U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,350.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,817.25
    +15.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.00
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.23
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0490 (-3.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    -0.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5650
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,729.68
    -547.19 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.77
    -15.55 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,326.91
    -40.04 (-0.14%)
     

European challenger bank Bunq raises $228 million at $1.9 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Amsterdam-based challenger bank Bunq has been self-funded by its founder and CEO Ali Niknam for several years. But the company has decided to raise some external capital, leading to the largest Series A round for a European fintech company.

The startup is raising $228 million (€193 million) in a round led by Pollen Street Capital. Bunq founder Ali Niknam is also participating in the round — he’s investing $29.5 million (€25 million) while Pollen Street Capital is financing the rest of the round.

As part of the deal, Bunq is also acquiring Capitalflow Group, an Irish lending company that was previously owned by … Pollen Street Capital.

Founded in 2012, Ali Niknam has already invested quite a bit of money into his own company. He poured $116.6 million (€98.7 million) of his own capital into Bunq — that doesn’t even take into account today’s funding round.

But it has paid off as the company expects to break even on a monthly basis in 2021. The company passed €1 billion in user deposits earlier this year. So why is the company raising external funding after turning down VC firms for so many years?

“Everything has a right time. In the beginning of Bunq, it was important to get a laser user focus in the company. Having to also focus on fundraises and the needs of investors distracts. Bunq now is mature enough to start scaling up significantly, so more capital is welcome,” Niknam said.

In particular, the company expects to acquire smaller companies to fuel its growth strategy. Challenger banks have also represented a highly competitive market over the past years in Europe. It’s clear that there will be some consolidation at some point.

Bunq offers bank accounts and debit cards that you can control from a mobile app. It works particularly well if your friends and family are also using Bunq as you can instantly send money, share a bunq.me payment link with other people, split payments and more.

In particular, if you’re going on a weekend trip, you can start an activity with your friends. It creates a shared pot that lets you share expenses with everyone. If you live with roommates, you can also create subaccounts to pay for bills from that account.

The company offers different plans that range from €2.99 per month to €17.99 per month — there’s also a free travel card with a limited feature set. By choosing a subscription-based business model, the startup has a clear path to profitability as most users are paid users.

Maybe neobanks will break even after all

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Wednesday

    A collaboration to develop a liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will be competition for Plug Power.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock is sinking -- down 3% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Consider: As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium explained Tuesday, investors are upset with Carnival's decision to buy back $2 billion worth of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Now, on the one hand, that move will cut into the $9.3 billion in cash Carnival had on hand to carry it through the rest of the pandemic.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • AMC Entertainment Shareholders Are Making a Huge Mistake

    The most surprising stock of 2021 is probably AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), the world's largest movie theater chain. Any objective observer would view the company as being in very dire straits; after all, AMC is saddled with billions in debt, reeling from the global pandemic, and facing a highly uncertain recovery amid the streaming revolution and compressed theatrical windows. Retail investors apparently see the stock as a reopening play and a short squeeze candidate, while also also betting their online community will keep buying and holding the stock.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New High Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 1.8% to a record closing high of $144.57 on Wednesday after a respected Wall Street investment bank issued bullish commentary on the popular tech stock. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated his overweight rating on Apple's stock yesterday and boosted his share price forecast from $165 to $170. JPMorgan's analysts are bullish on Apple.

  • Micron will 'outgrow' the rest of the semiconductor industry

    Manish Bhatia, Micron Technology Executive VP of Global Operations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Micron's Q3 earnings, the global chip shortage and what's next for the company.&nbsp;

  • Is Goldman Sachs Right to Be Bullish on General Electric?

    The leading investment company recently had some very positive things to say about the industrial giant.

  • Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $211 Billion on Pentagon Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesl

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Energy stocks had a good run in the first half of 2021. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index (^IXE) is up 44% year to date. On Monday, the OPEC meeting was called off as member countries couldn't agree on an output increase for July.

  • Top Analysts See Strong Upside for These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    We’ve all heard the market cliché to buy low and sell high as the key to making money. And if you can pull it off, it works. The key to success, of course, is finding the stocks that are currently trading low – but are primed for gains. This implies a profile. We’re looking for stocks with a combination of depressed share prices and recent Buy ratings from top analysts. Using TipRanks platform, we identify three stocks that fit. And better yet, their average upside potential for the next year ra

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Still Falling Today

    Yesterday's downgrade from UBS took Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock's latest price spike and cut it off at the knees -- limiting the space tourism pioneer's gains to just 3% Tuesday. And here's the thing: With neither profit nor even revenue to provide a valuation argument in favor of its stock price at present, Virgin Galactic's shares basically trade on good news.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • What the stock market’s ‘black swan’ index hitting an all-time high tells us

    In fact, the June reading was 20% higher even than the highest the SKEW reached during the U.S. stock market’s February-March 2020 waterfall decline. To illustrate, imagine there are two groups of investors: permabears, who more or less permanently think that stock prices are about to fall, and the mainstream consensus, which is bullish. Consider the Crash Confidence Index, a periodic survey introduced in 1989 by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller.

  • Wyoming becomes first US state to legally recognise DAO

    The state of Wyoming has become the first in the US to approve and legally recognise a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

  • Dogecoin is ‘nothing more than a joke’: Ric Edelman

    Ric Edelman, Edelman Financial Engine Executive Chairman,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise in oil prices, outlook on cryptocurrencies.

  • Why These Meme Stocks Are Tumbling When the Market Is Rising

    Meme stocks are tumbling Wednesday, with shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) tumbling 9.5%, GameStop (NYSE: GME) down 9%, and Express (NYSE: EXPR) plunging 12.5% in morning trading. While there was no company-specific news for any of the stocks to cause the decline, AMC announced yesterday it was withdrawing its 25 million share stock offering after investors balked at being diluted, while GameStop announced it was opening a new warehouse facility in Reno to help with its transformation into an online-oriented video game retailer.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) took a hit on Wednesday. The decline was likely driven by bearishness in the overall market for many growth stocks like Pinterest. It's possible that some growth stocks have been giving back some sharp gains in recent weeks.

  • 10 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best cruise stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the leisure travel industry and its future outlook, you can click to see the 5 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy Now. When travel restrictions were put in place because of the outbreak of […]