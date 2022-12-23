U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

European Energy A/S: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

European Energy A/S
European Energy A/S
European Energy A/S

Company announcement 17 (23.12.2022)


Today, an extraordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 09:00 CET online via Microsoft Teams:


(1) Election of chairman

(2) Election of board members to the board of directors


The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting is attached.


For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).

Attachment


