  • S&P 500

    4,166.45
    -55.41 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,290.08
    -533.32 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.38
    -131.02 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.75
    -49.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0610 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,950.21
    -651.08 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.52
    -51.42 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.22 (-0.19%)
     

European diplomat: Decision time on Iran nuclear deal approaching fast

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers cannot continue indefinitely and a decision needs to be made soon, a senior diplomat from the 'E3' grouping of France, Germany and Britain said on Sunday.

"We continue to make progress but we still need to resolve the most difficult issues. As we have stated before, time is on nobody’s side. These talks cannot be open ended," the diplomat said

"Delegations will now travel to capitals in order to consult with their leadership. We urge all sides to return to Vienna and be ready to conclude a deal. The time for decision is fast approaching." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair)

  • Israel says Iran's Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran's nuclear programme. A separate statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Raisi's election should "prompt grave concern among the international community."

  • Nicaragua’s wave of arrests could be the start of a hereditary dictatorship — like Cuba’s | Opinion

    Political repression in Nicaragua has reached a level of escalation that has not been seen in any Latin American country — except Cuba — in many decades. It’s so massive that many are wondering whether Nicaragua’s autocrat, Daniel Ortega, is trying to set the stage for a long-term dynastic dictatorship.

  • Nuclear Talks Drag On After Iran Elects Hardline President

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers and Iran failed after a sixth round of negotiations in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal that would lift U.S. sanctions on the oil-rich Islamic Republic in exchange for it scaling back its atomic activities.A day after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of Iran’s presidential election, diplomats adjourned their sixth round of meetings with significant gaps remaining to mend the six-year-old accord. It’s the third time since talks began in April that n

  • United States withdrawing some troops, aircraft and  antimissile batteries from Middle East

    The Biden administration is pulling out hundreds of troops, aircraft and anti-missile batteries from the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal exclusively reported on Friday.Why it matters: The decision reflects the administration's intent to reduce its footprint in the Middle East and instead bolster armed services against China and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe move follows a June 2 call between Defense Secretary L

  • New Israeli leader: World powers must ‘wake up’ on Iran nuke deal

    He said the world must pay attention to Iran's presidential election,

  • Biden freezes military aid to Ukraine after Putin summit as leaders plea for help

    As Russia mounted 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in March, the White House and the Department of Defense readied a $100 million military assistance package that was frozen once President Joe Biden announced a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports.

  • U.S. triples vaccines doses for Taiwan

    The U.S. is more than tripling the number of vaccines it’ll supply to Taiwan. A senior administration official told Reuters the U.S. will ship 2.5 million of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Saturday.The official said the donation was made to save lives and was not tied to political or economic conditions.The shipment comes as Washington embarks on “vaccine diplomacy,” competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout. Taiwan has been increasingly facing political and military pressure from China.China has offered to send doses to the island, which it considers its territory, but Taipei has expressed concern about the safety of Chinese shots. Taiwan’s deal to buy vaccines from Germany’s Biontech fell through, and Taipei blamed that on pressure from Beijing. China has denied that accusation.The shipment also comes as Washington works with Taipei to secure supply chains for chips and other strategic items.The Biden Administration has vowed to boost ties with Taiwan, which has no formal diplomatic ties with the U.S.

  • Exclusive-U.S. triples vaccines for Taiwan with 2.5 million-dose shipment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States shipped 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Saturday, more than tripling Washington's previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called "vaccine diplomacy," initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan but increased that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million U.S.-made shots around the world. China, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, has repeatedly offered to send coronavirus vaccines to the island, which has been battling a spike in domestic infections.

  • Europeans, U.S. warn Iran nuclear talks won't be open-ended

    VIENNA/DUBAI (Reuters) -Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely, after the sides announced a break following the election of a new hardline president in Iran. Negotiations have been ongoing in Vienna since April to work out how Iran and the United States can both return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran subsequently violated. Sunday's pause in the talks came after Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won Iran's presidential election on Friday.

  • Behind-the-scenes disputes point to trust gap between Biden and 'troublemaker' France

    BRUSSELS AND GENEVA — President Joe Biden took office on a mission to rehabilitate the country's ties with Western Europe after the acrimony of former President Donald Trump’s tenure and rally the world’s leading democracies to counter a predatory Chinese Communist regime.

  • As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with Tehran might become tougher, analysts said. Prospects for better relations between Muslim Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies could ultimately hinge on progress to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, they said, after Ebrahim Raisi won Friday's election. The Iranian judge and cleric, who is subject to U.S. sanctions, takes office in August, while nuclear talks in Vienna under outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, a more pragmatic cleric, are ongoing.

  • Three Charts Show Economic Challenges for Iran’s New President

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Ebrahim Raisi -- a hardliner broadly hostile to the West -- has vowed to improve Iran’s economy and raise living standards for families by focusing on the country’s domestic resources, trade ties with regional allies, and strengthening industrial output.He’s said he’ll preserve the nuclear deal that world powers are rushing to rescue during moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s remaining weeks in office, but has also said he doesn’t believe it should be a central con

  • Israel's prime minister urges world leaders to shun Iran's new president

    Israel's prime minister branded Iran's new president the "hangman of Tehran" over the weekend and called on world leaders not to restore a nuclear deal with his hardline government. Ebrahim Raisi was elected with just under 62 per cent of the vote in presidential elections on Thursday, replacing the comparatively moderate and pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani. But his victory was marred by historically low turnout and he is under immense pressure to deliver economic improvements, including via

  • US pauses lethal military aid to Ukraine amid Joe Biden summit with Vladimir Putin, report says

    Press secretary Jen Psaki calls the suggestion ‘nonsense’

  • Israeli PM: World powers must 'wake up' on Iran nuclear deal

    Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday by slamming Iran's newly-elected president and calling on world powers to “wake up” to the perils of returning to a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Later in the day, Bennett warned Gaza's militant Hamas rulers that Israel would not tolerate even minor attacks from the territory in the wake of last month's 11-day war, saying “our patience is running out.”

  • North Korean leader swears to overcome economic hardships

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “solemnly swore” to navigate his country out of deepening economic troubles as he concluded a major ruling party meeting, acknowledging food shortages and urging officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the U.S.

  • EU warns Lebanon's leaders of sanctions over 'home-made' crisis

    The European Union's foreign policy chief told Lebanon's leaders on Saturday they were to blame for the country's political and economic crisis and some could face sanctions if they continue to obstruct steps to form a new government and implement reform. Speaking after what he called a "frank exchange" with President Michel Aoun, Josep Borrell said he was bringing a firm message that the country stood on the edge of financial collapse and politicians could not afford to waste more time.

  • New Giant Saudi Pension Fund Aims to Crack World’s Top 10 Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia gave a first glimpse of the ambition behind the merger of two of its pension and insurance funds with a plan to rival the world’s largest investors.The new entity will boast assets of over $250 billion, according to the chief executive officer of Hassana Investment Co, the investment management arm of the kingdom’s General Organization of Social Insurance. GOSI, as the fund is known, will combine with the Public Pension Agency in a move that will reduce costs and help

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Maverick’s Last Shot at BOE Will Sound Inflation Alarm: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England’s chief economist is poised to sound an alarm bell on inflation before he leaves the building.Andy Haldane is likely to emphasize the risk of price growth getting out of control when he attends his final Monetary Policy Committee decision on Thursday. He’s been the sole advocate on the panel for dialing down stimulus and outspoken on the growing threat of inflation,