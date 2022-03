European Energy A/S: Notice to convene ordinary general meeting

The board of directors of the Company hereby convenes an ordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:

Thursday 17 March 2022 at 11:00 CET at the address of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark

The general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without any possibility for a physical attendance.

Presentation of the annual report with the auditors’ report for approval and discharge of the board of directors and the executive board.

Resolution on the appropriation of profit or treatment of loss according to the approved annual report.

The board of directors proposes that the annual report with the auditors' report for 2021 is approved and that discharge is given for the board of directors and the executive board.

The board of directors proposes that the annual result, which is a profit of EUR 62.7 million, is carried forward to the following year.

The board members elected by the general meeting are elected on an annual basis.

All of the incumbent board members are standing for re-election, and the board of directors proposes the re-election of all the members:

The board of directors proposes re-election of KPMG P/S as the auditor of the Company.

Der gælder følgende vedtagelseskrav for forslagene, der alle skal være opfyldt, for at forslagene kan anses som vedtaget:







Forslagene i henhold til dagsordenens punkt 1-6 vedtages med simpelt stemmeflertal.