European Energy A/S: Agreement signed for the sale of a solar park in Denmark with a total capacity of 55 MW

Company announcement 16/2022 (22.12.2022)

Today, European Energy signed an agreement for the sale of a solar park in Denmark with a total capacity of 55 MW.

The solar park was grid-connected in January 2022 and produces green electricity to cover the consumption of 15,000 households.

Closing is expected to take place this year. The sale will contribute positively to European Energy's financial position.

European Energy’s financial guidance for 2022 remains unchanged at an EBITDA of EUR 135m and profit before tax of EUR 100m.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).



