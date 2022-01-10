U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,096.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.25
    +55.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.30
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8050
    +0.2550 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,025.74
    +128.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.97
    -43.91 (-4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES LUMYKRAS® (SOTORASIB) FOR PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First Targeted Therapy for Patients With the KRAS G12C Mutation Approved in the European Union

Approval Based on Pivotal CodeBreaK 100 Data Demonstrating Durable Responses and a Favorable Benefit-Risk Profile With LUMYKRAS

LUMYKRAS Now Approved in 35 Countries Around the World Through Most Advanced KRAS G12C Clinical Development Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for LUMYKRAS® (sotorasib), a first-in-class KRASG12C inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

"The approval of LUMYKRAS, the first and only targeted therapy for KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC with proven efficacy, has the potential to transform treatment outcomes for people in the European Union living with this notoriously difficult-to-treat cancer," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "Amgen's landmark scientific discovery allowed investigators to advance the first KRASG12C inhibitor into the clinic, and we look forward to bringing this critical innovation to more patients across the globe."

The EC decision follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and is based on the positive results from the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial in NSCLC, the largest trial conducted to date for patients with the KRAS G12C mutation. LUMYKRAS 960 mg, administered orally once-daily, demonstrated an objective response rate of 37.1% (95% CI: 28.6-46.2) and a median duration of response (DoR) of 11.1 months. The most common adverse reactions were diarrhea (34%), nausea (25%), and fatigue (21%). The most common severe (grade ≥ 3) adverse reactions were increased alanine aminotransferase level (ALT; 5%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST; 4%), and diarrhea (4%).

NSCLC accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses globally each year, including approximately 400,000 new cases in Europe 1,2 KRAS G12C is one of the most prevalent driver mutations in NSCLC, with about 13-15% of European patients with non-squamous NSCLC having the KRAS G12C mutation.3,4 With EC approval, and subject to local reimbursement applications, clinicians in all European Union member countries, as well as Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, will be able to offer LUMYKRAS to appropriate patients with NSCLC.

About LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS® (sotorasib)
Amgen took on one of the toughest challenges of the last 40 years in cancer research by developing LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, a KRASG12C inhibitor.5 LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS has demonstrated a positive benefit-risk profile with rapid, deep and durable anticancer activity in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRAS G12C mutation with a once daily oral formulation.6

Amgen is progressing the largest and broadest global KRASG12C inhibitor development program with unparalleled speed and exploring more than 10 sotorasib combination regimens, including triplets, with clinical trial sites spanning five continents. To date, over 4,000 patients around the world have received LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS through the clinical development program and commercial use.

In May 2021, LUMAKRAS was the first KRASG12C inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world with its approval in the U.S., under accelerated approval.

Regulatory approvals have also been received in the United Arab Emirates (LUMAKRAS), Switzerland (LUMYKRAS), and under the FDA's Project Orbis in Canada (LUMAKRAS) and Great Britain (LUMYKRAS). Through Project Orbis, Amgen also has Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) for sotorasib in review in Australia, Brazil, Singapore and Israel. Additionally, Amgen has submitted MAAs in Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Taiwan, Colombia, Thailand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Kuwait and Qatar.

LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS is also being studied in multiple other solid tumors.7

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and the KRAS G12C Mutation
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, and it accounts for more deaths worldwide than colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.8 Overall survival rates for NSCLC are improving but remain poor for patients with advanced disease and 5-year survival is only 7% for those with metastatic disease.9

KRAS G12C is the most common KRAS mutation in NSCLC.10 About 13% of patients with non-squamous NSCLC harbor the KRAS G12C mutation.4 Unmet medical need remains high and treatment options are limited for NSCLC patients with the KRAS G12C mutation whose first-line treatment has failed to work or has stopped working. The outcomes with current therapies are suboptimal with a median progression-free survival of approximately 4 months following second-line treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.11

About CodeBreaK
The CodeBreaK clinical development program for Amgen's drug sotorasib is designed to study patients with an advanced solid tumor with the KRAS G12C mutation and address the longstanding unmet medical need for these cancers.

CodeBreaK 100, the Phase 1 and 2, first-in-human, open-label multicenter study, enrolled patients with KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors.11 Eligible patients must have received a prior line of systemic anticancer therapy, consistent with their tumor type and stage of disease. The primary endpoint for the Phase 2 study was centrally assessed objective response rate. The Phase 2 trial in NSCLC enrolled 126 patients, 124 of whom had centrally evaluable lesions by RECIST at baseline.7 The Phase 2 trial in colorectal cancer (CRC) is fully enrolled and results have been submitted for publication.12

CodeBreaK 200, the global Phase 3 randomized active-controlled study comparing sotorasib to docetaxel in KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC completed enrollment of 345 patients. Eligible patients had previously treated, locally-advanced and unresectable or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival and key secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, and patient-reported outcomes.

Amgen also has several Phase 1b studies investigating sotorasib monotherapy and sotorasib combination therapy across various advanced solid tumors (CodeBreaK 101) open for enrollment. A Phase 2 randomized study will evaluate sotorasib in patients with stage IV KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC in need of first-line treatment (CodeBreaK 201).

For information, please visit www.hcp.codebreaktrials.com.

Important EU/EEA Product Information

LUMYKRAS® (sotorasib) as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Important EU/EEA Safety information

This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

Contraindications

LUMYKRAS is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.

Special Warning and Precautions for Use

Hepatotoxicity: Sotorasib can cause hepatotoxicity, which may lead to drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and hepatitis. Sotorasib has been associated with transient elevations of serum transaminases (ALT and AST). These elevations improved or resolved with dose modification or permanent discontinuation of treatment and did not result in any cases of liver failure or fatal cases in clinical studies. Among patients who experienced hepatotoxicity, 38% had hepatotoxicity leading to dose interruption or dose reduction. Overall, 26% of patients with hepatotoxicity received concurrent corticosteroids. Cases of liver enzyme increase can be asymptomatic. Patients should be monitored for liver function (ALT, AST, and total bilirubin) prior to the start of LUMYKRAS, every 3 weeks for the first 3 months of treatment, then once a month or as clinically indicated, with more frequent testing in patients who develop transaminase and/or bilirubin elevations. Based on the severity of the laboratory abnormalities, treatment with LUMYKRAS must be stopped until recovered to ≤ grade 1 or to baseline grade, and the dose must either be modified or permanently discontinue treatment as recommended (see section 4.2).

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/pneumonitis: ILD/pneumonitis occurred in patients treated with LUMYKRAS with prior exposure to immunotherapy or radiotherapy (see section 4.8). Monitor patients for new or worsening pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g. dyspnoea, cough, fever). Immediately withhold LUMYKRAS in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue LUMYKRAS if no other potential causes of ILD/pneumonitis are identified (see section 4.2).

Lactose intolerance: LUMYKRAS contains lactose. Patients with rare hereditary problems of galactose intolerance, total lactase deficiency or glucose–galactose malabsorption should not take this medicinal product.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions were diarrhoea (34%), nausea (25%) and fatigue (21%). The most common severe adverse reactions were increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (5%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (4%), and diarrhoea (4%). The most common adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of treatment were increased ALT (1%) and increased AST (1%) and drug-induced liver injury (1%). The most common adverse reactions leading to dose modification were increased ALT (6%), diarrhoea (6%), increased AST (6%), nausea (3%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (3%) and vomiting (2%).

LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) U.S. Indication

LUMAKRAS is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) Important U.S. Safety Information

Hepatotoxicity

  • LUMAKRAS can cause hepatotoxicity, which may lead to drug-induced liver injury and hepatitis.

  • Among 357 patients who received LUMAKRAS in CodeBreaK 100, hepatotoxicity occurred in 1.7% (all grades) and 1.4% (Grade 3). A total of 18% of patients who received LUMAKRAS had increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT)/increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST); 6% were Grade 3 and 0.6% were Grade 4. In addition to dose interruption or reduction, 5% of patients received corticosteroids for the treatment of hepatotoxicity.

  • Monitor liver function tests (ALT, AST and total bilirubin) prior to the start of LUMAKRAS every 3 weeks for the first 3 months of treatment, then once a month or as clinically indicated, with more frequent testing in patients who develop transaminase and/or bilirubin elevations.

  • Withhold, dose reduce or permanently discontinue LUMAKRAS based on severity of adverse reaction.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis

  • LUMAKRAS™ can cause ILD/pneumonitis that can be fatal. Among 357 patients who received LUMAKRAS™ in CodeBreaK 100, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 0.8% of patients, all cases were Grade 3 or 4 at onset, and 1 case was fatal. LUMAKRAS was discontinued due to ILD/pneumonitis in 0.6% of patients.

  • Monitor patients for new or worsening pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever). Immediately withhold LUMAKRAS in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue LUMAKRAS if no other potential causes of ILD/pneumonitis are identified.

Most Common Adverse Reactions

  • The most common adverse reactions ≥ 20% were diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, fatigue, hepatotoxicity and cough.

Drug Interactions

  • Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant medications, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, dietary and herbal products.

  • Inform patients to avoid proton pump inhibitors and H2 receptor antagonists while taking LUMAKRAS™.

  • If coadministration with an acid-reducing agent cannot be avoided, inform patients to take LUMAKRAS™ 4 hours before or 10 hours after a locally acting antacid.

Please see LUMAKRAS full Prescribing Information.

About Amgen Oncology
At Amgen Oncology, our mission to serve patients drives all that we do. That's why we're relentlessly focused on accelerating the delivery of medicines that have the potential to empower all angles of care and transform lives of people with cancer.

For the last four decades, we have been dedicated to discovering the firsts that matter in oncology and to finding ways to reduce the burden of cancer. Building on our heritage, Amgen continues to advance the largest pipeline in the Company's history, moving with great speed to advance those innovations for the patients who need them.

At Amgen, we're advancing oncology at the speed of life®.

For more information, follow us on www.twitter.com/amgenoncology.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its biologics manufacturing expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be the world's largest independent biotechnology company, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd., Kyowa-Kirin Co., Ltd., or any collaboration to manufacture therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), the Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. acquisition, or the Teneobio, Inc. acquisition, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Michael Strapazon, 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors)

*LUMAKRAS, LUMYKRAS, and Advancing Oncology at The Speed of Life are trademarks of Amgen Inc.

1 World Health Organization. 2020 Statistics. Available at: https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer. Accessed on October 12, 2021.
2 van Meerbeeck JP, et al. Transl Lung Cancer Res. 2021;10:2407-2417.
3 Nassar AH, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021; 384: 185-187.
4 Sebastian M, et al. Lung Cancer. 2021; 154: 51-61.
5 Canon J, et al. Nature. 2019; 575: 217–223.
6 Skoulidis F, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:2371-2381.
7 Hong DS, et al. N Engl J Med. 2020;383:1207-1217.
8 Sung H, et al. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021; 71:209-249.
9 American Cancer Society. Lung Cancer Survival Rates. 2021. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html. Accessed on September 2021.
10 Arbour KC, et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2018; 24:334-340.
11 Spira Al, et al. Lung Cancer. 2021;159 :1-9.
12 Fakih MG, et al. Lancet Oncol. 2022;23:115-124.

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-commission-approves-lumykras-sotorasib-for-patients-with-kras-g12c-mutated-advanced-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-301456869.html

SOURCE Amgen

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pa

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that some people weren't recovering from the virus. They have come to be known as long haulers, and their condition, Long COVID. Researchers continue to study the strange manifestation of the virus. Research published in the medical journal Lancet had pinpointed nine of the top symptoms reported by long haulers, whose initial infections were severe. "Three quarters of patients hospitalized with COVID had at least one ongoing symptom 6 m

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • Dream Doll Explains Why She’s Had 4 Butt Reductions: ‘I Wanted A More Natural Body’

    Rapper Dream Doll visited Angela Yee's "Lipservice Podcast" where she opened up about having four butt reductions in attempts to have a more natural body after previously receiving butt injections.

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Know the signs of kidney failure in your cats. Treatment is available. | Pet Peeves

    Is your cat drinking more water than usual? It may not be a good thing. Vet. Dara Johns explains the signs of kidney failure and available treatment.

  • Walensky Dodges on How Many U.S. Covid Deaths Are Actually Caused by Covid

    During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky faltered in explaining how many of the 836,000 U.S. patients whose deaths were attributed to Covid in the last two years had underlying medical conditions.

  • Disruption, Dismay, Dissent: Americans Grapple With Omicron's Rise

    CHICAGO — With infection rates mounting, the omicron variant has ushered in a new and disorienting phase of the pandemic, leaving Americans frustrated and dismayed that the basic elements they thought they understood about the coronavirus are shifting faster than ever. There were reasons for heightened concern and reasons for consolation: Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, yet it appears to cause milder symptoms in many people. Hospitalizations have soared to new highs in some

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Virus Expert Just Predicted When This Surge May End

    Skyrocketing COVID case numbers and surges in hospitalizations, amid reports that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than previous iterations of the virus—it's all part of the good-news, bad-news ambiguity that accompanies living with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. That said, Osterhol

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces positive Covid test

    Progressive congresswoman ‘experiencing symptoms’Office says political star had booster vaccine shot last year Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in Washington. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA The Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Sunday evening, the office of the New York progressive said she was “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to get their b

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations reverse trend and fall by 317

    Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the hospitalizations fell by 417.