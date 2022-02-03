U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

European Commercial Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Market Report 2021: A Standardized Regulatory Framework for Commercial UAS Applications Propels Transformational Growth

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Commercial Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This study highlights essential market verticals for drone applications in Europe and how different industry participants can capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the commercial UAS space. Examples of European companies that have successfully taken advantage of such opportunities are also included.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has introduced a standardized regulatory framework for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS), driving the widespread adoption of drones for commercial purposes in Europe. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most prominent commercial UAS markets in the region, while innovative drone start-ups are on the rise in Switzerland.

The need to reduce carbon emission and adopt ecological solutions is expected to push European governments to ease regulatory restrictions and encourage businesses across industries to adopt UAS applications. Technological and artificial intelligence advancements in UAS platforms are primary growth drivers for the commercial UAS market, lowering the costs of drone programs by enabling autonomous drone operations that do not require highly skilled pilots.

However, Brexit trade complications and significant delays in the production and delivery of drone platforms resulting from the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 threaten the market growth of commercial UAS in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Commercial Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Trends and Challenges - Europe

  • Commercial UAS Platform Segmentation

  • Commercial UAS Distribution by Segment

  • Commercial UAS Market Overview by Country

  • Key Industry Participants

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: UAS Applications for Carbon-Neutral Deliveries

  • Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Applications for Port Operations

  • Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Applications for Nuclear Power Plant Inspections

  • Growth Opportunity 4: UAS Applications for Natural Disaster Response and Recovery

4. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkghub

