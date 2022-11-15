U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.75
    +27.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,671.00
    +110.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,866.75
    +132.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.10
    +12.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    -0.65 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    +0.0072 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    +1.02 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0104 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3200
    -0.6800 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,800.31
    +90.69 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.48
    +21.20 (+5.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.58
    -2.59 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

European Electric Vehicle Industry to 2027 - Germany, the UK and Norway are the Top 3 Countries

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Vehicle Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


In this report the countries of Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, and Spain are studied, which in total accounted for a market of USD 81 Billion in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% between 2022 and 2027.

The top three countries in the region are Germany, the UK, and Norway, which together account for a market share of approximately 45% in terms of value and volume over the period. Volkswagen Group and Renault are investing strongly in electric vehicles. The Volkswagen Group plans to invest approximately USD 72 Billion in its development, including areas of hybridization, electric mobility, and digitalization, between 2021 and 2027. A French company will invest 128.5 Million euros for a 50% stake in a venture with Jiangling Motors Corp to develop electric vehicles in China, part of a push by a French company to make further inroads into the world market.

The governments support the wide deployment of electric vehicles in the region by extending the grant scheme with a substantial grant for boosting the adoption of ultra-low emission vehicles. In March 2014, Norway became the first country in the world where one in every 100 passenger cars was an electric plug-in.

In addition, in 2019, almost 60% of the cars sold were electric-powered. Customer demand for electric cars has been constrained by concerns about the limited operating range of these vehicles. In Germany, electric cars made up only 1.8% of new passenger car registrations last year, with diesel and petrol cars accounting for 32% and 59.2%, respectively.

As more businesses in the region adopt electric vans and commercial vehicles, major manufacturers are working hard to keep up with demand, rolling out an impressive selection of dedicated commercial electric vans. Some countries in the region charge higher road tolls for diesel cars than for petrol-driven vehicles.

The major contributing segment of PHEV is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period. The market scenario is expected to change by the forecasted period, with the BEV segment ruling the market with a market value of over USD 80 Billion. Europe represents the largest share of around 0.6 Million of the charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 46%. There are 271337 public EV charging points in Europe.

To guarantee a seamless charging infrastructure in the region, the geographic distribution of charging stations certainly needs to catch up. In 2019, super fast charging points accounted for less than 10% of the total market. The resulting lack of fast charging stations makes consumers concerned about the lack of charging options, thus forestalling the development of a functioning market.

Several companies are focusing on the development of innovative solutions for electric mobility and charging infrastructure. In 2020, Groupe Renault (U.K.) launched its INCIT-EV project, specifically for electro-mobility. The company offered innovative wireless charging solutions for EVs across Europe under this 48-month initiative. The project will focus on low-power bidirectional charging and static wireless charging in taxi lanes located at airports and central stations in Zaragoza, Spain.

Government supportive incentives in the form of tax reductions and grants for residential and commercial infrastructure encourage the adoption of electric mobility. For instance, in the Netherlands and Greece, the government offers incentives for purchasing and installing residential charging stations. It provides a deduction of up to 36% and a tax return of up to 75% on costs associated with purchasing and installing charging stations. The Finnish government announced an investment of approximately USD 6.57 Million to expand charging infrastructure in 2020 and 2021. These developments are expected to support the growth of EVs in Europe in the coming years.

Renault's Zoe and Tesla's Model 3 are among Europe's best-selling electric vehicle models, both in terms of vehicles in operation and new car registrations. In the latter category, Volkswagen's new ID.3 model climbed through the ranks and topped the charts in December.

A growing number of local governments are announcing plans to regulate or restrict access to combustion engine vehicles in urban centers, cities, or metropolitan regions, often ahead of national targets to end new combustion vehicle sales or registrations. London has implemented small, street-based near-zero-emission zones in three areas, and Amsterdam and Paris have announced plans for citywide ZEZs in 2030. Cities are also leveraging their unique authority over public and private fleets to accelerate EV uptake in high-visibility segments. Paris has set the goal of having a 90% electric municipal fleet in 2021 and 100% zero-emission public transportation in 2025.

Companies Mentioned:

Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH, Arrival Limited, Ashok Leyland, Beijing Automobiles Industry Holding Corporative limited, Bentley Motors Limited, Blue Bird Corporation, BMW Group, BYD Company Motors, Citroen, Daimler AG, Ford Motors, General Motors, Hyundai, Irizar, Lightening GT, Micro Mobility, MW Motors, NFI Group, Nio, Nissan Motor, PoleStar, Proterra, Rimac Automobiles, SAIC, Tata Motors, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, VDL Groep, Volkswagen, Yutong, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Considered In the Report

  • Geography: Europe

  • Base year: 2021

  • Historical year: 2016

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecasted year: 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure
3.1. Market Considerate
3.2. Market Definition

4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Electric Vehicles Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share
5.2.1. By Region
5.2.2. By Country
5.2.3. By Company
5.2.4. By Vehicle Type
5.2.5. By Propulsion Type
5.2.6. By Charging Type
5.2.7. By Vehicle Class
5.3. Global BEV Market Outlook
5.3.1. Market Size By Value
5.3.2. Market Size By Volume
5.4. Global PHEV Market Outlook
5.4.1. Market Size By Value
5.4.2. Market Size By Volume

6. Europe Electric Vehicles Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Country
6.2.2. By Vehicle Type
6.2.3. By Propulsion Type
6.2.4. By Charging Type
6.3. Europe BEV & PHEV Market Outlook
6.3.1. By Value
6.3.2. By Volume
6.4. Germany Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.4.1. Market Size
6.4.2. Market Share
6.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.4.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.5. UK Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.5.1. Market Size
6.5.2. Market Share
6.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.5.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.6. France Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.6.1. Market Size
6.6.2. Market Share
6.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.6.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.7. Norway Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.7.1. Market Size
6.7.2. Market Share
6.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.7.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.8. Netherlands Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.8.1. Market Size
6.8.2. Market Share
6.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.8.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.9. Sweden Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.9.1. Market Size
6.9.2. Market Share
6.9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.9.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.10. Italy Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.10.1. Market Size
6.10.2. Market Share
6.10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.10.2.2. By Propulsion Type
6.11. Spain Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook
6.11.1. Market Size
6.11.2. Market Share
6.11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.11.2.2. By Propulsion Type

7. Market Dynamics
7.1. Key Drivers
7.2. Key Challenges

8. Market Trends and Developments

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Porter's Five Forces

10. Company Profile
10.1. Beijing Automobiles Industry Holding Corporative limited
10.2. BMW Group
10.3. BYD Company Motors
10.4. Daimler AG
10.5. Ford Motors
10.6. General Motors
10.7. Hyundai
10.8. Nissan Motor
10.9. SAIC
10.10. Tesla
10.11. Toyota Motor Corporation
10.12. Volkswagen
10.13. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
10.14. Aiways Automobiles Corporative Limited
10.15. Arrival Limited
10.16. Ashok Leyland
10.17. Bentley Motors Limited
10.18. Blue Bird Corporation
10.19. Citroen
10.20. Irizar
10.21. Lightening GT
10.22. Micro Mobility
10.23. MW Motors
10.24. NFI Group
10.25. Nio
10.26. PoleStar
10.27. Proterra
10.28. Rimac Automobiles
10.29. Tata Motors
10.30. VDL Groep
10.31. Yutong

11. Strategic Recommendations

12. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3olzk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-electric-vehicle-industry-to-2027---germany-the-uk-and-norway-are-the-top-3-countries-301678216.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • After Earnings and Burning Cash, Is Lyft in Trouble?

    Lyft just reported its biggest quarter ever, and management is optimistic. But a weakening balance sheet and continued cash burn paint a different picture.

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Why Bank of America Is Bullish on Medical Properties

    Medical Properties Trust looks oversold and undervalued

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re

  • Home Depot stock falls after profit and sales beat expectations but full-year outlook was affirmed

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. slumped 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, citing strength in project-related categories, but kept its full-year outlook intact. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 30 rose to $4.34 billion, or $4.24 a share, from $4.13 billion, or $3.94 a share, in the year-ago period. That beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $4.12. Total sales grew 5.6% to $38.87 bil

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.