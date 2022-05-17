European Data Center Power Industry to 2027 - Players Include Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric and Vertiv Group
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on Covid-19 is included in this Europe Data Center Power Market Report
The Europe data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2027
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
5G will help in increasing edge data center investments. 5G is expected to increasingly be used in enterprise applications and AI integrated platforms in Europe. This is going to impact the data center market in Europe positively
Increasing procurement of renewable energy will drive the data center power market in Europe. About 25 European cloud and data center operators, including Equinix, Interxion (Digital Realty), OVHcloud, Scaleway Datacenter, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.
The rising adoption of modular power infrastructure is contributing to Europe data center power market share. Modular data centers are a portable solution for implementing data processing capabilities where needed, with a small footprint and a large amount of power over time.
The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
Covid-19 on Data Centers
Increasing Data Center Investments
Impact of Tax Incentives
Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density
EUROPE DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTS
UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.
The increasing deployment of edge data centers with a total power capacity of less than 1 MW leads to the adoption of generator systems with a capacity of 0-1.5 MW. The construction of hyperscale facilities in developing regions will also reduce the need for low-capacity generators in the market.
Segmentation by Power Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by UPS Systems
Less than or equal to 500kVA
500?1,000kVA
More than 1,000 kVA
Segmentation by Generator Systems
Less than 0-1.5 MW
More than 1.5?3 MW
More than or equal to 3 MW
Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Data center operators in Europe have been early adopters of sustainable innovations in power technology, such as ecodiesel and natural gas generators, and HVO fuel. For instance, Interxion (Digital Realty) has started replacing diesel with HVO for powering its backup generators, with the first one being in its PAR08 data center in Paris, France.
Segmentation by Geography
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Switzerland
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Other Western European Countries
Nordics
Sweden
Denmark
Norway
Finland & Iceland
Central & Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Austria
Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The Europe market is increasingly adopting software-defined power infrastructure in data centers. For instance, Equinix uses its own data center monitoring software platform, IBX SmartView that provides operators the insights into the data center infrastructure.
Various local governments are supporting the adoption of renewable energy by data center operators in the region. For instance, the French government has approved more than 250 wind and solar power generation projects with a capacity of nearly 2 GW in the country.
KEY VENDORS
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Legrand
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Vertiv Group
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
AEG Power Systems
Aggreko
Aksa Power Generation
Ametek Powervar
Anord Mardix
BACHMANN
BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik
Borri
Bloom Energy
Centiel
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Power Solutions
Enrogen
Exide Technologies
FG Wilson
Fuji Electric
Generac Power Systems
General Electric
Genesal Energy
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
HITEC Power Protection
HITZINGER
INNIO
Metartec
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Panduit
Perkins Engines
Piller Power Systems
Pramac
Riello Elettronica
Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
Rittal Systems
SAFT (Society des Accumulators Fix et de Traction)
Siemens
Socomec
Toshiba Corporation
VYCON
WTI - Western Telematic
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
1. The analysis of the Europe Data Center Power market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe Data Center Power market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe Data Center Power market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
