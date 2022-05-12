European Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending, and Posture

ReportLinker

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years across Europe. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred in weeks or months.

In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity.That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.



This study surveyed budget influencing executives in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The respondent profile is 20% C-level executives, 12% executive management, 34% director-level, 17% middle management, 9% senior management, and 8% manager-level.



This research provides a view inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions. It also provides insight on the security implications for European companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between Russia and the democratically aligned European allies.

Author: Jarad Carleton

