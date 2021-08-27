U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,269.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.50
    +50.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    +10.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +1.17 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    +0.98 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,489.22
    +591.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.51
    -12.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.03
    +6.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

European Energy A/S announces conditional notice of early redemption of all of its outstanding senior secured green bonds due 2023 in connection with the contemplated issuance of new EUR denominated senior unsecured green bonds

European Energy A/S
·5 min read

Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 14/2021 (27.08.2021)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to Company announcement no. 13/2021 of 27 August 2021 in which European Energy A/S (the "Company") announced that it may issue new EUR denominated senior unsecured green bonds (the "New Green Bonds") part of the proceeds of which, subject to completion, will be used to fund an early redemption of the Company's outstanding Existing Bonds (as defined below). As described in such Company Announcement, following investor meetings and subject to market conditions, the Company may decide to issue New Green Bonds with an expected initial issue amount of EUR 250,000,000 (the "New Green Bonds Issue").

CONDITIONAL NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION

The Company hereby gives conditional notice to all holders (the "Holders") of the Company's EUR 200,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Floating Rate Green Bonds 2019/2023 with ISIN code DK0030448238 (the "Existing Bonds") of which EUR 200,000,000 currently is outstanding for early redemption (the "Early Redemption") of the Existing Bonds in full in accordance with clause 10.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer (call option and equity claw back)) of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds dated 18 June 2019 (as amended from time to time) (the "Terms and Conditions").

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this Company Announcement have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

Subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Conditions (as defined below) the date of Early Redemption (the "Redemption Date") will be 22 September 2021 which is also the earliest date on which the Early Redemption may take place in accordance with the Terms and Conditions. A second company announcement (the "Second Company Announcement") will be published in relation to the Early Redemption on or about the date on which all of the New Financing Conditions (as defined below) have been satisfied or waived by the Company in full. The Record Date for the Early Redemption will be 21 September 2021 (the date falling one (1) Business Day prior to the Redemption Date).

The Early Redemption is conditional upon that, in the absolute and sole discretion and determination of the Company:

(i) the terms and conditions of the New Green Bonds are satisfactory to the Company, including, but not limited to, as to the price and volume of the New Green Bonds; and

(ii) the successful completion of the issuance of the New Green Bonds and the receipt by the Company of net proceeds from the New Green Bonds, which will enable the Company to fully finance the purchase and redemption of all of the outstanding Existing Bonds (including any Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer announced by the Company on or around the date of this Company Announcement and the redemption of Existing Bonds pursuant to the Early Redemption).

Items (i) and (ii) above are collectively referred to as the "New Financing Conditions".

Immediately upon publishing of the Second Company Announcement, the Early Redemption will become unconditional. Should the New Financing Conditions not have been satisfied or waived in full by 31 December 2021, the Early Redemption shall automatically be cancelled and this notice shall cease to be effective. There is no assurance that the New Financing Conditions will be satisfied or waived or that the Early Redemption will occur. For the avoidance of doubt, the required notice period of fifteen (15) Business Days prior to Early Redemption (in accordance with Clause 10.3.3 of the Terms and Conditions) commences on the date on which this notice is received by the Holders in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Terms and Conditions.

If the Early Redemption occurs, the Existing Bonds will be irrevocably redeemed on the Redemption Date at the redemption price of 102.68% of the Nominal Amount as set out in Clause 10.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer (call option and equity claw back)) of the Terms and Conditions plus any accrued but unpaid interest from, and including, the preceding Interest Payment Date up to, but excluding, such Redemption Date. The redemption amount will be paid to directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the Existing Bonds at the end of business on the relevant Record Date in the debt ledger produced by the CSD.

In connection with the Early Redemption, the Existing Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This conditional notice of early redemption is irrevocable (but is, for the avoidance of doubt, conditional upon the New Financing Conditions being met) and is governed by Danish law.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

European Energy A/S
E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

Important Regulatory Notice

This Company Announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. The Existing Bonds and the New Green Bonds may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or are exempt from registration. The Existing Bonds and the New Green Bonds described in this Company Announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and accordingly any offer or sale of such Existing Bonds and New Green Bonds may be made only in a transaction exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act.

It may be unlawful to distribute this Company Announcement in certain jurisdictions. This Company Announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures.

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

    This impressive growth was fueled by a 60% increase in total customers, to 4,990. "Snowflake saw continued momentum in Q2 with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption," CEO Frank Slootman said in a press release. The company's adjusted operating margin, meanwhile, improved to negative 8% from negative 44% in the year-ago period.

  • Is NVIDIA (NVDA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to $236.2 million as cosmetics sales have bounced back after a sluggish performance during the height of the pandemic. Gross margin increased from 61.1% to 65.7%, and the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers rose by 13% to 10.2 million.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • 4 Renewable Energy Stocks with Powerful Potential

    Renewable energy is being adopted in a big way in the United States, as businesses pursue plans to decarbonize. According to a Deloitte report, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption is likely to go up by 1.3% this year. The United States is preparing to adopt a set of new energy policies that aim to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2035. The U.S. has already embarked on this as earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive