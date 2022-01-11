U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,937.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,599.00
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.06
    +0.83 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.98 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,073.96
    +247.44 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.80
    -54.43 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.26
    +25.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

European cloud communications and UCaaS provider Destiny acquires Meridix and takes leadership position in communication analytics

·2 min read

The acquisition is an essential part in Destiny's strategy to provide cloud communications solutions to SMEs in Europe, to bring more business value and innovation to its service provider customers and gain access to new service providers

BRUSSELS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny, the European provider of secure cloud and business communication solutions for SMEs, announces the acquisition of the leading Swedish analytics and reporting company Meridix. The Meridix platform collects data from multiple communication solutions and presents them in one intuitive and unified user interface, in a way that is actionable and creates business insights and value. Many of the most well-known communication systems on the market are supported by the platform and it is used and trusted by service providers all over the world. Destiny is already a partner of Meridix for more than 10 years and both companies have a large number of common service provider customers in Europe and beyond.

Key profiles from left, Patrik Sorqvist, Johan Wendelstam
Key profiles from left, Patrik Sorqvist, Johan Wendelstam

"We are always looking for talented companies that fit with our strategy and company culture and which we can help grow faster at the same time. This acquisition is a next step in working even closer with Meridix, in order to bring innovation faster to service providers and the companies that rely on our cloud communication technology," says Daan De Wever CEO of the Destiny Group. "The Meridix platform was 'born in the cloud,' it gives our service provider customers powerful data-based business insights for various communication solutions and it is intuitive to work with. It therefore perfectly fits within the business ambitions of the Destiny Group, reinforcing our position as an innovative, user-friendly and market leading UCaaS provider for SMEs and service providers in Europe."

Meridix will become part of the Destiny for Service Provider organization and the team and management will be fully integrated within the Destiny Group. Joining the Destiny Group will enhance business opportunities and future-proof the company for both service provider customers, partners and employees.

"We are proud and excited to team up with the leading UCaaS provider in Europe as a native part of Destiny's product catalog going forward," adds Johan Wendelstam, CEO of Meridix. "We will be in a much better position to continue to support and grow together with our partners and customers, at the same time as we increase technical investments and the product innovation pace." Destiny and Meridix will align their roadmaps so that Meridix service provider customers and partners will even have better performing products. Support for third party solutions like Microsoft Teams, Cloud PBX solutions and Contact Center modules remains in focus and is aligned with Destiny's strategy to play well with others. "Our customers will be managed by the Meridix team as before and as part of the Destiny Group, we will continue to be a trusted and appreciated partner for Service Providers of all sizes within Europe and beyond."

There's still a lot of work, especially in the UCaaS industry, when it comes to businesses making use of their available data in order to obtain better business insights. "Within the Destiny Group, it is our mission to make things easier, go faster and to take away boundaries for our service providers and end customers. Our next step with Meridix is to use machine learning and AI to start mining data and provide actionable information for companies and end-users," concludes Patrik Sorqvist, COO of the Destiny Group.

About Destiny

Destiny, originally Belgian, is a European leader and innovator in secure cloud communications based on its powerful and secure mobile-first products and UCaaS. Destiny empowers +2 million business users to communicate, collaborate and provide excellent customer service. The company enables service providers, channel partners and end customers as well as 3rd party services to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. Destiny, with headquarters in Brussels, has more than 700 employees in 7 European countries and an annual turnover of close to €200 million in 2021.

More info: www.destiny.be

About Meridix

Meridix Systems offer platforms that collect data from most of the well-known communication solutions on the market today and present all that data in clear reports. Meridix platforms enable communication service providers to offer customers insights regarding their internal and external communication.

More info: www.meridix.se

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719487/Patrik_Sorqvist_and_Johan_Wendelstam.jpg

For further information:
Veerle Wijsgeer
PR Destiny
veerle.wijsgeer@destiny.be
+32495580797

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Big Mistake: Coinbase Shares Fell 20% in December

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by 19.9% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This move was triggered by weak pricing trends across the cryptocurrency market, but that correlation looks like a mistake. It's true that major cryptocurrencies suffered similar declines in December.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.