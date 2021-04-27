European Chromatography Markets, 2020-2026 - Increased Demand for Generic Drugs Fueling the Market
The European market for chromatography was valued at $1.25 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% between the two years.
This research service analyzes the European market for chromatography instruments and covers gas, liquid, and ion chromatography technologies/instruments.
Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, Benelux, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe (ROE) countries are the regions included in the scope of this research.
Benelux includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Scandinavia includes Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. ROE includes all other European countries.
Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, environmental, government, and academic research are the end users included in this research.
Gas chromatographs segment includes both laboratory and process counterparts whereas liquid and ion chromatographs includes only laboratory products.
Key Features
Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has had a strong impact on the region's economy. Spending on research and chromatography instruments has decreased as a result of the tourism industry, a key driver of the European economy, grinding to a halt.
The European chromatography market is expected to recover in 2021 with a slow growth curve.
Owing to the anticipated high industrial production following a recovery, Eastern European countries such as Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic will hold strong economic growth potential. All industries including chemicals, food & beverage, and oil and natural gas will see high demand.
The high demand for generics will lead to increased use of liquid chromatography for conducting characterization analysis.
Chromatography instruments are expected to be available in smaller sizes and deliver ultra-high levels of performance and separation results.
Research indicates that manufacturers are in collaboration to make the chromatography instruments suitable for biopharmaceutical characterization.
Companies including Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Perkin Elmer are the key market participants with a combined share of 65.2% as of 2019.
11. Appendix
