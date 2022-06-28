U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,623.00
    +202.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,099.75
    +59.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.70
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.37
    +1.80 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.97
    -0.26 (-0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0520
    +0.6060 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,038.57
    -255.93 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.69
    -2.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.48
    +94.16 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

European Corporate Training Market 2022: Industry Poised to Grow by $ 11.79 Billion

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Training Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the corporate training market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 11.79 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials, the growth of enterprises, the and emergence of cost-effective E-learning training modules.

This also study identifies the increased emphasis on learning new skills as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in Europe's growth during the next few years along with the increasing use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices.

The publisher's corporate training market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Technical course

  • Non-technical course

By Geographical Landscape

  • Western Europe

  • Nordic Countries

  • Southern Europe

  • Central and Eastern Europe

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

  • Corporate training market in Europe sizing

  • Corporate training market in Europe forecast

  • Corporate training market in Europe industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical course - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

  • Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

  • BTS Group AB

  • Cegos Group

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • D2L Corp.

  • DEMOS Group

  • Development Dimensions International Inc.

  • Franklin Covey Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgbn0l

