European Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunities: On-demand Digital Diagnostic Services for Improved Access and Personalized Healthcare

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics is the backbone of the healthcare sector. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) study, although the segment accounts for less than 5% of hospital costs, its findings influence 60-70% of healthcare decision-making. Diagnostics helps to analyze medical conditions and guide patients toward the right medication, treatment, or surgery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored and redefined the significance of clinical laboratories. Working largely unseen, laboratories are a vital link in the chain of activities required to keep populations safe from diseases. In recognition of this, the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) moved quickly following the identification of the virus on 7 January 2020 to identify laboratory needs and capacities in Europe.

Molecular testing stepped up to meet the additional demand for insights in diagnostics, life science research, pharmaceutical R&D, and public safety. Molecular diagnostics is expanding to new areas of medicine and is enabling clinicians to monitor cancer, infectious disease, immune status, and pre-natal and neo-natal health. The migration of genomic technologies from basic research into the mainstream will remain a powerful driver for long-term industry growth and will boost the need for scalable and efficient user-friendly workflows in molecular testing.

Labs will have to provide comprehensive IVD solutions and cover clinical chemistry and immunoassays, molecular and digital diagnostics, POCT, patient self-testing, next-generation sequencing, laboratory automation and IT, and decision support, where half or more of the population has private coverage.

Value-based healthcare (VBHC) is increasingly used in public discourse and, often, value is discussed as health outcomes relative to the monetized input. No singular definition of value exists in the VBHC space; the definition is subjective, and what is considered valuable can differ across patients, clinicians, healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Opportunity and Threat Analysis

  • Key Trends

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Market Highlights

  • COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Testing Services and Healthcare Diagnostics

  • European Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Highlights

  • EU5 Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Highlights

  • European Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Highlights

  • Competitor Landscape*

  • Labcorp (Independent Reference Laboratory)

  • Quest Diagnostics (Independent Reference Laboratory)

  • Sonic Healthcare (Independent Reference Laboratory)

  • Eurofins Scientific (Independent Reference Laboratory)

  • Synlab International GmbH (Independent Reference Laboratory)

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Independent Speciality Laboratory)

  • Centogene - The Rare Disease Company (Independent Speciality Laboratory)

  • Freiburg University Hospital (Hospital-based Laboratory)

  • Medicover Hospital (Hospital-based Laboratory)

  • Holistic Business Model - Laboratories as One-stop Shop Service Providers

  • Cross-sectoral Partnerships

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Support for Europe's Beating Cancer Plan for Improved Early Detection, Treatment, and Care

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - On-demand Digital Diagnostic Services for Improved Access and Personalized Healthcare

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Advance Diagnostic Excellence for a Superior Patient and Clinician Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Transition to AI and Digital Pathology for Efficient Multisite Operations

Companies Mentioned

  • Labcorp

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Sonic Healthcare

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Synlab International GmbH

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.

  • Centogene

  • Freiburg University Hospital

  • Medicover Hospital



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w4dkf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


