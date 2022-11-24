U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -0.45 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0039 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6140
    -0.9590 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,693.62
    +203.94 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.41
    +7.83 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

European Council president to visit China next month - FT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will visit China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping next month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decisions.

Michel will visit Beijing on Dec. 1 and will meet Xi and two other senior Chinese officials, according to the FT report.

The meeting will likely highlight the bloc's relationship with China, the report said. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Why James Cleverly wants new relationship with Africa

    The foreign secretary tells the BBC he wants to focus on the future and not the past.

  • China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

    China is expanding lockdowns, including in a cental city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as its number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record. People in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days beginning Thursday, except to buy food or get medical treatment. Daily mass testing was ordered in what the city government called a “war of annihilation” against the virus.

  • Berkshire Is Said to Sound Out Investors on Yen Bond Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are being sounded out by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. about the sale of a potential multi-part yen bond offering, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldThe deal

  • Paytm’s 75% Slump Is World’s Worst for Large IPOs in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- One 97 Communications Ltd., the operator of India’s largest digital-payments provider known as Paytm, has capped the worst first-year share plunge among large IPOs over the past decade -- and the pain is worsening. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Yea

  • Foxconn Offers Staff $1,400 to Leave After iPhone City Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has begun offering 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to any workers who choose to leave, an unusual decision intended to appease disgruntled new hires who played a central role in violent protests that rocked the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTr

  • EU Seeks Deal on Energy Package as Gas Price Cap Divides Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- European states are set for a spat over how to curb gas prices when they meet on Thursday in their latest attempt to tame the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldThe 27-nation European Union is trying to contain the economic

  • Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers

    Thanks to John Gibson, the Anaheim Ducks were able to get their first regulation victory of the season. Gibson stopped 41 shots, including 17 in the third period, and the Ducks held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. “(Gibson) was incredible.

  • Marketmind: COVID vs RRR

    The Bank of Korea on Thursday slowed its pace of tightening to a modest 25 basis point hike, becoming the latest central bank to step down from outsized rate increases. Overnight, markets rejoiced at the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve downshifting to a smaller 50 basis point hike at its next policy meeting in December, ignoring warnings that rates might still have to peak above 5% by mid next year. Yields on 10-year notes dropped to be a huge 79 basis points below two-year yields, a curve inversion on a scale not seen since the dotcom bust of 2000 and, on the face of it, a signal investors expect a deep economic downturn in coming months.

  • Matty Beniers with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

    Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 11/23/2022

  • Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • When To Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age (FRA), or even later.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • Most Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials concluded earlier this month that the central bank should soon moderate the pace of interest-rate increases to mitigate risks of overtightening, signaling they were leaning toward downshifting to a 50 basis-point hike in December.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTr

  • China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Growth Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary stimulus was on the cards, including a likely cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as it ramps up support for an economy under strain from surging Covid cases and more lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two

  • EU Fails to Reach Agreement on G-7’s Price Cap for Russian Oil

    Discussions are expected to continue Thursday, with European Union countries split over the price-cap level.

  • Fed minutes show 'substantial majority' support slowing pace of rate hikes

    A “substantial majority” of Fed officials suggested earlier this month slowing the pace of rate hikes would soon be appropriate.

  • Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Presidential Running Mate

    The two met up in Mar-a-Lago.

  • Xi Jinping’s initial-public-offering boom

    China’s capital markets are complying with the Communist Party’s vision