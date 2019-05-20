European Chipmakers Drop as Huawei Ban Cripples Supply Chain

(Bloomberg) -- European semiconductor makers from STMicroelectronics NV to Infineon Technologies AG fell in early trading after the effects of the U.S. ban to supply Huawei Technologies Co. continued to ripple across global markets.

STMicro fell as much as 8.4% in Paris, while Infineon dropped as much as 5.3% in Frankfurt. Huawei accounts for 2.35% of STMicro’s sales and 1.3% of Infineon’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Infineon has suspended deliveries to Huawei, Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether the German chipmaker would resume business with Huawei after it clarifies the legal issues this week, Nikkei cited one of the people as saying.

NXP Semiconductors NV, which trades in New York and receives 1.6% of its sales from Huawei according to data compiled by Bloomberg, said it has a policy to ensure it complies with laws and trade rules.

“This also applies for supplies to Huawei insofar supplies are covered by the U.S. order,” the company said Monday, declining to further specify. Infineon couldn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg. STMicro declined to comment.

Huawei is the world’s largest provider of networking gear and No. 2 smartphone vendor. Chipmakers including Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc. have told their employees they will not supply Huawei till further notice, according to people familiar with their actions.

The Chinese company is said to have stockpiled enough chips and other vital components to keep its business running for at least three months, and has been preparing for such an eventuality since at least the middle of 2018, hoarding components while designing its own chips, people familiar with the matter said.

