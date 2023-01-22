U.S. markets closed

European Doors and Windows Industry to 2028 - New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities Drives Growth

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Doors and Windows Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo


The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.

Market Trends and Drivers

1. Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Modern construction styles provide several opportunities for installing BIPV materials and glass in window panels instead of plain or just glazed-glass panels in the Europe doors and windows market. High-rise buildings have windows on the sides, and multistory office buildings with glass curtain walls or facades offer ample opportunities for vendors to incorporate BIPV glass in openable and fixed windows.

Therefore, suitable doors and windows in the building envelope can be used for several integrated installations using photovoltaic modules and thin films. These innovative doors and windows can also be integrated with the building fabric. One of the most diversely used solar energy-harnessing materials in buildings is photovoltaic glass, which is available in thin films and window glass panes.

2. Improving Investments in Housing

Europe is known for its innovation in the industrial and consumer markets. Western Europe is among the largest markets for connected products in the world. The manufacturing industry in Europe contributes to about 15% of the GDP. Moreover, many big players in the doors and windows market are also based in Europe.

Furthermore, the European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The program focuses on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations using advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. Also, the renovation activities to increase energy efficiency and attain nearly zero-energy building status present long-term growth opportunities for the Europe doors and windows market.

3. Usage of Switchable/Smart Glass

The smart switchable glass is primarily used for privacy purposes and is also referred to as privacy glass. The switchable glass is used in educational institutions, hospitals, bathrooms, commercial offices or workplaces, windows, residential areas, doors and sliding doors, and many other applications. The smart glass becomes transparent immediately after switching on lights and switches to translucent after a power cut.

Smart glass technology allows for a light-filled space in private mode, making it a perfect option for exterior and interior glass doors and windows. It can be fitted into a broad range of shapes and sizes to fit any door, from sliding doors in glass office partitions to front doors in ultra-luxury homes and windows and panels in industrial and commercial buildings. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of smart glass technology is expected to contribute to the Europe doors and windows market significantly.

Industry Restraints

1 The Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation

The Europe doors and windows market has become fragmented and undifferentiated due to the presence of several vendors, with most of them dealing with similar or not functionally different products.

The fragmented European industry faces several challenges of becoming a soft market, where the number of sellers is likely to become higher than the number of potential buyers. In Europe, over 300 vendors constituted 60% of the market in 2022, and the remaining share will be held & distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses. This has also led to the softening of the already-fragmented doors industry.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers across significant markets. The industry has long been steered by customer demand. The manufacturers have continuously introduced new products, but this does not increase customer demand due to the infrequent product updates and a longer replacement cycle of doors and windows.

Furthermore, it is difficult to quantify the exact number of doors and window manufacturers across Europe because numerous small-scale and unidentifiable vendors and micro businesses are active in the market.

JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market. The growth of market vendors depends on industry conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Access to the capital requirements bars the entry of new players in the market as the development and commercialization of efficient glazing technologies remain with a few vital capital-intensive areas. Therefore, existing vendors must expand in different regions while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.

Key Company Profiles

  • JELD-WEN

  • Inwido

  • VKR Group

  • Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

  • dormakaba

  • ASSA ABLOY

  • GEZE

  • Gretsch-Unitas

  • NorDan

  • Arbonia

  • Aluplast

  • Josko

  • Reynaers Aluminum

  • Ford Windows

  • Indigo Products

  • Gealan

  • Astraseal

  • Neuffer Windows + Doors

  • Schuco International

  • Profine Group

  • Masco Corporation

  • Veka

  • Bertrand

  • Gartfen

  • Goran

  • Kinex

  • Karo

  • Korzekwa

  • Slowinscy

  • Weru

  • Rawington

  • Crystal Windows

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Europe doors and windows market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?
3. What are the significant trends driving the growth of the Europe doors and windows market?
4. Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?
5. What is the estimated number of shipments to be reached by 2028 in the Europe doors and windows market?
6. What country holds the most prominent Europe doors and windows market share?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

562

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$61.23 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$78.06 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.1 %

Regions Covered

Europe

 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Installation
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Operation
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Drivers
7.2.3 Market Restraints
7.3 Segment Analysis
7.4 Region Analysis
7.5 Competitive Landscape
7.6 About the Report

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Residential Construction
8.1.2 Non-Residential Construction
8.2 Emerging Touchless Access Control Technologies
8.3 Russia-Ukraine Trade Issues

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration
9.2 Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows
9.3 Use of Switchable / Smart Glass
9.4 Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Films

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities
10.2 Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry
10.3 Improving Investments on Housing

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation
11.2 Volatility in Construction Industry and Raw Materials
11.2.1 Interrupted Building Construction Industry:
11.2.2 Non-Profitable Cost Trade-Off
11.2.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Historic Data
12.2.1 Revenue
12.2.2 Units
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Doors
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 End-User
13.4.3 Type
13.4.4 Type - Interior (Door Type)
13.4.5 Type - Exterior (Material Type)
13.4.6 Material
13.4.7 Installation
13.4.8 Operation
13.5 Windows
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 End-User
13.5.3 Type
13.5.4 Material
13.5.5 Installation
13.5.6 Operation

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Residential Doors Market in Europe by Country
14.4.3 Residential Windows Market in Europe by Country
14.5 Non-Residential
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 Non-Residential Doors Market in Europe by Country
14.5.3 Non-Residential Windows Market in Europe by Country

15 Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview

16 Interior
16.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.1.2 Interior Doors Market in Europe by Country
16.1.3 Interior Windows Market in Europe by Country
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.4 Honeycomb / Hollowcore
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Honeycomb / Hollowcore Doors Market in Europe by Country
16.5 Solid / Heavyweight
16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.2 Solid / Heavyweight Doors Market in Europe by Country
16.6 Single Frames
16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Single Frames Doors Market in Europe by Country
16.7 Sauna Doors
16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.2 Sauna Doors Market in Europe by Country
16.8 Other
16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.8.2 Other Interior Doors Market in Europe by Country

17 Exterior
17.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.1.2 Exterior Doors Market in Europe by Country
17.1.3 Exterior Windows Market in Europe by Country

18 Material
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Plastic & Glass
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.2 Plastic & Glass Doors Market in Europe by Country
18.4.3 Plastic & Glass Windows Market in Europe by Country
18.5 Wood
18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.2 Wood Doors Market in Europe by Country
18.5.3 Wood Windows Market in Europe by Country
18.6 Metal
18.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.6.2 Metal Doors Market in Europe by Country
18.6.3 Metal Windows Market in Europe by Country
18.7 Composite
18.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.7.2 Composite Doors Market in Europe by Country
18.7.3 Composite Windows Market in Europe by Country
18.8 Other
18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.8.2 Other Doors Market in Europe by Country
18.8.3 Other Windows Market in Europe by Country

19 Installation
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 New Construction
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4.2 New Construction Doors Market in Europe by Country
19.4.3 New Construction Windows Market in Europe by Country
19.5 Replacement
19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.5.2 Replacement Doors Market in Europe by Country
19.5.3 Replacement Windows Market in Europe by Country

20 Operation
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Manual
20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.4.2 Manual Doors Market in Europe by Country
20.4.3 Manual Windows Market in Europe by Country
20.5 Automatic
20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.5.2 Automatic Doors Market in Europe by Country
20.5.3 Automatic Windows Market in Europe by Country

21 Country
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
21.3 Overview

22 Germany

23 France

24 UK

25 Italy

26 Poland

27 Spain

28 The Netherlands

29 Russia

30 Nordic Countries

31 Norway

32 Sweden

33 Finland

34 Denmark

35 Competitive Landscape

36 Key Company Profiles

37 Other Prominent Vendors

38 Report Summary

39 Quantitative Summary

40 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a1ufl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-doors-and-windows-industry-to-2028---new-construction-and-growing-home-improvement-activities-drives-growth-301726842.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

