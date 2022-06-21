U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

European Connected Care Market Report 2022: Number of Cellular Connections Forecast to Increase from 3.3 Million to 9.1 Million in 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Care in Europe - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of cellular connections in the connected care market in Europe is forecast to increase from 3.3 million in 2021 to more than 9.1 million in 2027. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The repot covers how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with telehealth and telecare solutions.

8.6 million people in Europe were using connected care solutions at the end of 2021. The figure refers to users of traditional telecare, next-generation telecare and telehealth solutions in the EU27+3 countries. Until 2027, the analyst forecasts that the number of connected care users will grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent to reach 17.1 million.

Traditional telecare is currently the largest and most mature of the three market segments, but the next-generation telecare and telehealth market segments are expected to have a higher growth rate in the next years. The analyst expects that next-generation telecare will overtake traditional telecare solutions and become the largest segment with a forecasted 7.7 million users in 2027. Traditional telecare will follow with 7.5 million users and the telehealth segment will have an estimated 5.7 million users at the end of the forecast period.

The European connected care industry is facing major changes that will reshape the competitive environment for solution vendors and service providers during the coming years. One of the main developments is the ongoing digitalisation of telephone networks around Europe. Large-scale replacements of telecare equipment will be needed as analogue devices do not function reliably on digitalised networks.

At the same time, the digitalisation enables new types of solutions that can advance the delivery of care to the next level. This includes next-generation telecare systems with new functions as well as integrated solutions that enable a combined delivery of telecare and telehealth services.

The report answers the following questions:

  • Which are the main verticals within connected care?

  • What are the main drivers on this market in Europe?

  • How many people are using telecare systems in each European country?

  • What are the general technology trends for connected care products?

  • Which are the leading telecare equipment providers in Europe?

  • How will the connected care market evolve in the next five years?

  • How will the markets for telehealth, telecare and smart home solutions converge?

  • What is the potential market size for cellular IoT connectivity?

This report will allow you to:

  • Profit from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies

  • Identify key players in the connected care ecosystem

  • Learn about the latest developments in connected care devices and services

  • Understand the dynamics of the European healthcare and social care systems

  • Evaluate how the adoption of next-generation solutions is proceeding

  • Benefit from expert market analysis including detailed market forecasts lasting until 2027


Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary
1 Healthcare and social care in Europe
1.1 Introduction
1.1.1 The ageing population
1.1.2 Metabolic syndrome and lifestyle-related diseases
1.2 Chronic diseases
1.3 Neurological disorders, mental disorders and physical disabilities
1.4 Healthcare and social care systems
1.5 The regulatory environment

2 Traditional telecare solutions
2.1 Market overview
2.1.1 Form factors and use cases
2.1.2 Value chain
2.1.3 Competitive landscape
2.2 Solution providers

  • 9Solutions

  • Althea

  • Azur Soft

  • Beghelli

  • Careium (Doro Care)

  • Chubb Community Care

  • Enovation (Verklizan)

  • Eurocross

  • Legrand Care

  • TeleAlarm Group

  • Tunstall Healthcare Group

  • Urmet ATE

  • Vitakt Hausnotruf

3 Next-generation telecare solutions
3.1 Market overview
3.1.1 Form factors and use cases
3.1.2 Value chain
3.1.3 Competitive landscape
3.2 Solution providers

  • AceAge

  • Appello

  • Buddi

  • Camanio

  • ContinYou

  • Essence Group

  • Everon

  • Evondos

  • GTX Corp

  • iZafe Group (MediRatt)

  • Just Checking

  • Libify

  • Limmex

  • Medimi

  • Merck Group

  • Navigil

  • Oysta Technology

  • Posifon

  • Sensio

  • Skyresponse

  • SmartLife Care

  • Smartwatcher

  • Telegrafik

  • Tellu

  • Vitalbase

  • Vitavanti Medical Solutions

  • VIVAI Software

  • Vivago

  • Yorbl

4 Telehealth solutions
4.1 Market overview
4.1.1 Form factors and use cases
4.1.2 Value chain
4.1.3 Competitive landscape
4.2 Solution providers

  • AB Medica

  • Alphabet

  • Apple

  • Bepatient

  • BT Group

  • Comarch

  • Dignio

  • eDevice

  • Hope Care

  • Huma

  • KPN

  • Luscii

  • Medixine

  • MedM

  • OpenTeleHealth

  • S3 Connected Health

  • SHL Telemedicine

  • Telefonica

  • Vitagroup

  • Voluntis

5 Market forecasts and conclusions
5.1 Market trends and analysis
5.1.1 PSTN switch off continues to drive the transition to IP-based telecare
5.1.2 Millions of new cellular connections will be needed for connected care
5.1.3 BYOD has become a common option for telehealth
5.1.4 Technological developments changes the competitive landscape
5.1.5 Integrated data systems are becoming increasingly important
5.1.6 The digital shift enables new services and use cases
5.1.7 Convergence between telecare and telehealth towards integrated care
5.1.8 From frequent readings to AI-driven patient engagement
5.1.9 The use of mobile telecare solutions grows
5.1.10 A slowly awakening consumer market for telecare in Europe
5.1.11 COVID-19 became a catalyst that took telehealth into the next growth phase
5.2 Market forecasts
5.3 Revenue forecasts
5.3.1 Traditional telecare
5.3.2 Next-generation telecare
5.3.3 Telehealth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n42z9a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


