European Dairy Products Market (23 countries) Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products Market in Europe (23 countries): COVID-19, 2nd Edition Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has developed a pioneering new approach to assessing food and drink markets in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Market assessments and forecasts now include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying "impact" factors to account for the COVID-19 pandemic on retail and foodservice (both volume and value) markets, and on individual countries, all based on underlying "natural" market growth. A built-in "return to normal" over several years is then posited.

Market demand for years 2015, 2019, 2020 and forecasts for years 2021, 2022 and 2023. All forecasts integrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in retail and in foodservice product markets by country. Company market shares and brands for 2021 and continuously updated.



28 bar graphs, pie charts and combination charts enable key markets to be identified at a glance, providing invaluable insights into market opportunities. 7 data tables complement these, summing up the overall market.



Drawing on the 10, 000 companies and 25, 000 company market shares contained in the main online database, leading companies for each of the product markets and overall in the market are identified, and provide unrivalled coverage of the dominance and presence of the main players.



On the demand side, commented graphs and tables systematically identify leading markets by product and by country, and cover:

the total market

retail and foodservice markets

historic growth trends

forecasts

per capita consumption and expenditure

combined market size and growth graphs

COMPANY ANALYSIS

The Top-10 players overall identified by dominance (market share) and presence (number of individual markets in which present).

The Top-100 companies by market share (the market data report lists these and more).

Own label (private label), branded, unbranded and artisanal (own-produced for own-sale).

Based on the publisher's international food and drink markets database, now in its 31st year, the report includes:

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

A complete alphabetic listing of all holding companies together with their key subsidiaries, market shares, and brands by product and country.

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the 23-country European market is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a 23-country panorama of companies' strengths (market shares by country and for the region) and presence (number of country and product markets in which present).





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5lug9

