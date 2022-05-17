U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

European Data Center Power Industry to 2027 - Players Include Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric and Vertiv Group

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on Covid-19 is included in this Europe Data Center Power Market Report

The Europe data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2027

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 5G will help in increasing edge data center investments. 5G is expected to increasingly be used in enterprise applications and AI integrated platforms in Europe. This is going to impact the data center market in Europe positively

  • Increasing procurement of renewable energy will drive the data center power market in Europe. About 25 European cloud and data center operators, including Equinix, Interxion (Digital Realty), OVHcloud, Scaleway Datacenter, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.

  • The rising adoption of modular power infrastructure is contributing to Europe data center power market share. Modular data centers are a portable solution for implementing data processing capabilities where needed, with a small footprint and a large amount of power over time.

  • The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Covid-19 on Data Centers

  • Increasing Data Center Investments

  • Impact of Tax Incentives

  • Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density

EUROPE DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTS

  • UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.

  • The increasing deployment of edge data centers with a total power capacity of less than 1 MW leads to the adoption of generator systems with a capacity of 0-1.5 MW. The construction of hyperscale facilities in developing regions will also reduce the need for low-capacity generators in the market.

Segmentation by Power Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by UPS Systems

  • Less than or equal to 500kVA

  • 500?1,000kVA

  • More than 1,000 kVA

Segmentation by Generator Systems

  • Less than 0-1.5 MW

  • More than 1.5?3 MW

  • More than or equal to 3 MW

Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Data center operators in Europe have been early adopters of sustainable innovations in power technology, such as ecodiesel and natural gas generators, and HVO fuel. For instance, Interxion (Digital Realty) has started replacing diesel with HVO for powering its backup generators, with the first one being in its PAR08 data center in Paris, France.

Segmentation by Geography

  • Western Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Netherlands

  • Ireland

  • Switzerland

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Belgium

  • Other Western European Countries

  • Nordics

  • Sweden

  • Denmark

  • Norway

  • Finland & Iceland

  • Central & Eastern Europe

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • Austria

  • Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The Europe market is increasingly adopting software-defined power infrastructure in data centers. For instance, Equinix uses its own data center monitoring software platform, IBX SmartView that provides operators the insights into the data center infrastructure.

Various local governments are supporting the adoption of renewable energy by data center operators in the region. For instance, the French government has approved more than 250 wind and solar power generation projects with a capacity of nearly 2 GW in the country.

KEY VENDORS

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • Legrand

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv Group

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

  • AEG Power Systems

  • Aggreko

  • Aksa Power Generation

  • Ametek Powervar

  • Anord Mardix

  • BACHMANN

  • BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

  • Borri

  • Bloom Energy

  • Centiel

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Delta Power Solutions

  • Enrogen

  • Exide Technologies

  • FG Wilson

  • Fuji Electric

  • Generac Power Systems

  • General Electric

  • Genesal Energy

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • HITZINGER

  • INNIO

  • Metartec

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Panduit

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Pramac

  • Riello Elettronica

  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

  • Rittal Systems

  • SAFT (Society des Accumulators Fix et de Traction)

  • Siemens

  • Socomec

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • VYCON

  • WTI - Western Telematic

THE REPORT INCLUDES:
1. The analysis of the Europe Data Center Power market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe Data Center Power market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe Data Center Power market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lrh08

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lrh08


