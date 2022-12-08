U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

European Construction Industry Report 2022: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure and City Level Construction Market Size & Forecasts 2016-2025

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France joins China to build global infrastructure construction projects

In February 2022, France became the first country to partner with China in building seven key infrastructure projects globally.

The announcement of France's involvement with China to build global projects came after the two countries signed the Fourth Round China-France Third-Party Market Cooperation Pilot Project List. Under the agreement, the two countries are partnering on various infrastructure projects.

France and China will jointly build US$1.7 billion worth of seven key infrastructure projects across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe.

While France is investing in key global construction projects, the country is also attracting foreign investments toward domestic infrastructure projects. In May 2022, Switzerland announced that it is considering investing in infrastructure projects in France, especially the French Rhine Line.

These infrastructure projects and investments in the sector are expected to assist the construction industry growth in France from the short to medium-term perspective.

Investment in the infrastructure projects in H2 2022 expected to drive industry growth in Germany

In H2 2022, several new infrastructure projects are expected to start in Germany, thereby driving investment in the sector. Some of the major infrastructure projects that are expected to be initiated in Germany include:

The NeuConnect interconnector project, a €2.8 billion infrastructure project - a high voltage direct current link - that will connect Germany with the United Kingdom has moved forward with construction activities expected to begin in H2 2022. Notably, a group of 20 lenders, led by the European Investment Bank, have agreed to provide US$406.5 million or €400 million for the project. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

In July 2022, the first of the four LNG import terminals in the country, which never had the such infrastructure, gained expedited construction approval. The US$69 million infrastructure project is set to operate this year or in early 2023, which construction activities scheduled to begin in September 2022. Notably, the LNG terminal will handle 7.5 billion cu meters of natural gas, which is about 8.5% of the current demand in Germany.

Key infrastructure construction projects to support the industry growth in Italy

In 2022, the Italian government is expected to undertake several infrastructure construction projects across different areas, including roads, ports, railways, and water projects. In H1 2022, the country also commenced construction activities on some of the projects.

In April 2022, construction work for the Gronda highway in Genoa commenced. Notably, the highway construction project involves building a 65 km stretch of highway at the cost of €4.95 billion. The construction of the highway is managed by the Italian road firm, Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and is expected to take ten years to complete.

Alongside such road and highway construction projects, the country is also expediting the construction activities of the Italian high-speed line.

Construction work on the high-speed railway line between Brescia and Padua has gained momentum in H1 2022. The government has increased its spending on the project by 53% compared to 2021. In 2022, the government is planning to invest €460 million.

Spending on rail infrastructure projects is significantly higher in England compared to Wales

Government infrastructure spending is one of the key growth drivers for the construction industry globally, and the United Kingdom is no different. In England, the government is spending significantly higher on rail infrastructure projects when compared to the projects in Wales.

According to Professor Mark Barry of Cardiff University, the government in the United Kingdom is spending 200 times more on rail infrastructure in England when compared to Wales. Notably, the government is spending more than £70 billion on HS2, over £10 billion on the Trans Pennine Upgrade and approximately £20 billion on Northern Powerhouse Rail. Whereas, in Wales, the government is spending less than £500 million, with £180 going on Phase 2 of core valley lines improvement, which is part of the South Wales Metro.

This shows that the ratio of rail infrastructure spending in England compared to Wales is nearly 200:1. While the spending on infrastructure projects is largely different in the region, it is expected to increase further over the next three to four years in the country.

This report provides data and trend analyses on European construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

This title is a bundled offering, comprising 13 country reports:

  • Austria Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Belgium Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Finland Construction Industry Databook Series

  • France Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Germany Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Greece Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Italy Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Netherlands Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Poland Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Russia Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Spain Construction Industry Databook Series

  • Switzerland Construction Industry Databook Series

  • United Kingdom Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope

Market Data and Insights

  • This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025.

KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value

  • Market size by volume of construction

  • Number of units

Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

  • Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

  • Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

  • Entertainment

  • Sports facility

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office green building construction

  • Retail green building construction

  • Hospitality green building construction

  • Restaurant green building construction

  • Entertainment green building construction

  • Sports facility green building construction

  • Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare construction

  • Educational construction

  • Public sector

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare green building construction

  • Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure

  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouyltv

