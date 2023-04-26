European Energy A/S

Company Announcement no. 7/2023 (26.04.2023)

European Energy A/S announces approval of prospectus for green bonds

European Energy A/S (the “Company”) hereby announces that it has received the approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (in Danish: Finanstilsynet) of a prospectus prepared for the admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of its issue of EUR 75,000,000 additional senior unsecured green bonds due 8 September 2026 (the “Additional Bonds”).

The Company hereby publishes the prospectus, which is attached to this announcement, cf. below, and is moreover available at the Company's website:

https://europeanenergy.com/en/green-financing

The Additional Bonds were issued in a tap issue on 26 January 2023 with the temporary ISIN DK0030521844 (the “Temporary ISIN”) in accordance with the terms and conditions dated 6 September 2022 (the “Terms and Conditions”) and the Additional Bonds Addendum dated 24 January 2023 (the “Addendum”). In accordance with the Addendum, the Additional Bonds will be converted into, and consolidated and form a single series with, the Initial Bonds (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) with the permanent ISIN DK0030511613 (the “Permanent ISIN”). The conversion of the Temporary ISIN for the Additional Bonds into the Permanent ISIN will be effected on 27 April 2023. Following the conversion, the total aggregate nominal amount with the Permanent ISIN amounts to EUR 150,000,000.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

European Energy A/S

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

