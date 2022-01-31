U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,433.75
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,611.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,538.50
    +105.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.00
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    +0.73 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.03
    -2.46 (-8.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3432
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4610
    +0.2710 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,136.32
    -944.82 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.05
    +7.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.23
    +19.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

European Commission approves Teysuno in metastatic colorectal cancer

·3 min read

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma announces that on the 24th of January, the European Commission (EC) approved the new indication for Teysuno® (tegafur/gimeracil/oteracil) for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who cannot continue fluoropyrimidine treatment due to specific toxicities: hand-foot syndrome and cardiotoxicity.

Nordic Pharma received a positive scientific opinion recommending approval of the use of Teysuno in metastatic colorectal cancer from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in December 2021.

Based on this approval, Teysuno will be indicated in adults:

  • for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer when given in combination with cisplatin (current indication).

  • as monotherapy or in combination with oxaliplatin or irinotecan, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer for whom it is not possible to continue treatment with another fluoropyrimidine due to hand-foot syndrome or cardiovascular toxicity that developed in the adjuvant or metastatic setting

New fluoropyrimidine for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer

In metastatic colorectal cancer the typical first-line chemotherapy consists of a fluoropyrimidine used in various combinations.

Teysuno is an oral fluoropyrimidine with similar efficacy, but improved specific safety profile compared with other fluoropyrimidines.

Jean-Michel Quinot, CEO of Nordic Pharma stated: "This is important news for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Teysuno offers those patients suffering from toxicities that can cause discontinuation of therapy an alternative fluoropyrimidine therapy which allows them to continue systemic treatment that is known to significantly prolong survival. By being able to meet this medical need, we hope to contribute to improving the lives of these patients. We want to particularly thank medical oncologists and patients in different European countries who contributed to collecting crucial clinical data for this new indication."

Iris van Lakerveld, Global Oncology Lead added: "Fluoropyrimidines are, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of chemotherapy treatment in metastatic colorectal cancer. A significant group of patients can now be offered an alternative, in the event that chemotherapy needs to be delayed, the dose reduced or fully stopped because of hand-foot syndrome or cardiotoxicity. Side effects with chemotherapy are inevitable. With Teysuno, physicians and patients will have an additional therapy when needed, allowing optimal benefit of fluoropyrimidine treatment.

Nordic Pharma licences Teysuno from Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in Japan. In Japan, the product is known as TS-1 and is approved for various solid tumours, including gastric and colorectal cancer. Since 2011 Teysuno has been on the European market in 17 countries. In total, the product is marketed in over 30 countries worldwide. The approval of the European Commission is an important step in providing patients with metastatic colorectal cancer access to Teysuno. Subsequently country-specific reimbursement applications will be done at the level of each Member State to ensure this access.

About Nordic Pharma

Nordic Pharma is a medium-sized, fully integrated international pharma company.

Nordic Pharma's focus is on the development and commercialization of specialty products, which include niche hospital and orphan products, to address unmet medical needs. Today, Nordic Pharma has a range of highly specialized proprietary and in-licensed products in the following therapeutic areas: rheumatology, women's health and critical care (anaesthesia, haematology and oncology).

Find out more on www.nordicpharma.com.

TEY-2022-01-016

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-commission-approves-teysuno-in-metastatic-colorectal-cancer-301470829.html

SOURCE Nordic Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 319% to 645% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    It took less than 17 months for the broad-based S&P 500 to double in value. Based on the highest price target issued by Wall Street analysts and investment banks, the following four under-the-radar stocks have the potential to skyrocket between 319% and 645% in 2022. The first stock with significant upside potential, at least according to one analyst, is clinical-stage biotech stock Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN).

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • 7 Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron

    As Omicron spreads rapidly across the U.S. and millions of Americans have caught the contagious virus, it seems like there's no safe way to avoid the COVID variant. While we all have pandemic fatigue, staying vigilant and taking precautions is key to helping prevent Omicron. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who revealed the seven places you're most likely to get Omicron and where to avoid if possible. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure S

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • Can plant-based fast food burgers ever be more than a gimmick?

    Fast-food chains like McDonald's and KFC want to sell consumers plant-based meat. But does that make fast food any healthier or environmentally friendly?

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • Fact-check: Has New York delayed COVID-19 treatment for white people?

    No, New York has not delayed COVID-19 treatment for white people

  • Surprising Side Effects You'll Feel After 60

    Aging, as various sayings go, isn't easy. But today, we can live healthier, happier lives after age 60 than past generations, thanks to science. The key is staying up to date on the latest information about healthy aging, discarding the myths of yesteryear and knowing when to leave certain youthful habits in the rear-view mirror. These are some of the surprising side effects of aging you might feel after 60, and what to do about them. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the he

  • Spotify reportedly has a very limited set of COVID content guidelines

    Apparently, Spotify reviewed multiple controversial Joe Rogan Experience episodes and found that they didn't meet the threshold for removal.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out About COVID-19 Misinformation on Spotify

    The Duke and Duchess "have continued to express our concerns" to the platform.

  • L.A. County continues to report decline in coronavirus cases but officials urge caution at events

    The county recorded 21,709 coronavirus cases Saturday, a 45% decline from a week ago, when there were 39,117 cases, health officials said.

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • Susan Lucci, 75, says Pilates and a Mediterranean diet are the secrets behind her youthful figure

    The “All My Children” icon, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Dec. 23, said she does Pilates six days a week.

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • If You Find This In Your Home, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Dementia can be hard to identify, especially since the person experiencing symptoms is usually unaware of their condition. Yet experts say that by looking for certain telltale changes, you may be able to spot early signs of dementia in yourself or others you are close to. In fact, experts suggest that there's one scenario that may tip you off to the early stages of cognitive decline—and warn that you should never dismiss it as a minor mistake if you notice it happening in your home. Read on to f

  • Alexandra Daddario’s Ultra Toned Abs And Killer Booty Are Total #Goals In New IG Pics

    Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.

  • SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

    SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through what is called a Lone Star Card. This card is similar to the EBT cards that other states use and can be redeemed the same way you would use a credit card...

  • This OBGYN Went Viral For Explaining What Would Happen If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening

    "They should not be so afraid of pregnancy that they feel pushed to this."View Entire Post ›