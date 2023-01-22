European Doors and Windows Industry to 2028 - New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Doors and Windows Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo



The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.



Market Trends and Drivers

1. Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration



Modern construction styles provide several opportunities for installing BIPV materials and glass in window panels instead of plain or just glazed-glass panels in the Europe doors and windows market. High-rise buildings have windows on the sides, and multistory office buildings with glass curtain walls or facades offer ample opportunities for vendors to incorporate BIPV glass in openable and fixed windows.

Therefore, suitable doors and windows in the building envelope can be used for several integrated installations using photovoltaic modules and thin films. These innovative doors and windows can also be integrated with the building fabric. One of the most diversely used solar energy-harnessing materials in buildings is photovoltaic glass, which is available in thin films and window glass panes.



2. Improving Investments in Housing



Europe is known for its innovation in the industrial and consumer markets. Western Europe is among the largest markets for connected products in the world. The manufacturing industry in Europe contributes to about 15% of the GDP. Moreover, many big players in the doors and windows market are also based in Europe.

Furthermore, the European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The program focuses on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations using advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. Also, the renovation activities to increase energy efficiency and attain nearly zero-energy building status present long-term growth opportunities for the Europe doors and windows market.



3. Usage of Switchable/Smart Glass



The smart switchable glass is primarily used for privacy purposes and is also referred to as privacy glass. The switchable glass is used in educational institutions, hospitals, bathrooms, commercial offices or workplaces, windows, residential areas, doors and sliding doors, and many other applications. The smart glass becomes transparent immediately after switching on lights and switches to translucent after a power cut.

Story continues

Smart glass technology allows for a light-filled space in private mode, making it a perfect option for exterior and interior glass doors and windows. It can be fitted into a broad range of shapes and sizes to fit any door, from sliding doors in glass office partitions to front doors in ultra-luxury homes and windows and panels in industrial and commercial buildings. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of smart glass technology is expected to contribute to the Europe doors and windows market significantly.



Industry Restraints

1 The Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation



The Europe doors and windows market has become fragmented and undifferentiated due to the presence of several vendors, with most of them dealing with similar or not functionally different products.

The fragmented European industry faces several challenges of becoming a soft market, where the number of sellers is likely to become higher than the number of potential buyers. In Europe, over 300 vendors constituted 60% of the market in 2022, and the remaining share will be held & distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses. This has also led to the softening of the already-fragmented doors industry.

Competitive Landscape



The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers across significant markets. The industry has long been steered by customer demand. The manufacturers have continuously introduced new products, but this does not increase customer demand due to the infrequent product updates and a longer replacement cycle of doors and windows.

Furthermore, it is difficult to quantify the exact number of doors and window manufacturers across Europe because numerous small-scale and unidentifiable vendors and micro businesses are active in the market.



JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market. The growth of market vendors depends on industry conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Access to the capital requirements bars the entry of new players in the market as the development and commercialization of efficient glazing technologies remain with a few vital capital-intensive areas. Therefore, existing vendors must expand in different regions while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.



Key Company Profiles

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

dormakaba

ASSA ABLOY

GEZE

Gretsch-Unitas

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows + Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Europe doors and windows market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?

3. What are the significant trends driving the growth of the Europe doors and windows market?

4. Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?

5. What is the estimated number of shipments to be reached by 2028 in the Europe doors and windows market?

6. What country holds the most prominent Europe doors and windows market share?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 562 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $61.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $78.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1 % Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Installation

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Drivers

7.2.3 Market Restraints

7.3 Segment Analysis

7.4 Region Analysis

7.5 Competitive Landscape

7.6 About the Report



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Residential Construction

8.1.2 Non-Residential Construction

8.2 Emerging Touchless Access Control Technologies

8.3 Russia-Ukraine Trade Issues



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

9.2 Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows

9.3 Use of Switchable / Smart Glass

9.4 Increasing Use of Antimicrobial Films



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities

10.2 Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry

10.3 Improving Investments on Housing



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation

11.2 Volatility in Construction Industry and Raw Materials

11.2.1 Interrupted Building Construction Industry:

11.2.2 Non-Profitable Cost Trade-Off

11.2.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Historic Data

12.2.1 Revenue

12.2.2 Units

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Doors

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 End-User

13.4.3 Type

13.4.4 Type - Interior (Door Type)

13.4.5 Type - Exterior (Material Type)

13.4.6 Material

13.4.7 Installation

13.4.8 Operation

13.5 Windows

13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.2 End-User

13.5.3 Type

13.5.4 Material

13.5.5 Installation

13.5.6 Operation



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Residential

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Residential Doors Market in Europe by Country

14.4.3 Residential Windows Market in Europe by Country

14.5 Non-Residential

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Non-Residential Doors Market in Europe by Country

14.5.3 Non-Residential Windows Market in Europe by Country



15 Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview



16 Interior

16.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.1.2 Interior Doors Market in Europe by Country

16.1.3 Interior Windows Market in Europe by Country

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.4 Honeycomb / Hollowcore

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Honeycomb / Hollowcore Doors Market in Europe by Country

16.5 Solid / Heavyweight

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Solid / Heavyweight Doors Market in Europe by Country

16.6 Single Frames

16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.2 Single Frames Doors Market in Europe by Country

16.7 Sauna Doors

16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.2 Sauna Doors Market in Europe by Country

16.8 Other

16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.8.2 Other Interior Doors Market in Europe by Country



17 Exterior

17.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.1.2 Exterior Doors Market in Europe by Country

17.1.3 Exterior Windows Market in Europe by Country



18 Material

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Plastic & Glass

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4.2 Plastic & Glass Doors Market in Europe by Country

18.4.3 Plastic & Glass Windows Market in Europe by Country

18.5 Wood

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5.2 Wood Doors Market in Europe by Country

18.5.3 Wood Windows Market in Europe by Country

18.6 Metal

18.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6.2 Metal Doors Market in Europe by Country

18.6.3 Metal Windows Market in Europe by Country

18.7 Composite

18.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 Composite Doors Market in Europe by Country

18.7.3 Composite Windows Market in Europe by Country

18.8 Other

18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.8.2 Other Doors Market in Europe by Country

18.8.3 Other Windows Market in Europe by Country



19 Installation

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 New Construction

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4.2 New Construction Doors Market in Europe by Country

19.4.3 New Construction Windows Market in Europe by Country

19.5 Replacement

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5.2 Replacement Doors Market in Europe by Country

19.5.3 Replacement Windows Market in Europe by Country



20 Operation

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Manual

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4.2 Manual Doors Market in Europe by Country

20.4.3 Manual Windows Market in Europe by Country

20.5 Automatic

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5.2 Automatic Doors Market in Europe by Country

20.5.3 Automatic Windows Market in Europe by Country



21 Country

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

21.3 Overview



22 Germany



23 France



24 UK



25 Italy



26 Poland



27 Spain



28 The Netherlands

29 Russia



30 Nordic Countries



31 Norway



32 Sweden



33 Finland



34 Denmark



35 Competitive Landscape



36 Key Company Profiles



37 Other Prominent Vendors



38 Report Summary

39 Quantitative Summary



40 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a1ufl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-doors-and-windows-industry-to-2028---new-construction-and-growing-home-improvement-activities-drives-growth-301726842.html

SOURCE Research and Markets