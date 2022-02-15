U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.47
    +56.80 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.98
    +355.81 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,058.37
    +267.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.70
    +51.92 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    -3.61 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    -13.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,068.58
    +1,916.00 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.45
    +19.86 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

European data watchdog calls for EU-wide ban on Pegasus spyware

Carly Page
·2 min read

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has called for a bloc-wide ban on the controversial Pegasus spyware tool, warning its use could lead to an “unprecedented level of intrusiveness.”

Israeli’s NSO Group, the developer of the notorious spyware, claims to only sell Pegasus to governments for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism. However, multiple reports have revealed that the spyware had been used to target journalists, activists and politicians in several European Union member states, including France, Spain, and Hungary.

Just last month, researchers at Citizen Lab found that Pegasus was used to spy on three critics of the Polish government, raising questions over the legitimacy of the country’s 2019 parliamentary elections.

In light of the cases, the EDPS — tasked with issuing guidance and recommendations to the European Commission — called for a “ban on the development and deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU." The watchdog cited the spyware’s "powerful" features, such as its ability to be silently installed on devices silently via zero-click attacks and to gain near-complete access to a target’s device, including their personal data, photos, messages and precise location.

The Brussels-based watchdog says a ban on Pegasus-like spyware is necessary to protect "fundamental freedoms but also to democracy and the rule of law."

The EDPS said in its report that a number of member states had admitted to buying the spyware. However, it added the true list of customers “may prove bigger” as “it appears that a number of member states have at least initiated negotiations with NSO Group for the licensing of the product”.

The EDPS added it could not rule out a need for the spyware to be deployed in exceptional circumstances, for instance, to prevent a very serious imminent threat such as terrorism. The Brussels-based watchdog also said that if governments do use Pegasus, they should apply eight steps, including ensuring any forms of monitoring are “meaningful and effective" and strictly applying EU privacy rules.

In a statement, an unnamed NSO spokesperson rebuked the academics and researchers who have found and published evidence of known Pegasus infections, including against journalists and human rights defenders.

The EDPS report comes just months after the U.S. Commerce Department added NSO to its Entity List, banning American companies from doing business with the surveillance software maker unless they receive explicit permission.

Poland’s phone spyware scandal raises doubts over 2019 election

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

    The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI is airing on NBC

  • EU, Gates Foundation to invest over 100 million euros to set up African drugs regulator

    The European Union and the Gates Foundation will invest over 100 million euros ($113.4 million) over the next five years to help set up an African medicines regulator to boost the continent's drugs and vaccine production, the EU Commission said on Tuesday. The announcement, which confirms a Reuters report last week, comes ahead of a summit on Thursday of EU and African Union leaders when the EU is expected to reiterate its commitment for a 150-billion-euro investment package in Africa. A treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA) came into force in November but the agency currently exists only on paper.

  • Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

    KYIV (Reuters) -Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about Ukraine's future NATO membership," Kuleba said.

  • Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish's Men in Kilts Gets a Season 2

    Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish might be teaming up on another road trip. Here's what we know so far about Men in Kilts season 2.

  • Fisker starts taking reservations for its $29,900 Pear EV

    Fisker is at last ready to share more about Project PEAR. The Pear (PEAR originally stood for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is the result of a collaboration with Foxconn where the manufacturing capability is as important as the technology. Fisker is shy on details besides promises of sportier driving characteristics, an intuitive interface, smart storage and a "focus on industry firsts."

  • Russian-German energy cooperation is priority - Putin

    Putin said gas exporter Russia was a reliable energy supplier.The Russian president added that "of course, a considerable part of our talks today will be dedicated to discussing the situation in Europe regarding the security and the hot polemic around the situation in Ukraine."The two leaders held a press conference afterwards, in which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the pull back of some Russian troops from near Ukraine, adding that diplomatic options to avoid war had not been exhausted.

  • LeBron James wants Lakers, Dodgers, Rams to have a joint championship parade

    LeBron James tweeted his desire to see the Lakers, Dodgers and Rams celebrate their championships in one parade.

  • Poland, Hungary turning more authoritarian, rights group says

    Hungary and Poland are turning increasingly authoritarian, a European rights group said on Tuesday, a day before the European Union's top court rules on whether to cut funding to member states flouting democratic rights and freedoms. The Berlin-based Civil Liberties Union for Europe singled out the two formerly communist EU countries in a broader report highlighting how the rule of law has deteriorated across the 27-nation bloc during the coronavirus pandemic. The umbrella advocacy, which brings together rights groups from 17 EU countries, said Hungary and Poland were "seizing further control of the justice system, civil society and media, while cutting basic human rights and fuelling divisions by scapegoating migrants and other minority groups".

  • Pollution causing more deaths than COVID, action needed, says U.N. expert

    Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than COVID-19, a U.N. environmental report says. The report is calling for immediate action to ban some toxic chemicals.

  • Nets legend Kenyon Martin questions why Sixers acquired James Harden

    Brooklyn Nets legend Kenyon Martin is confused as to why the Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden.

  • Outlander Season 6 Sneak Peek: Roger and Brianna Contemplate the Quintessential Time Traveler's Dilemma

    Watch an exclusive clip from the season premiere of Outlander season 6, starring Sophie Skelton as Brianna and Richard Rankin as Roger right here.

  • Netflix is making a 'BioShock' movie

    It's teaming up with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to adapt the series.

  • Durham alleges cyber analysts 'exploited' access to Trump White House server

    John Durham, the special counsel appointed under former President Trump to investigate the FBI's probing of Russian interference in the 2016 election, alleged in court that a tech executive "exploited" access to White House data in order to find damning information about Trump.In a court filing submitted Friday, Durham's office said that the executive, who is referred to in legal filings only as "Tech Executive-1" but has been identified in news...

  • West Watches for Troop Move; Biden Plans Remarks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will provide an update -- not announce new policies -- on the Ukraine crisis this afternoon, his press secretary said. It comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Western allies reacted cautiously to a Russian statement that it was beginning to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’

  • U.S. Producer-Price Inflation Stays Hot, Reinforcing Fed’s Plan to Start Raising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers jumped in January by more than forecast, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden to Speak on Latest Developments in Crisis: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War

  • The IRS Has a Backlog of Nearly 24 Million Tax Forms

    The nation’s revenue service is facing a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns filed last year, according to a report in The Washington Post. The pileup is delaying the processing of returns for millions of taxpayers by as much as 10 months, and is expected to slow the processing of returns filed in 2022 as well. The latest tally, which is considerably larger than the 10 million reported earlier this year, was recently provided to Congress by the taxpayer advocate service at the IRS. Official

  • Oil Plummets After Russia Says Some Troops Returning to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped the most since Black Friday in November when omicron spooked the market after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their permanent bases. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden to Speak on Latest Developments in Crisis: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceFutures

  • The economic toll if Russia invades Ukraine

    There's a lot that could happen besides a full Russian invasion of Ukraine. There's also the chance of a relief rally if diplomacy prevails.

  • Putin says 'we don't want war' despite claims of genocide in Ukraine

    There had been hopes Russia could be on the verge of de-escalating the situation, but Putin ramped up the rhetoric with claims of a genocide in the Donbas region

  • IRS Chief: We're facing enormous challenges this tax filing season

    The IRS Commissioner says the agency's focus is "simplifying the taxpayer’s filing experience," he writes in an exclusive Op-Ed for Yahoo Finance.