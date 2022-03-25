U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.97
    +1.81 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,787.07
    +79.13 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,125.77
    -66.07 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.31
    -2.13 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.72
    -1.62 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.00
    -13.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.34 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4420
    +0.1010 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1090
    -0.2110 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,956.68
    +1,936.27 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.26
    +18.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.78
    +26.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

European Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunity

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Diagnostics is the backbone of the healthcare sector. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) study, although the segment accounts for less than 5% of hospital costs, its findings influence 60–70% of healthcare decision-making.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247554/?utm_source=GNW


Diagnostics helps to analyze medical conditions and guide patients toward the right medication, treatment, or surgery. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored and redefined the significance of clinical laboratories.

Working largely unseen, laboratories are a vital link in the chain of activities required to keep populations safe from diseases. In recognition of this, the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) moved quickly following the identification of the virus on 7 January 2020 to identify laboratory needs and capacities in Europe.Molecular testing stepped up to meet the additional demand for insights in diagnostics, life science research, pharmaceutical R&D, and public safety. Molecular diagnostics is expanding to new areas of medicine and is enabling clinicians to monitor cancer, infectious disease, immune status, and pre-natal and neo-natal health. The migration of genomic technologies from basic research into the mainstream will remain a powerful driver for long-term industry growth and will boost the need for scalable and efficient user-friendly workflows in molecular testing.Labs will have to provide comprehensive IVD solutions and cover clinical chemistry and immunoassays, molecular and digital diagnostics, POCT, patient self-testing, next-generation sequencing, laboratory automation and IT, and decision support, where half or more of the population has private coverage. Value-based healthcare (VBHC) is increasingly used in public discourse and, often, value is discussed as health outcomes relative to the monetized input. No singular definition of value exists in the VBHC space; the definition is subjective, and what is considered valuable can differ across patients, clinicians, healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.
Author: Tejashri Khadilkar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247554/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Shot Up 25.4% This Week

    Investors may be anticipating a positive review by the FDA of the company's lead drug candidate.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New Warning for Fully Vaccinated People

    The U.S. is still experiencing a significant fall in COVID numbers following Omicron's disastrous winter surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have decreased by more than 16 percent in just the last week, with hospitalizations down by over 27 percent as well. But as much as we're all hopeful that this decline will continue, virus experts aren't so sure. Cases are already rising again in other countries, particularly those in Western Europe, largely

  • Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

    Scientists have been hunting for a way to stop humans from aging for decades. Some scientists think that we’ll never reverse aging. Others say we’ll have a way to prevent aging in the next 20 years. Such a claim might seem bold, but a new anti-aging supplement shows that we may be closer than you … The post Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life appeared first on BGR.

  • Peloton's Hannah Corbin Is Speaking Up About Living with Hashimoto's Disease

    In a recent interview, the fitness instructor shared how “every second was a battle to stay awake” before getting diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder.

  • How Rivals Merck, Bristol Myers Benefit From Eli Lilly's FDA Snag

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday rejected a lung cancer drug Eli Lilly tested only in China, but LLY stock inched higher.

  • Study finds microplastics in human blood for the first time

    A new study has found microplastics in human blood for the first time.In a study published in the journal Environment International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists analyzed blood samples from 22 healthy volunteers. A quantifiable mass of plastic particles were discovered in 17 of the samples, or nearly 80 percent of subjects.PET plastic, which is commonly used for beverage bottles, was detected in 50 percent of the samples....

  • Nina Agdal Is Total-Body #Goals In A Brand New Nude Selfie On Instagram

    Nina Agdal, 29, just revealed her strong abs and booty in a brand new nude photo on Instagram. Fasting, yoga, boxing, and spin classes help her stay fit.

  • Nashville to buy Hickory Hollow Mall for Vanderbilt health care facility

    Nashville Mayor John Cooper has struck a deal to purchase the Hickory Hollow Mall property in Antioch so that Vanderbilt University Medical Center can transform the building into a health care facility.Pending Metro Council's approval, the city will purchase the mall and office building next door for a combined $44 million, then enter into a long-term lease with VUMC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Vanderbilt will conve

  • Incannex Healthcare rallies after airing plan to buy cannabis medicine company APIRx

    Incannex Healthcare Ltd. shares jumped 7% after the Australia-based cannabinoid and psychedelic compound medicine development company said it would pay $93.3 million to acquire APIRx Pharmaceutical USA LLC, a pharmaceutical medicinal cannabinoid product development company. Incannex said the acquisition of APIRx will provide a portfolio of "promising therapeutic candidates" targeted at treating pain, dementia, Parkinson's Disease, restless leg syndrome, gastrointestinal diseases, periodontitis,

  • Cherokee County father fatally shoots his teenage daughter before killing himself

    A 57-year-old Cherokee County father, Howard Newhouse, fatally shot his 19-year-old  daughter before killing himself. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the Bridge Mill subdivision in Canton, Georgia, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on March 19 and found the bodies of Newhouse and his daughter. The officials confirmed that Newhouse had shot his daughter, Kathryn Newhouse, before committing suicide by shooting himself.

  • Cannabis stocks rally on flurry of federal moves toward legalization

    The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the MORE Act and the Senate OK'd a cannabis research effort, sparking a cannabis stock rally.

  • This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to get rid of bad breath for good: 'Zero odor, all day long!'

    This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.

  • Signs You've Already Had COVID-19

    Although COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic in March 2020, it's entirely possible you may have got the virus before that, and recovered without even realizing it. "Long-term COVID—or post-acute COVID—affects a multitude of organ systems," says Devang Sanghavi, MD. "Starting from head to toe, it leaves behind multiple symptoms in a large proportion of patients who have recovered from COVID-19." Here are five signs you've probably already been infected with COVID-19, according to experts.

  • As BA.2 spreads, Biden administration officials call on Congress to pass Covid-19 funding

    The Biden administration is looking at approving a second booster shot for some adults within weeks, to improve older Americans’ immunity should infections rise due to the BA.2 subvariant.

  • CDC updates Covid-19 guidance to allow patients wear N95s

    The nation’s public health agency now says hospitals shouldn’t force patients to remove highly protective masks after POLITICO found many that do so.

  • Emergence of synthetic THC scares cannabis growers

    Licensed outdoor marijuana grows in legal cannabis states face an existential threat: THC that is synthetically derived not from the heavily regulated legal marijuana industry, but from little-regulated, cheaply grown hemp (March 24)

  • How Bird Flu Will Affect Your Chicken and Egg Supply

    I take no joy from injecting the word “outbreak” into your daily news feed, but I fear I must. In case you haven’t heard, there’s a highly lethal bird flu spreading throughout poultry farms across the East Coast and the Midwest. The virus in question is known as H5N1, and it spreads frighteningly quickly among both domesticated and wild birds. While the risk to humans remains low, there are a few things you, the consumer, should know about the virus.

  • Vaccine hesitancy is complicating physicians' obligation to respect patient autonomy during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Over the past couple of decades there has been a shift away from upholding patient autonomy to prioritizing public health. Terry Vine/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesSitting barely 6 feet away from me, my patient yelled angrily, his face mask slipping to his upper lip: “No, I will not get vaccinated. And nothing you do or say will change that fact.” He provided no reason for why he was so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. As a primary care resident physician working in an underserved area of Readin

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • MacKenzie Scott donates a record $275 million to Planned Parenthood

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $275 million to women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's more than 100-year history, Planned Parenthood said on Wednesday. The donation, which is part of Scott's pledge to give away the majority of her wealth, was made to Planned Parenthood's national office and 21 regional affiliates. Scott, who is now married to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, received a 4% stake in Amazon.com Inc as part of her divorce from Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.