service, the independent body that settles issues between customers and lenders, show NatWest was the most complained-about bank for the past three years in terms of account closures, although the absolute number for all the lenders is a fraction of the millions of accounts they each service.

It comes after Dame Alison Rose resigned on Wednesday after discussing Mr Farage’s account with a BBC journalist, wiping £850m off the value of the lender.

Mr Farage had raised concerns that his account was closed due to his political views.

5 things to start your day

1) Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years | Battle to control inflation is not over, warns Jerome Powell

2) Mark Zuckerberg cements dominance as Facebook tops 3 billion monthly users | Meta’s sales jump suggests advertisers may be switching their spending from Twitter

3) NatWest chairman under pressure to resign as Farage row wipes £850m off value | Investors are concerned that Sir Howard Davies, who has led the bank’s board since 2015, has lost authority at NatWest

4) GB News owner’s hedge fund nets millions betting against NatWest | Marshall Wace started shorting the bank’s stock amid global banking jitters earlier this year

5) Vauxhall owner warns of Chinese ‘invasion’ of electric car market | Stellantis boss says carmaker will struggle to compete with cheap Chinese EVs

What happened overnight

Asian shares were higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected.

Regional attention has focused on whether Japan’s central bank might alter its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy at a policy meeting that ends on Friday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4pc to 32806.18 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.3pc to 19,613.18.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8pc at 3,237,13. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8pc to 7,460.60. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.5pc to 2,603.08.

Bangkok’s SET was down 0.1pc and Taiwan’s benchmark gained 0.4pc.

Last night, Wall Street stocks were mixed after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter of a percent to between 5.25pc and 5.5pc.

The S&P 500 was flat at 4,566.75, remaining near a 15-month high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2pc to 35,520.12, marking its 13th straight gain and its longest winning streak since January 1987.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1pc to 14,127.29.

