European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of three wind farms in Lithuania with a total capacity of 185.5 MW

European Energy A/S
·1 min read

Company announcement 18/2021 (26.10.2021)

Today, EE Lithuania Emerald ApS, a subsidiary to European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of three wind farms in Lithuania with a total capacity of 185.5 MW to a Lithuanian buyer. The wind farms are located in the municipalities of Anykščiai, Jonava and Rokiškis, Lithuania.

The wind farms are under construction and consist of a total of 34 units GE 158-5.5 MW HH 151m turbines. Closing is expected to take place November 2021.

The sale will (subject to closing of the transaction) contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

Contact information: European Energy A/S investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


