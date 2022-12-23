European Energy A/S: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
Company announcement 17 (23.12.2022)
Today, an extraordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 09:00 CET online via Microsoft Teams:
(1) Election of chairman
(2) Election of board members to the board of directors
The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting is attached.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.
This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).
Attachment