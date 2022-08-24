European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2030 - Increased OEM Partnerships with Charging Infrastructure Participants for Quicker Technology Adoption
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis predicts that Europe's electric truck population will cross 5.8 million units by 2030, creating a huge demand for electric vehicle charging equipment. It is estimated that ~335,000 chargers will be required (depending on utilization levels) to cater to the energy demand of 5.8 million trucks in 2030.
With stringent emission norms and government incentives, electrification is poised to take off in Europe's commercial vehicle segment. Technology advancements in battery and charging stations present huge opportunities for value chain participants. This study provides strategic insights on the European electric truck charging infrastructure covering different types of chargers, the policies and legislation, and estimates on the total number of chargers required to cater to the increasing energy demand from EV trucks.
Among the charging types, plug-in charging is widely used across EV segments. Major players are developing up to 350 kW ultra-fast DC chargers to charge electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The next wave of charging technology, with more than 1 MW capacity, is under development by OEMs and charging equipment manufacturers. The study briefly discusses the deployment of charging infrastructure to recharge electric trucks.
There are 3 types of charging facilities (Destination, Depot, and En route) to ensure adequate charging infrastructure availability and cater to different truck operation demands. Depot/destination charging will be the most preferred charging type across applications due to its lower cost of use; however, with increased charger power, en route charging will also gain popularity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Electric Trucks in Operation - 2022, 2025 and 2030
Types of Charging Solutions
Technology Roadmap
Types of Charging During Truck Operation
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Value Chain
Research Scope
Powertrain Technology Segmentation
Definitions
Research Aims and Objectives
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Charger Types and Standards
Popular Charging Modes
Plug-in Charging
Pantograph Charging
Induction Charging
Charger and Socket Types
EV Charging Infrastructure and Plug Type Specifications
Standards and Legislation for EV Charging
4. Policies and Incentives
EU Policies on Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
Investments in Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
Incentives: Germany
Incentives: Rest of Europe
5. Overview of Electric Truck Industry and Charging Infrastructure
Electric Truck Market Forecast: New Sales
Electric Truck Market Forecast: Vehicles in Operation (VIOs)
Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Deployment Roadmap
Use Case Analysis for Deployment Types
6. EV Charging Value Chain
EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain: Major Participants
EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain: Flow of Value Chain
Charging Infrastructure: Charging Station Installation Costs
Charging Infrastructure Investments: Participants
Ownership Models
Key OEM Partnerships
7. EVSE Unit YoY Demand Forecast (2022-2030)
Total Chargers Required: Low Utilization and High Utilization Scenarios
8. Key Supplier Profiles
Supplier Profile: ABB
Supplier Profile: Siemens
Supplier Profile: Eaton
Supplier Profile: EVBox
Supplier Profile: Schneider Electric
9. Key Takeaways
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Competence of Charging Technology Vital for Market Growth
Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth
Growth Opportunity 3: Increased OEM Partnerships with Charging Infrastructure Participants for Quicker Technology Adoption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7n7un
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-electric-truck-charging-infrastructure-market-report-2022-2030---increased-oem-partnerships-with-charging-infrastructure-participants-for-quicker-technology-adoption-301611560.html
SOURCE Research and Markets